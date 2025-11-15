I Answer The Question ‘Why?’ After Doing A Photoshoot In The Snow Without A Shirt On

I recently shared an image and a video of me doing a photoshoot without a shirt on in the snow with my daughter. This raised a lot of attention and a lot of questions as you can imagine.
So, I thought I would answer the ‘why?’ here.
My name is Phillip Haumesser, I’ve been doing photography professionally for over 5 years, but around 2 years ago I began experimenting with something quite different…
Submerging myself in ice!
In December 2017 my whole family got the flu, and it was BAD! We kept passing it around for over 3 weeks. It was probably the worst sick I’ve ever been as an adult and I never wanted to go through that again!
Shortly after that, I came across a YouTube video called ‘Becoming Superhuman’. It featured the Ice-Man Wim Hof who takes ice baths and climbs mountains in his shorts.
It was fascinating to me that the human body was capable of taking on that kind of cold and stress and be ok. I never thought I would ever try anything crazy like that because I freaking hate the cold! But it was still fascinating to me.
It was the part where he was explaining that he never gets sick because of how well his immune system was built up from all of the stress he was putting his body through that piqued my interest.
I decided to try going the entire Winter in a short sleeve shirt and start taking cold showers. This was way easier than I expected it to be. So I ultimately began getting into the ice.
I’ve been doing this for over 2 years now and I can attest to it building up your immune system as I haven’t been sick ever since that horrible flu!
If you would like to learn more about my story or my photography, just search for my name, Phillip Haumesser. I’m on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube!
See you there!
More info: philliphaumesser.com
Bunny Love
Valya
Playtime
Curiosity
Peekaboo
Enjoying a 5:30 minute icebath
Frosty
Another lovely icebath
Cold-Hearted Puppy love
He’s actually having fun. He just hates cameras, lol! 😆
Sledding in a Canoe
My youngest daughter enjoying the snow with me
Fringed photoshoots and glorious ice-baths on my YouTube channel
Follow Us