I Decided To Make A Visual Diary Of 2021 (35 New Pics)

I’m an Italian photographer and two years ago, in 2020, I had great difficulties in taking pictures due to the pandemic situation and a deep lack of motivation. So I decided to begin a 365 Project in 2021 to have a reason to go out and shoot: I shot and posted a photo every day for 365 days to have a visual diary of that year, for me a year of rebirth.
It was not easy to take a (nice) photo every single day of the year but I succeeded. Not every image is actually good but that’s okay. During last year I (re)learned to keep my eyes wide open, and now, after 365 days, I’m finally ready to fill my eyes again with love and wonder.
If you liked these photos, check out the first part of my photo diary here.
More info: liewoec.wordpress.com | Instagram | alessiotrerotoli.com | Facebook | twitter.com
#1 Day 2
Everyone in Rome knows how magic is a flock of starlings that paints figures in the sky (less beautiful is when you leave your car under a tree where they “rest”, but it’s a different story). I didn’t see starlings for a long time and I was very happy today when I’ve seen a flock above my eyes.
#2 Day 283
Our brain must be watered every day.
#3 Day 86
His name is Julius and he comes from Nigeria. I meet him now and then and he always asks me if I feel fine. Today he had a toothache but he told me that he’s fine anyway. I like talking with him, he’s always nice.
#4 Day 87
First day of daylight saving time.
#5 Day 266
I noticed the sign “Hairdresser” once at home, I didn’t see it when I took the photo. Funny!
#6 Day 221
I took it in a middle of a phone call. You can always do a lot of things while people think you are distracted…
#7 Day 9
“This precise moment in time as seen from the future.” It’s funny because I often think about how I’ll see these months one day, in the future, and I don’t really have an answer. I always see the past with a nostalgic eye, thinking about all the possibilities I had, all the roads I could have taken. But these are just mind games, nothing else.
#8 Day 204
I need more shades of blue in my life.
#9 Day 77
Into the wild. Literally.
#10 Day 146
I went to Trastevere to visit the beautiful exhibition of the Italian photographer Sandro Becchetti.
#11 Day 195
The sea today was amazing. Amazing. I don’t miss Rome, at all.
#12 Day 252
This is the only photo I took today. The dog was really nice.
#13 Day 65
Even on a bad day, Beauty will save us.
#14 Day 217
When I’ve seen that sunset I immediately thought about one of my favorite movies: “Paris, Texas.” And now I want to rewatch it again and again…
#15 Day 191
Back in the South. Everybody is waiting for the final game tomorrow…
#16 Day 225
I guess he loves the smell of Monopoli in the morning…
#17 Day 251
Sometimes in Street Photography, you have to act as a fisherman: you choose a spot and wait.
#18 Day 342
Once I read: “Worse the weather, better the photos.” Sometimes it’s true.
#19 Day 83
A kiss is always a good idea, between a lockdown and another.
#20 Day 130
In Rome, art is always watching you.
#21 Day 201
There is a new zoo in town.
#22 Day 270
Sometimes I ask myself how incredible and beautiful can be, for a tourist or a traveler, to see Rome for the first time.
#23 Day 13
Today I walked almost 10 kilometers. I was just following the light.
#24 Day 14
I walked all day long to find a good image and finally, I found it at the end of my walk, not far from my place.
#25 Day 36
This street artwork always makes me think of a poem by Walt Whitman, where he said: “Day by day and night by night we were together – all else has long been forgotten by me”. But we often find it paraphrased in this famous quote: “We were together. I forget the rest.”
#26 Day 111
It’s always a matter of balance.
#27 Day 351
Who needs a chair?
#28 Day 315
With the return of wintertime, I rediscovered the pleasures of the dark.
#29 Day 360
The story of these rocks comes from the Odyssey: they were thrown by the cyclops giant Polyphemus.
#30 Day 107
Trastevere in the afternoon, surrounded by some kids at play. Sometimes I’d like to have the same age and play with them in Piazza San Cosimato.
#31 Day 246
Weird but interesting spot for photography. I have to come here more often, with different lights, I could take some good photos.
#32 Day 257
Smile, with no reason (or maybe in this case there was a reason, I don’t know, it’s okay)!
#33 Day 206
This image reminds me of a Queen song: “When the storms are raging ’round you, stay right where you are.”
#34 Day 354
Fireworks on the streets. Don’t know why.
#35 Day 238
At Stadio Olimpico for my AS Roma. It’s good to be back after two years.
Follow Us