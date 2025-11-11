Delicate Skulls Carved Into Mother Of Pearl Shells By Gregory Halili

by

New Jersey-based Filipino artist Gregory Halili is perfect proof of the idea that, with a bit of creativity and a healthy dose of talent and practice, beautiful art can be made out of some of the most unexpected objects. In his hands, these mother-of-pearl shells become delicate bas-relief skull carvings with subtle oil-paint accents.

Halili carves these skulls into black- and gold-lipped Phillippine mother-of-pearl shells and then finely accents these skulls with oil paint, to the point where it’s hard to tell where the shell’s natural nacre ends and the oil paint begins.

Halili is extraordinarily talented when it comes to tiny yet detailed paintings. To see some examples of his other work, check out his Facebook.

Source: nancyhoffmangallery.com | Facebook (h/t: colossal)

Delicate Skulls Carved Into Mother Of Pearl Shells By Gregory Halili
Delicate Skulls Carved Into Mother Of Pearl Shells By Gregory Halili
Delicate Skulls Carved Into Mother Of Pearl Shells By Gregory Halili
Delicate Skulls Carved Into Mother Of Pearl Shells By Gregory Halili
Delicate Skulls Carved Into Mother Of Pearl Shells By Gregory Halili
Delicate Skulls Carved Into Mother Of Pearl Shells By Gregory Halili
Delicate Skulls Carved Into Mother Of Pearl Shells By Gregory Halili
Delicate Skulls Carved Into Mother Of Pearl Shells By Gregory Halili
Delicate Skulls Carved Into Mother Of Pearl Shells By Gregory Halili
Delicate Skulls Carved Into Mother Of Pearl Shells By Gregory Halili

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
gotham cast season 5
Calls for Gotham to Return to the Air are Gaining Traction
3 min read
May, 20, 2021
Iron Fist Gets the Honest Trailers Treatment
3 min read
Sep, 3, 2021
45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2025
Eagles’ Doug Pederson’s Super Bowl Locker Room Speech
3 min read
Feb, 6, 2018
YouTube Facing Advertiser Boycott Over Videos With Kids That Attracted Sexual Predators
3 min read
Nov, 26, 2017
Cosplayer Hilariously and Cost Efficiently Recreates Scenes from Movies
3 min read
Nov, 5, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.