I Notice And Photograph Funny Examples Of Pareidolia In Everyday Objects (30 Pics)

Pareidolia. What started out as a simple pastime during holidays has developed into an ongoing hobby. Finding faces where there aren’t any is called pareidolia. It is not a serious condition. On the contrary, I’d rather call it a creative talent!

Besides the obvious entertainment value of these pictures, I feel they also symbolize and encourage a creative, magical view of the world. To me, this ‘seeing faces’ also resonates with folkloristic stories about the Hidden People (elves, trolls, etc.) Being able to see these faces is being able to see the wonder and the mysteries of the world!

#1

#2 Baker

#3

#4 Twins

#5

#6 ‘What? You’re Still Smoking?!’

#7 Tribal Mask

#8 The Sweetest Face

#9 Gonzo The Great!

#10 Straight From Cars

#11 Mr. Moustache

#12

#13

#14 Beach Head

#15

#16

#17 Pinocchio

#18

#19 My Lips Are… Eh… Locked

#20 Hawkeye

#21 Laughing Witch

#22 The Scream

#23 Sad Samurai Water Tower

#24 Ouch!

#25 Glass Head

#26 Alien

#27

#28

#29

#30

