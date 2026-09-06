Phoebe Bridgers’ Visible Leg Hair Sparks Emotional Reaction From Fan: “You Are So Important To Me”

Phoebe Bridgers has sparked an emotional reaction online after a photo showed her visible leg hair while wearing feminine clothing.
For some fans, the moment stood out because they rarely see female artists ignore the pressure to remove body hair.
Instead of treating it as something that needed to be hidden, Bridgers appeared to let it be.
“Sorry, I actually might cry. This is the first time I’ve seen a favorite artist of mine with her leg hair out while wearing feminine clothing like it’s the most normal thing in the world (which it should be!!) Phoebe Bridgers, you are so important to me,” wrote one fan.
Phoebe Bridgers left one fan emotional after she showed up with unshaven legs
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The photo was taken at a press conference for Primetime in Venice, where Bridgers was promoting the film.
Rather than focusing on the outfit itself, fans quickly noticed she hadn’t shaved her legs.
For some, that small detail felt surprisingly meaningful because women are often expected to remove visible body hair, especially when wearing dresses or other traditionally feminine outfits.
One person wrote, “She’s so real for that omfg this made me love her even more.”
Another added, “Something I’ve never been brave enough to do.”
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A third wrote, “Obsessed with the unshaven legs. She looks so good.”
Not everyone knew who they were looking at, either, as one asked, “Is this Dua Lipa?”
Another person even recommended another artist to the fan who wanted more examples of women embracing body hair, writing, “May I inform you of Paris Paloma? She’s super body positive, grows out her body hair, and has the most whimsical fae vibe about her!! Her new album is also beautiful!!”
Besides the unshaven legs, Bridgers made another very different statement in Venice
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On September 5, Bridgers’ appearance in Venice attracted attention for another reason.
For her first Venice Film Festival red carpet, the singer wore a sheer lavender-gray gown for the premiere of Primetime.
The ethereal dress featured lace detailing, gathered sections across the chest, long balloon sleeves, and a dramatic embroidered train. Matching underwear was visible underneath the sheer fabric.
She completed the look with a ‘90s-inspired updo and diamond drop earrings.
Bridgers stars in Primetime alongside Robert Pattinson and Anna Faris. The film was directed by Lance Oppenheim, who has worked with Bridgers before.
Speaking about taking on the acting role, Bridgers admitted that she initially found it intimidating.
“It was certainly super intimidating, and when Lance asked me, I was like, ‘No way,’” she said at the festival, according to Rolling Stone.
But working with experienced actors made the process easier.
“But it turns out, working with incredible people actually makes it way easier. I thought I was going to wither with all of these guys. Instead, it was just like so fun and free.”
She also credited Oppenheim for making the experience feel natural, saying, “I just trusted Lance. He made it feel like a documentary in a really fun way.”
The Venice appearance came during a major period for Bridgers, who has returned to the spotlight with new music and her first major solo album in years.
Bridgers’ appearance also came after she recently released her first solo album in six years
Bridgers released Lost Weekend on August 14, marking her first solo album since 2020’s Punisher.
The record followed a period when the singer had largely stepped away from releasing solo material while becoming even more prominent through boygenius, her group with Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker.
boygenius’ The Record became one of the most celebrated albums of 2023, and Bridgers later won multiple Grammys in 2024 for her work with the group and her collaboration with SZA on Ghost in the Machine.
Lost Weekend contains 16 tracks and explores several parts of Bridgers’ life, including grief, love, fame, and getting older.
Her father, who passed away in 2023 at 60, is a major presence on some of the album’s most emotional songs. “Still Standing” deals directly with his d*ath, while “Never Going Back!” includes a voicemail from him.
The album also has happier moments. Songs such as Bobby explore romantic feelings, while Liberty Tree looks at the strange reality of having money and fame after years of writing about more ordinary experiences.
Musically, Bridgers also experiments more than she did on Punisher. The album includes ambient sounds, synths, piano, strings, and other elements alongside her familiar indie-rock style.
Lost Weekend also reflects on aging. Bridgers turns 32 around the album’s release and sings about getting older in tracks including K*ll Me and I Can’t Wait.
“Obsessed with the unshaven legs,” wrote one netizen
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