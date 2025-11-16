I’ve Been Photographing Red Squirrels For 6 Years, Here Are My 19 Photos To Show How Acrobatic They Really Are

Hi, my name is Niki Colemont and I am a nature photographer living in Belgium. I’ve been photographing red squirrels for 6 years now in different locations. I have no formal education and I learned everything through trial and error.

Red squirrels are impressively agile. While jumping, the tail is held horizontally behind the squirrel and, although it does not act as a parachute, it helps improve the squirrel aerodynamically. I wanted to share this post to show you how acrobatic red squirrels really are and to brighten up your days in uncertain times.

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

