I Decided To Make A Visual Diary Of 2021 (35 New Pics)

by

I’m an Italian photographer and two years ago, in 2020, I had great difficulties in taking pictures due to the pandemic situation and a deep lack of motivation. So I decided to begin a 365 Project in 2021 to have a reason to go out and shoot: I shot and posted a photo every day for 365 days to have a visual diary of that year, for me a year of rebirth.

It was not easy to take a (nice) photo every single day of the year but I succeeded. Not every image is actually good but that’s okay. During last year I (re)learned to keep my eyes wide open, and now, after 365 days, I’m finally ready to fill my eyes again with love and wonder.

If you liked these photos, check out the first part of my photo diary here

More info: liewoec.wordpress.com | Instagram | alessiotrerotoli.com | Facebook | twitter.com

#1 Day 2

Everyone in Rome knows how magic is a flock of starlings that paints figures in the sky (less beautiful is when you leave your car under a tree where they “rest”, but it’s a different story). I didn’t see starlings for a long time and I was very happy today when I’ve seen a flock above my eyes.

I Decided To Make A Visual Diary Of 2021 (35 New Pics)

#2 Day 283

Our brain must be watered every day.

I Decided To Make A Visual Diary Of 2021 (35 New Pics)

#3 Day 86

His name is Julius and he comes from Nigeria. I meet him now and then and he always asks me if I feel fine. Today he had a toothache but he told me that he’s fine anyway. I like talking with him, he’s always nice.

I Decided To Make A Visual Diary Of 2021 (35 New Pics)

#4 Day 87

First day of daylight saving time.

I Decided To Make A Visual Diary Of 2021 (35 New Pics)

#5 Day 266

I noticed the sign “Hairdresser” once at home, I didn’t see it when I took the photo. Funny!

I Decided To Make A Visual Diary Of 2021 (35 New Pics)

#6 Day 221

I took it in a middle of a phone call. You can always do a lot of things while people think you are distracted…

I Decided To Make A Visual Diary Of 2021 (35 New Pics)

#7 Day 9

“This precise moment in time as seen from the future.” It’s funny because I often think about how I’ll see these months one day, in the future, and I don’t really have an answer. I always see the past with a nostalgic eye, thinking about all the possibilities I had, all the roads I could have taken. But these are just mind games, nothing else.

I Decided To Make A Visual Diary Of 2021 (35 New Pics)

#8 Day 204

I need more shades of blue in my life.

I Decided To Make A Visual Diary Of 2021 (35 New Pics)

#9 Day 77

Into the wild. Literally.

I Decided To Make A Visual Diary Of 2021 (35 New Pics)

#10 Day 146

I went to Trastevere to visit the beautiful exhibition of the Italian photographer Sandro Becchetti.

I Decided To Make A Visual Diary Of 2021 (35 New Pics)

#11 Day 195

The sea today was amazing. Amazing. I don’t miss Rome, at all.

I Decided To Make A Visual Diary Of 2021 (35 New Pics)

#12 Day 252

This is the only photo I took today. The dog was really nice.

I Decided To Make A Visual Diary Of 2021 (35 New Pics)

#13 Day 65

Even on a bad day, Beauty will save us.

I Decided To Make A Visual Diary Of 2021 (35 New Pics)

#14 Day 217

When I’ve seen that sunset I immediately thought about one of my favorite movies: “Paris, Texas.” And now I want to rewatch it again and again…

I Decided To Make A Visual Diary Of 2021 (35 New Pics)

#15 Day 191

Back in the South. Everybody is waiting for the final game tomorrow…

I Decided To Make A Visual Diary Of 2021 (35 New Pics)

#16 Day 225

I guess he loves the smell of Monopoli in the morning…

I Decided To Make A Visual Diary Of 2021 (35 New Pics)

#17 Day 251

Sometimes in Street Photography, you have to act as a fisherman: you choose a spot and wait.

I Decided To Make A Visual Diary Of 2021 (35 New Pics)

#18 Day 342

Once I read: “Worse the weather, better the photos.” Sometimes it’s true.

I Decided To Make A Visual Diary Of 2021 (35 New Pics)

#19 Day 83

A kiss is always a good idea, between a lockdown and another.

I Decided To Make A Visual Diary Of 2021 (35 New Pics)

#20 Day 130

In Rome, art is always watching you.

I Decided To Make A Visual Diary Of 2021 (35 New Pics)

#21 Day 201

There is a new zoo in town.

I Decided To Make A Visual Diary Of 2021 (35 New Pics)

#22 Day 270

Sometimes I ask myself how incredible and beautiful can be, for a tourist or a traveler, to see Rome for the first time.

I Decided To Make A Visual Diary Of 2021 (35 New Pics)

#23 Day 13

Today I walked almost 10 kilometers. I was just following the light.

I Decided To Make A Visual Diary Of 2021 (35 New Pics)

#24 Day 14

I walked all day long to find a good image and finally, I found it at the end of my walk, not far from my place.

I Decided To Make A Visual Diary Of 2021 (35 New Pics)

#25 Day 36

This street artwork always makes me think of a poem by Walt Whitman, where he said: “Day by day and night by night we were together – all else has long been forgotten by me”. But we often find it paraphrased in this famous quote: “We were together. I forget the rest.”

I Decided To Make A Visual Diary Of 2021 (35 New Pics)

#26 Day 111

It’s always a matter of balance.

I Decided To Make A Visual Diary Of 2021 (35 New Pics)

#27 Day 351

Who needs a chair?

I Decided To Make A Visual Diary Of 2021 (35 New Pics)

#28 Day 315

With the return of wintertime, I rediscovered the pleasures of the dark.

I Decided To Make A Visual Diary Of 2021 (35 New Pics)

#29 Day 360

The story of these rocks comes from the Odyssey: they were thrown by the cyclops giant Polyphemus.

I Decided To Make A Visual Diary Of 2021 (35 New Pics)

#30 Day 107

Trastevere in the afternoon, surrounded by some kids at play. Sometimes I’d like to have the same age and play with them in Piazza San Cosimato.

I Decided To Make A Visual Diary Of 2021 (35 New Pics)

#31 Day 246

Weird but interesting spot for photography. I have to come here more often, with different lights, I could take some good photos.

I Decided To Make A Visual Diary Of 2021 (35 New Pics)

#32 Day 257

Smile, with no reason (or maybe in this case there was a reason, I don’t know, it’s okay)!

I Decided To Make A Visual Diary Of 2021 (35 New Pics)

#33 Day 206

This image reminds me of a Queen song: “When the storms are raging ’round you, stay right where you are.”

I Decided To Make A Visual Diary Of 2021 (35 New Pics)

#34 Day 354

Fireworks on the streets. Don’t know why.

I Decided To Make A Visual Diary Of 2021 (35 New Pics)

#35 Day 238

At Stadio Olimpico for my AS Roma. It’s good to be back after two years.

I Decided To Make A Visual Diary Of 2021 (35 New Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
GF Has To Cancel Monthlong Vacation Due To Work, Mortified When BF Invites Her Bestie Instead
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2025
Fringe Cancellation Seems More Likely, Says FOX Prez
3 min read
Jan, 1, 2010
Rick and Morty: Season 4 Episode 8 Review “The Vat of Acid Episode”
3 min read
Dec, 22, 2021
Husband Defends MIL After She Puts Child In ICU, Wife Serves Him Divorce Papers
3 min read
Sep, 13, 2025
30 Psychological Tricks That “Blew People’s Minds” When They First Learned Them
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
1600-Penn-Game-Theory
1600 Penn 1.09 “Game Theory” Review
3 min read
Mar, 15, 2013
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.