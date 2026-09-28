33 Satisfying Petty Revenge Stories From Vacations That Prove Getting Even Can Happen Anywhere

After vacations, we often leave with photos, videos, postcards, souvenirs, and memories that are absolutely worth keeping. However, sometimes, a trip also gives people just the perfect opportunity to settle a tiny score, especially when someone has already pushed their patience too far.
These stories come from travelers who decided that a little vacation-related annoyance deserved an equally petty response. From small acts of revenge to perfectly timed payback, these moments show just how creative people can get when they decide to get even.
#1 Try To Threaten And Con A Tourist? Well Good Luck!
So this one is actually about my late mother. Who wasn’t one for putting up with other people’s stupidity.
I was around 7 or 8 at the time. We had gone on summer holiday to Italy and were going to Venice for the day.
My parents hadn’t travelled much and it was actually my father’s first trip abroad.
So we get to Venice in our car and park up. My parents are trying to find a place where they can buy tickets for a ferry or boat across. Nobody speaks a lot of English.
A man sees them looking around and approaches them and guides us towards this small boat. There’s another couple in the boat and he gives a decent quote for sailing us across.
My parents accept. However once on the boat the price changes drastically and the man and his two partners become quite threatening and are refusing to let anyone of the boat if they don’t pay.
After a very long discussion my parents and the other couple end up just having to pay. They basically all pay all the money they have in cash (which when travelling in the 80ies was quite a lot).
The boat docks in a small passage and at the end of it you can see the Saint Mark’s square. My mother makes sure that she is the last one to leave the boat.
As she prepares to get off the boat she quickly grabs all the money from the man’s back pocket (yes he was stupid enough to put it there and it stuck up a bit), jumps off the boat and because the men on the boat are so surprised that anyone would dare to do that they don’t immediately react and we all manage to make it to the square. And so they can’t follow.
My mother of course gives the other couple their money back. And my parents have their money back and the trip actually ended up costing them nothing.
Thinking back I have to say I am still impressed that she had the courage to do so.
Image source: Independent-Let-7688, wirestock
#2 I Took Away All The ‘Towel Seat Reservations’ At The Resort
I was on holidays in an all inclusive resort. First day, we couldn’t find any lounge chairs by the beach or by the sea, fair enough – we arrived in the afternoon. Next day, we go to find a spot.. but most of the spots were ‘taken’ by towels. We find an empty seat and to our surprise – many of the chairs stay reserved almost the whole day or never get used..
Third day, we decide to take some towels off two loungers, and enjoy our day. Four (!!) hours in, an older couple shows up that they had towels there, and kick us off with help from an attendant.
That pissed me off, so every following day I went to take the towels off of every unattended lounger after breakfast, and then went to watch the chaos from my balcony. Many many people complained and by the end of the week there was a sign that unattended towels would be removed. Success!
Image source: konijn12, standret
#3 Apparently Booking A Seat On A Train Is Not A Real Booking If Someone Else Decides To Sit There
I was travelling from Edinburgh to London by train and had a booked window seat with a table.
I got on the train to find 4 guys sitting at the table, the one in my seat that was clearly marked as booked, refused to move as he was with his friends and the train was packed. The ticket collecter passed and I asked him to help.
He asked the guy to move but he refused and somehow that was that.
“So what now?” I asked
“You can find another seat but I have no power to move him, only the police and move him and they will not turn up just to move someone out of a seat.”
There were no seats free in the carriage and probably not many free on the train so standing to London was a possibility.
“I’m going to take a seat in first class” – better surroundings, power sockets and free tea and coffee.
“You can’t sit there, you don’t have a booking”
“Well, you could call the police to move me but apparently they won’t turn out to move someone out of a seat”
I had a lovely trip with power for my laptop and a wide comfy seat.
Image source: Magnus_40, nastyaofly
Travel can make people surprisingly less tolerant of minor inconveniences. The Established explains that being away from home creates a constant stream of background stressors, including unfamiliar surroundings, time pressure, fatigue, and the need to make dozens of small decisions.
Finding the right platform, keeping track of luggage, navigating unfamiliar roads, watching the time, and dealing with money or reservations all require mental effort. That leaves less cognitive space for brushing off something irritating, so a delayed connection, a slow queue, or another traveler behaving inconsiderately can feel much more significant than it normally would.
#4 Revenge Against The Couple Who Stole Out Spot On Vacation
Wife and I were on vacation at a Caribbean resort. It wasn’t very crowded. We picked out a couple of nice loungers and spent most of the week there with no issues. Another couple showed up a few days before we were scheduled to leave. Wife caught them looking at us a few times over a couple of days. Our last morning, they put their stuff on our loungers before we got there then didn’t show up until noon. The spot was nice because it was in the shade when it got hot and it was close to the bar. We found another spot.
Later, after they arrived and we saw who it was, my wife said they stole our spot on purpose. Confirmed when my wife was in the water and saw then walk by me in our new, less awesome spot. They looked at me and started laughing. We were leaving the next day. We went down very early, spread fresh towels on the loungers, put fresh folded towels down, and left our leftover suntan lotion and our inflatable floats on the loungers. Hope they spent all day waiting to see who stole their spot.
Image source: Heavy-Pool5886, Kristina Shvedenko
#5 First Vacation Without Kids In Five Years Looking Forward To Uninterrupted Sleep, Awoken By Party Girls Next Door, Gave Them An Unwelcome Early Rising
I’m a 41 year old father of 3 kids under 9. I have never been able to afford a vacation let alone one without kids. Saved up for a very long time to take my wife on her dream trip to Bar Harbor Maine (We live in Kansas City), first night after a day of amazing hikes and boulder climbing to scenic peaks in Acadia National Park we fell sound asleep, until 3am. That’s when I hear the two 25-30 year old women next door squealing in the hallway and constantly opening and slamming their door. I was young once, partied very hard well into my 30s, and I have a ton of patience, I gave them some grace at first. Didn’t say anything. Fell back asleep and 45 minutes later they are even louder through the wall and in and out slamming doors again. I get up to say something and miss them as they are going back in the room. Fully awake, I noticed the please do not disturb sign on their door, which I promptly snatched. Spent 4am-7am reading in the lobby until my wife texted me asking where I was. After we got ready and went out for breakfast I was there to see the maid knock and enter their room to wake them up and heard their reactions… miserable and hungover. I gave the maid a tip of $50 bucks and apologized for their rudeness. It’s the least I could do for making her catch a stray bullet.
TL/DR: woke up by rude chicks while on vacation, took their do not disturb sign and tipped the maid for waking them up.
*EDIT: Some people taking this way too seriously. It was petty and an entertaining story. I was annoyed and inconvenienced not furious. I ended up going downstairs and reading a new book by the fire in the lobby. It ended up being enjoyable.
Also, I budgeted for the trip and sacrificed part of the $50 I was going to use to buy clothing or a memento from the trip for myself and gave the money to the maid.
Image source: mungrol, Getty Images
#6 Sending A Bag On Vacation
So this happened a good 5 or 6 years ago, but I remembered about it now, so I thought why not tell you all the story
I was 12 or 13 at that time and was travelling with my dad from Vadodara to Bhubaneshwar, as part of my 3 day journey to Delhi (Am Indian). And somewhere in between a family of 4 boarded the train. They immediately gave me the ick. The family consisted of a young couple, their toddler and an older woman who was apparently the girls MIL. Boy, she was a b!t*h. At every possible instance she would swear at her DIL, who was struggling with their toddler and all their hefty luggage and the husband did not give a flip about his wife. The haranguing continued on the train too, where the MIL forced the young woman to clean the water their kid had dropped on the floor with her own sari. What pained me was nobody cared to respond to this poor woman’s distress as she looked around teary eyed, humiliated by all the profanities her MIL hurled at her.
So finally when the train stopped at our destination, the self important MIL got down clutching her blue travel bag, placed it on the platform, ever ready to mistreat the DIL all over again. My dad helped that young lady with a few of her bags, for which she looked ever grateful, but the MIL now began to taunt my father for helping her allegedly ‘useless’ DIL. Mind you, all this while the husband had not bothered so much as to look his wife’s way.
This is when I realized that the train was bound back to Vadodara from where we had boarded, within another 5 or 10 minutes. From their conversation, I had to come to understand that MIL’s blue bag had her phone and all her other belongings. In that bustling crowd, I noticed that were no cameras to monitor any movement whatsoever, so I was nice enough to discreetly put the MIL’s precious blue bag back into the homebound train.
I went home, happy to have seen the horrified MIL and her son search for the bag, while the DIL stood there, satisfied in her family’s new found distress. That was the most I could do for the poor young lady.
PS: For those who might say its somewhat criminal, no its not. The bag could have have just as well been forgotten on the train, and the railway staff will house the belongings and return it to the owner, if contacted. I mean that bag needed a vacation, so I gave it one.
EDIT: The woman won’t blame the DIL for her misgiving because my dad made it a point to inform officials that the woman had carried the bag outside with her. Her son testified to the same.
Image source: MessIntelligent5558, Desiree M
The physical side of travel can make that shorter fuse even shorter. Poor sleep, jet lag, dehydration, unusual meal schedules, and long periods spent sitting or standing can leave the body already strained before anything goes wrong. Crowded airports, noisy transport, uncomfortable temperatures, and constant stimulation add another layer of pressure. At home, familiar routines provide a sense of predictability and control, but vacations remove many of those small comforts.
When something unexpected happens, it can therefore feel as though the carefully planned trip is beginning to slip out of the traveler’s control. High expectations can make the reaction stronger still, particularly when someone has spent significant money and time planning what was supposed to be an enjoyable experience.
#7 No Pictures In The Museum
Just came back from vacation where I was at a European art museum where pictures are forbidden (don’t care to be more specific). My gf and I were really enjoying the art as we both try to be art geeks. It was really packed since the weather was bad and this one jerk was ruining it for us. George Costanza’s doppelganger was just pushing between packs of people that were standing in front of paintings and at one point, pushed past my gf to stand directly in front of us.
But then he pulls out his camera and I see my chance at revenge. I make and hold eye contact with the security employee standing not too far from me and make an arc with my head to clearly point at him and his forbidden camera with my eyes. Security hustles over, tells him to stop taking pictures, and presumably made him flip through other pictures he had taken (not too sure; I didn’t keep watching but security stayed with him for a while).
Image source: runningfromwork, Caner Kökçü
#8 Petty Revenge At The Beach
A couple of years back I was on vacation with my grandparents, cousins, etc… Now my family and I, like I assume most people reading this, enjoy to play at the beach. Our entire family got up at 6 am, headed down to the beach, and set up our spot. We left for an hour to get lunch, and this shit happens. A woman and her husband, Probably mid 60’s 70’s, were sitting on our spot… Not to the side, not on separate chairs, on our darn towels and in our tent. My cousins and I began to disassemble the tent (keep in mind this is more of an open tent, not camping tent) and the woman began screaming, “What do you think your’e doing?” And my cousin, being the non confrontational type said calmly, “Ma’m, we have been here since 6 am, this is our tent, and we would like to bring it back to our room.” Now this crazy lady goes “You cant do that.” Excuse me, we cant take our own property to our own room?
After everything was settled down, we packed up the tent up and brought it back to the room. We go back to toss a football and have some fun, just in time for the woman to go, “I don’t want you getting sand in my drink.” She took our spot, complained at us for being “unreasonable” and then proceeds to tell us we cant play football in her vicinity.
Here is where the sweet sweet revenge comes in. My cousin purposefully threw a long ball, I went after it, and as the ball approached the whiny lady, I gathered as much sand in between my toes as conceivable possible. Jumped over her, sprinkling her martini with sand. I felt so satisfied, and what made it even better was the fact that I caught the ball too!
Image source: SIGNIT, Getty Images
#9 Ruin My Mini Vacation? Goodnight!
I was bullied all through my school years. They went after my weight, clothes, ADHD, taste in music, complexion, eyebrows, etc. You name it, they bullied me over it. One girl in particular, we’ll call her Jane, held a grudge against me for YEARS because when we were in the girl scouts (elementary school), she claimed that my mom called her mom telling her Jane was bullying me. Jane denied bullying me, of course. First, yes, she was bullying me. Let’s be honest here! Second, I had asked my mom repeatedly about this alleged phone call and she swears she never did. My mom is an amazing, supportive person and I’m obviously going to believe her over Jane. Third, even if this phone call had happened, it was years ago!
Fast forward to Junior year of high school. Jane and I are both in drama club, she’s still hanging on to this alleged phone call, and we’re stuck sharing a hotel room for a 3-day high school theatre festival. Whenever I’m around her, she’s constantly nagging me. I tried to be kind and stay out of her way, but she essentially bit my head off every chance she had. It’s the last night and I’m watching TV in my bed feeling angry and mentally exhausted. Theatre fest was something I looked forward to every year and she had ruined it for me over a phone call that NEVER HAPPENED. Jane comes out of the bathroom in her swimsuit and announces that she’s going to the hotel pool. Jane reaches for her room key, but stops and asks me if I’m staying in for the night. In that moment, inspiration struck and I heard angels singing! I smiled sweetly and said yes. With that, Jane left for the pool WITHOUT her room key. Knowing that she assumed I’d just let her back in later, I locked the door and went to sleep.
Apparently, Jane spent an hour or so pounding on the door and having kids call my room. I’m a sound sleeper so I didn’t hear any of this wink. Keep in mind that our teacher was just down the hall and could easily help Jane get a new room key. Finally, Jane and our teacher got a new key and she was able to get back in.
The next morning, Jane growled at me for falling asleep and locking her out. I acted (theatre kid) mortified and told her and our teacher that I must’ve been more tired than I thought. I know Jane suspected I did it on purpose, but she couldn’t do anything about it because there was no proof. After all, Jane was the one who chose to go to the pool without her room key.
When I got home, I told my mom everything. She told me “Any other person, I would’ve been upset with you, but she had that coming!” We still laugh about it every now and then.
Jane never mentioned the alleged phone call again so…MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!!
Image source: SuburbaniteQueen, Polina
That feeling can become particularly intense when the problem is interpreted as disrespect rather than simple inconvenience. Research discussed by the American Psychological Association suggests that being dismissed, humiliated, betrayed, or treated contemptuously can feel like a violation of dignity and fairness. The emotional response is not necessarily about the practical inconvenience itself; it can be about what the behavior appears to communicate about a person’s value or social standing.
Public incidents may feel especially uncomfortable because embarrassment can add a perceived threat to reputation. Instead of thinking, “That person was rude,” someone may begin to feel that they were deliberately treated as though their needs or boundaries did not matter.
#10 Got A Rude Traveling Companion Lost In A Strange City
People commented that my previous post didn’t have enough petty revenge in it, so I’m posting this to make up for it.
I travelled to Hong Kong with my fiancee and a few friends. One of our companions was a class A jerk the whole trip. He complained about everything, and took much of his frustration out on his gf, who was a good friend of mine. I tried to play peacemaker a couple of times and he told me to mind my own business.
Our first night in Kowloon, we all decided to split up and sightsee as couples and meet for a group dinner at a local chain restaurant. When we met up, my friend was alone because the bf had decided to linger in the market and shop for cameras. Nobody was eating yet because my friend wanted to wait for her bf before starting the meal. I stepped out to smoke while we waited.
I was out there for about five minutes when I saw the bf run up the street and head into the wrong restaurant. He didn’t know the language and probably got the names confused. He was maybe twenty feet away. I could’ve waved at him and called him over, but instead I kept smoking and waited to see if he’d notice me standing there. He didn’t.
He got frustrated, tried to text, and then ran back up the street where he came from. I finished smoking and went inside. They asked me if I saw the bf and I said no.
Eventually my fiancee convinced my friend to start the meal and leave some food for the bf, who arrived drenched in sweat an hour later. It turned out that he’d visited every single branch of the chain restaurant in the area (four places) until someone finally pointed him back to where we were. He of course tried to blame it on my friend and her directions, but the others wouldn’t let him.
They had a royal argument that night, and the bf wasn’t with us when we went sight seeing the next day (grounded?) They broke up a year later.
Image source: Darromear, Clarence Chan
#11 The Airplane Cleaner Stole My AirPods
About six months ago, I had a layover in Houston. After deplaning and going through security, I realized my headphones had fallen out of my pocket. I submitted the lost item claim with United and gave the description of the color of the silicon case they had on them, plane info, seat number, the whole thing. I also set it to lost mode and included my phone number to call me. I emailed United a few times, stating I could see they had moved from the plane to what seemed to be the United office space. I now realize, it was probably employee lockers.
After about 24 hours, I saw them go to an apartment building. I watched them go from the apartment building to the airport, back and forth, and tracked the schedule. I gave United the address of the employee, their schedule, and what days they had worked. Surely the home address and schedule was enough to pinpoint who it was, so they could at least deal with it internally. Wasn’t exactly excited to get the AirPods back if they had been wearing them.
United told me that because the AirPods had left the property, they wouldn’t do anything and I had to file a police report with Houston PD. I live in Arizona. They closed my claim.
I use “find my” a lot for various AirTags and things. So, for the last few months, whenever I see my lost headphones with the earbuds out, I hit “play sound” on the earbud and blast the wearer’s ears out. I see them quickly go back into the case.
If they would have called me when they found them, I happily would have sent them a reward, even enough to buy their own basic pair. I understand they are expensive and not everyone can swing a pair.
I am slowly working toward making them go deaf, so no one else loses a set of headphones to them. I think this is the pettiest thing I’ve ever done…
Image source: jadewildaz, cottonbro studio
#12 A Barmaid Laughed At My Drink Order
I was on holiday with my son (14) and we were watching the football in a bar in the evening. I don’t really drink but do enjoy a cocktail while on holiday. The server came by and asked if we wanted drinks, I asked for a Pina Colada and she sniggered a little at the order and kind of laughed out an “okay” then walked off to make it.
This annoyed me a little, I’m just a grown man wanting to drink a tasty cocktail what’s wrong with that? When she brought the drink back I got my petty revenge. As she was placing the drink on the table I said, “My mum loved these, God rest her. I always have one on the anniversary of her passing to remember her.” She looked horrified and tried to shuffle off quickly, so I asked her for a cocktail stirrer so she had to come back again. When she came back I took a sip from the straw, kissed my hand and pointed to the sky trying to look sad. She was so visibly uncomfortably I had to stifle my own laughs.
She noticeably avoided our table multiple times after this.
Image source: hovis_mavis, Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernández
Once an incident is interpreted that way, anger can become more action-oriented. People may start thinking about what would restore a sense of balance after feeling that someone else has imposed an unfair cost on them. That does not mean retaliation is always the response, but it helps explain why a seemingly small slight can turn into a desire to make the other person experience some kind of consequence.
There is also an element of control involved: after being placed in the position of the person who was inconvenienced, embarrassed, or ignored, taking action can temporarily make them feel less powerless. Replaying the incident can keep the sense of injustice active, making the original offense feel increasingly worthy of a response.
#13 Let Your Teenager Kick Me For A 9 Hour Flight, Get Stuck On The Plane Extra Long
Yesterday I was flying to America from the UK, and a mother and apparent 18 y/o daughter were sitting next to me. She looked younger but the mother gave her alcohol during the flight that she had ordered, so who knows.
The whole flight the daughter had her shoes off and kept elbowing and kicking me with her stinky sock feet while talking loudly. At one point i was asleep and the daughter kicked me awake and slapped me with her jacket. Right before landing the two of them were physically fighting, play or not, i got hit a few times and told them to be civilized.
Now for my pettiness. As soon as the fasten seat belt sign came off, they got up and obviously were trying to force their way off the plane early (we were in 37G-J, very back of plane). I threw down my table and kept watching my programme, trapping them, and told them “patience is a virtue, we’ll be last off anyway.” They were not pleased. When the rows in front were clearing out, I waited til the last second to close up and as I got my bag out of the overhead I put it on my seat blocking them again and “accdentally” hit the daughter with my jacket on the way out of the overhead keeping her back. There was a very large family behind us that made their way behind me in the aisle blocking them in again. I didn’t see them at baggage til five minutes after I made it.
Didn’t affect them a lot but sure made me feel good, it’s the little things.
Image source: IsMayoAnInstrument95, Markus Winkler
#14 A Kid Kept Kicking My Sandcastle, So I Built The Next One With A Rock
So I was about 11 or 12 at the time and on vacation. We were staying at a lake in Alberta, and it was honestly a good time.
I built an amazing sandcastle, it had walls, towers, and even a drawbridge made out of driftwood. Plus I built it on a platform made of rocks, halfway into the lake, like a little island. I mean come on, I even made decorative trees out of seaweed. Then the teenagers struck. This one kid went and kicked the sandcastle to bits, and even before I got a picture.
My next sandcastle, I buried the heaviest, most jagged rock in the base. The teenager went up to it and kicked it again. Let’s just say, the castle lasted longer than his foot. My castles didn’t get knocked down ever again.
Now, as a teenager myself, I still vividly remember this event and it makes me laugh. Don’t ruin people’s work, kids.
EDIT: By base, I meant like the bottom – middle of the castle, not under it.
EDIT 2: STOP COMMENTING ABOUT SEAWEED. IT WAS PROBABLY SOMETHING ELSE, BUT I CALLED IT SEAWEED BECAUSE I DON’T KNOW ANY OTHER WATER PLANTS BESIDES MAYBE KELP.
Image source: BeansThe_Cat, Curated Lifestyle
#15 You Don’t Want To Sell To The American? Meet My French Husband And Waste Your Time
So I’m (38F) vacationing with my mother (71F) in Europe right now and she just told me this epic story that I must now pass down to all of you.
Some background: My mother is a very nice person to strangers, especially salespeople. Aggressive salespeople will back her into a corner for an hour until I come rescue her because she doesn’t want to be rude. My father passed a few years ago at age 81 and he was born in Egypt and was schooled in both French and Arabic and considered both to be his native languages, and then learned English as an adult when he moved to the US.
A few years after they got married in 1976, but before they had kids, they took a vacation to Paris. My mother collects stamps, and she wanted some French plate blocks to add to her collection. She left my father napping in the hotel room and went to the post office a block away planning on spending $300-$400 on stamps.
She got to the post office and waited in a very long line. When she finally got to the front, the woman behind the counter told her in perfect English that she didn’t speak English, so my mom waited for another post employee to become free. The second employee finally became available but was very rude to my mother, telling her that she couldn’t help her, couldn’t sell her this, out of stock of that, etc while rolling her eyes and being otherwise nasty and rude, nearly bringing my mother to tears.
My mother was so upset that she decided to get some revenge. She went back to the hotel room and woke up my father and brought him to the post office. My mother waited until the rude woman was available and had my dad translate in perfect French, telling the woman that my mom wanted the plate block of every set of stamps she had, watching her remove the plate block from each sheet.
For those of you that don’t know, when you remove the plate block from a sheet of stamps, the remaining stamps must be counted by hand.
After the nasty woman had a nice stack of plate blocks for my mother, one of every stamp design they had, my mother turned to my father and said, “Tell her I’ve changed my mind”
Not only did that woman miss out on a huge sale for being mean and nasty, but she also had to spend a good 30-60 minutes after closing to hand count each individual stamp after they closed for the day.
I am just so proud of my very polite mother right now.
EDIT: Those of you saying my mom is a “Karen” you have serious reading comprehension issues. Also the nasty woman spoke English, as most people do in France. So chill.
Image source: Mkheir01, Kseniia Poroshkova
Vacations also create plenty of opportunities for arguments over scarce resources, which can make fairness particularly visible. Psychology Today notes that travelers often have to divide limited amounts of time, money, space, and access to experiences. A group might have to decide who gets the better hotel room, who chooses the restaurant, who gets the preferred seat, or who gives up an activity for everyone else.
Because trips are often expensive and relatively rare, people may attach greater importance to these decisions than they would during an ordinary weekend. Losing out on something can feel like more than an inconvenient compromise when the person believes they have already invested heavily in making the trip happen.
#16 You’re Going To Bully A Little Girl And Spit Water In Her Face At The Water Park? Prepare For The Tempest
So I took my two young sons to the local water park yesterday. They had a blast. I stayed in the lazy river most of the time with them. I tend to stay about 10 to 20 yards behind them. Close enough to keep an eye on them, far enough for them to have fun.
I’m minding my own business, floating in the lazy river when suddenly a wild bully appears. Cue 10 year oldish husky boy who’s following around a much smaller girl. I’m observing over the course of a few laps of the river as this little turd boy is constantly teasing and intimidating this little girl that’s like half his size.
I lap them. I’m now right behind victim and bully, my own sons constantly in my view and I get close enough to hear bully talking trash to his victim, trying to get her to leave the pool. She’s visibly scared and trying to get away from him. There are no accompanying adults with these children. This is when I see the bully take a mouthful of water and flat out spit in the girl’s face.
At this point I’m like YOU DID NOT and I go into action. Things are crazy and hectic because we’re surrounded by people in a loud water park so I know I can get away with this.
Just loud enough for him to hear me, I say to the bully from behind him, “Hey!” Bully turd turns around I proceed to go full E. Honda palm splashing right in his face. After about 6 seconds of spashin blastoise level water in his face, bully is coughing and girl is 10 yards ahead near my sons. My work here is done.
I proceed to say nothing and pretend nothing has happened. Bully stands shocked, catching his breath in the lazy river as the hapless watergoing masses float past, oblivious. Ten minutes later bully is gone and victim has returned to merriment.
I think the life guards saw me and just didn’t care.
10/10 Would recommend.
Image source: SparkyMountain
#17 If You’re Going To Cut The Line, Be Sure To Pay
Yesterday had just about the most amount of fun it’s possible to have on the London underground. I was travelling for work with suitcase and laptop bag so made for the wider gate entering the tube. There were a couple of people ahead of me with similar baggage loads, when a girl cut in front of me; not particularly out of the ordinary for London, but then quickly moved in and tail gated the person in front, without tapping in (paying). I dint think tool much of it, as sadly it’s a relatively common occurrence, but noticed the pretty distinctive turquoise trolley case she had in tow.
I didn’t particularly pay much attention to where she went as I tapped in myself, and by the time I looked up she was out of sight in the melee which is the London Underground, so I did the only reasonable British thing of tutting and grumbling about the brazen theft, increasing everyone’s fairs under my breath.
A few stops later as I got to my destination I approached the similar wide barrier to tap out I noticed the same girl, and her turquoise suitcase, matching her pace to mine slightly behind me.
Knowing what had happened on entry I knew it was my time to shine; I approached the wider exit gate again, tapping in with aplomb as she closed the gap to mere millimetres behind.
It was only right for me to stop on exiting the gate to pat down my pockets and make sure I had the wallet, passport and ticket from my onward trip. The gate slammed shut on her, unable to shove past me and my baggage in time, she was left half in, half out of the gate, quite obviously having no not paid her way, with a tube worker heading her way to ‘help’ untangle her.
Having confirmed the contents of my pockets and not wanting to be late for my Eurostar connection I moved away without seeing if the young lady got her just deserts, but I did learn a few new words as I moved out of earshot.
Stupidly petty yes, would I do it again, absolutely.
Image source: Mystic_L
#18 Here Is To Sand In Your Eye
We normally travel about 1000 miles to a sleepy town for an annual beach holiday.
The beach we use is just down the road. The thing about this beach is that it is very windy until about 9:00. After that there’s virtually no wind until about 13:00.
We arrive at the beach at our usual time, about 8:40 and setup. The beach is usually quite empty at this time.
This family arrives about 5 minutes after we have finished setting up and sets up, right behind us and so close that you would think that we are all the same group. The mom says that we would make a great wind shield. There seems to be no understanding of personal space.
I let it be and ignore them. Wind drops as usual and we have a great day at the beach.
Almost to the minute the wind starts to pick up again after lunch.
Normally we would pack up and return to the apartment, on this occasion I decided to spend a bit longer on the beach.
While we are waiting, I take all the towels and anything that could have sand stuck to it and roll them around in the beach sand.
We now start to pack up and I start with the back of our beach setup. Once I could feel the full force of the wind, I move to be directly in front of these people and start to remove the sand from all those sandy items, the sand starts going everywhere towards the family behind us. They start making all sorts of comments about the sand flying in their direction and how we could be so insensitive to their personal space.
I just keep on cleaning everything and packing them up. Sand was going everywhere and I heard mom complaining about sand in her mouth and eyes.
I’m not sure if this is petty but I sure felt vindicated.
Image source: Aggravating_Dot_5217
Those comparisons become even sharper when people feel their contributions and rewards do not match. Someone who paid more, organized the itinerary, gave up their preferred dates, or made other compromises may expect that effort to be reflected in what they receive. Equity theory describes how people judge fairness by comparing what they put into a situation with what they get out of it. On a vacation, those calculations can become surprisingly concrete.
A person who feels they made the biggest sacrifice but ended up with the smallest room or least desirable option may see the disagreement as evidence that their effort is not being respected. What looks like a trivial dispute over a seat or reservation can therefore become a much larger argument about consideration and whose preferences matter.
#19 I “Accidentally” Spilled Tea On A Girl Who Kept Shoving Past Me In A Crowded Concert Line
ast weekend, my friends and I (all late 20s) were stoked to attend a concert we’d been hyping up for weeks. The line to get into the venue was absolute chaos, think sardines in a can, everyone freezing in the chilly evening air. To stay warm, we grabbed some hot tea from a vendor nearby and were sipping it while chatting and waiting our turn like civilized humans. Enter this group of girls (also 20s, I’d guess), who decided lines are optional. They weaved through the crowd, elbowing their way toward the front. One girl in particular zeroed in on our spot, shoving past my friends and me without so much as an “excuse me.” I’m usually chill, but after 45 minutes of waiting in the cold, I was over it. I gave her a gentle nudge back to hold my ground, but she just scoffed and kept pushing, practically stepping on my toes in the packed crowd. Fed up, I saw my moment. As she squeezed past me, still shoving like she owned the place, I kinda “lost my balance” and tilted my cup of tea just enough for a small splash to land on her jacket. Nothing scalding, just enough to make her yelp and shoot me a death glare. I played it off with a quick, “Oh no, im sorry, it’s super crowded!” She muttered something under her breath and scurried back to her group, suddenly less eager to cut ahead. The best part is my friends saw the whole thing and were stifling laughs as we finally got into the concert, feeling just a tiny bit warmer from my petty victory. No harm done ig, just a little tea-stained justice. TL;DR: A girl kept shoving past me in a crowded concert line, so I “accidentally” spilled some tea on her jacket when she pushed by, and she stopped trying to cut ahead.
Image source: eliaigl
#20 Be Entitled Over A Free Plane Ticket Home? Enjoy The Multi-Stop And Bus Ticket Home
So this happened during COVID. For some context I was based in Hong Kong at the time and the lady involved was in China ( Beijing) trying to get home to South Africa to avoid lock down.
So the destinations are South African.
So my wife and I are good at saving and were planning to go home for the Easter holidays but unfortunately due to lock down we couldn’t.
Now I was part of an expat group and many people were stuck as they had just arrived in China often with little money and now needed to get back home.
So my wife and I decided to help some people get home. We helped 10 people get back home. We didn’t expect to be paid back, however most people did over time
Now there was one lady let’s call her Mel. Mel was stuck in Beijing and needed to buy a ticket home. But she had no money due to circumstances etc.
So I contacted her and offered her a ticket home. She gladly accepted. I told her this is my budget and I will work within that budget.
Now one thing to note is that rather than send money, I would book the ticket for the person.
Mel demanded that I book a direct flight from Beijing to Johannesburg and then book a regional flight to East London. Now both are very expensive.
I offered to book a cheaper indirect flight via Dubai or Ethiopia. So the flight would be 3 legs instead of 2.
Now Mel was having none of this and basically said it’s direct as possible or nothing.
So I ignored her for a week or so and helped someone else who was extremely greatful.
With a week before lock down happened Mel frantically contacted me and said she would take any flight
Now the petty revenge.
I obliged with a 3 stop itinerary ( think 40 hours) with the final stop in Johannesburg the main city.
The kicker? I booked a bus ticket ( 20 hours) for the leg from Johannesburg to East London.
Mel kept me updated and was livid the whole time. I didn’t get paid back but the messages I got after her trip were gold. When she found out that I had booked her a bus ticket for the final leg she was broken at this point.
TLDR: Good Samaritan made entitled traveller take the long way home.
Image source: Psytrancedude99
#21 Crowded Paris Airport Seating
A few years back my sister and I were traveling through Paris to Rome with my 7 and 4 year old nephews for a trip to Italy. When we landed in Paris there was a very long walk from the landing gate and customs to our gate. When we finally got to our gate area it was very crowded. My 7 year old nephew at the time needed to sit. He has blade prosthetics and they were getting tight and needed replacing soon. Plus, the air travel makes his legs swell a bit. Anyway, we get to the gate and he needs to sit and we’re trying to contain the wild 4 year old too. I approach a women seated between 2 empty seats and ask her politely if she could please move one seat over so the boys could sit together, pointing at my nephews legs telling her he needs to sit. She absolutely refused and I think she thought we would look elsewhere for seats together, but I turned to my sister and sis proceeds to sit one of the boys on each side of her. The boys were really excited and bouncing all over the place. I ran to the restroom and by the time I got back my sister was seated between the boys. I think it took only about 1 minute for the woman to realize her mistake of sitting between 2 excited little boys. My sister said she left pretty quickly. I saw the woman again as we boarded the plane and she wouldn’t make any eye contact with me.
Image source: pix-zzzs
That can also help explain why someone might retaliate rather than simply complain. NeuroLaunch notes that retaliation can feel more immediate because it puts the person who was wronged back into an active position. A complaint requires reporting the problem, waiting for someone else to respond, and trusting that the outcome will be fair. If a traveler believes a hotel, airline, tour operator, or another authority will dismiss the issue, taking matters into their own hands may seem more satisfying.
Retaliation can also serve as a form of deterrence in the person’s mind, particularly when they believe the offending behavior was deliberate and could happen again. The response may therefore be less about solving the original inconvenience and more about making the boundary feel real.
#22 Filthy Airbnb And Arrogant Host
This was quite a few years ago, we went to our first AirBnB and arrived late in the evening, the facilities were horribly dirty. In the bathroom, across from the toilet was what looked like vomit on the wall. There was old food in the kitchen/refrigerator. There were dirty fingerprints all over the cupboards, fridge, stove, etc.. The bed was unmade and the sheets looked used. The second bed frame squeaked loudly every time you moved so bad that I had to put the mattress on the floor to sleep.
We complained to the host and she said that she pays a cleaning service to do that and grudgingly brought over new sheets and towels. When we complained about the vomit, she said it was a paint stain which it wasn’t because I cleaned it up. Because it was late at night, we stayed the night then asked for our money back as we had originally planned on staying a week. She told us that we had to cancel the booking when in fact she was supposed to. When we cancelled we found out that we were docked an extra day penalty because we had cancelled early. If she had cancelled, then we wouldn’t receive the extra day penalty.
We left the next day. When we discussed it with the host about getting a refund for the extra day she refused then told AirBnB that we were difficult and that she had kicked us out. We argued with AirBnB for months to no avail as they believed the host even though we had sent them pictures. Their policy was that since we cancelled, we were penalized.
I happened to notice that the city where the AirBnB was had an online registry of licensed secondary suites. I looked up the AirBnB address and it was an unregistered suite which meant that it was never inspected and hadn’t paid the city licensing fee. I made a complaint to the bylaw officer with details of the suite and pictures showing the rear entrance. The AirBnB host received a $2000 fine plus had to go through the inspection procedure for another junk of change. All for not refunding $150 for the extra day.
Image source: Sufficient-Sun-6683
#23 Cheat On Me And No One Goes On Vacation
My ex and I used to go to a Cancun resort every year with a bunch of our mutual friends. I found out my ex was cheating on me when I accidentally got a flight confirmation email that he booked tickets for himself and the other girl. It was rough. Tried to have a civil breakup but he refused to pay me for the Cancun vacation that I had already prepaid. I tried to get my money back but he refused. After our breakup it took me several weeks to find a new place to live and move my things out of his house. On the last trip to the house I asked him one last time for the money and he again refused. So I “accidentally” packed his current passport in my last box of things and left my expired passport in its place. Since he has already booked the tickets he apparently didn’t check the passport until he was at the airport and was denied the international flight because he didn’t have a current passport. I never did get my money but I did get immense satisfaction that he didn’t get to go on vacation.
Updated: I gave the passport back a couple weeks later when I discovered it in a box of things to unpack…so weird, right?! He asked for a refund for the flights and I told him I would be happy to if he refunded me for the resort (which was much more expensive). He declined.
Image source: LettuceLotion
#24 Petty Revenge On Obnoxious Hotel Guest
So, I’m staying at this hotel in Rome. I had already been there for one night, but thing is, you had to hand in your room key when you went out to avoid losing it.
Anyways, I’m returning from some sightseeing, about to pick up my key from the reception and head up to the room when two disgusting, sweaty hamplanets push me (!) away from the line and starts shouting at the receptionist. They had ordered a room, but turns out they want one with a view to the street outside, a larger bed, extra refreshments and this and that. The receptionist is as puzzled as I am, as it is a rather low-budget hotel that gives you the essentials and that’s about it. No extras, breakfast doesn’t last for too long, cleaning is early etc.
Anyways, after some time the finally shuffle away. They actually got transferred to the room they wanted, but they still didn’t look very pleased. I make eye contact with the receptionist, we both sigh and roll our eyes and I ask for my room key, 203. Turns out the fatties are staying in room 204 so I brace myself for further annoyances.
I take the stairs, and get up to the room approximately at the same time as the couple does. And, sure enough, the woman turns to me and says “We need our sleep and we sleep very lightly, so you better stay quiet tomorrow morning, or you’re gonna face some unpleasant consequences.”
Cue next morning, I wake up early, and to my delight they have put one of those “Do not disturb” signs on their doorknob. I flip it so it instead says “Please clean my room”. As I mentioned earlier, they cleaned the rooms earlier than usual (noon is normal, 10 am in this hotel). I left, knowing that the hamplanets would have a shitty morning, without any proper breakfast, smiled to the receptionist, and had a fantastic day in amazing Rome.
Image source: Errorizer
Of course, getting even does not necessarily restore the lost vacation time, money, or peace of mind. What makes petty revenge so compelling is that it can provide a temporary feeling that an imbalance has been corrected, even when the original problem remains. A person who felt ignored can regain a sense of agency; someone who believed they were treated unfairly can feel that the other person finally faced a consequence.
At the same time, both sides of a disagreement can interpret their own actions as justified, particularly when each focuses on what the other person did first. That is part of what makes vacation conflicts so easy to escalate: a trip already packed with limited time, high expectations, fatigue, and shared resources can turn one small act of rudeness into a dispute that becomes far more memorable than the inconvenience that started it.
#25 Being Petty Over A Summer Vacation Spot!
Not my story, a friend, after graduating college got a chunk of land as a graduation gift from his grandfather. Lake front property, so with help from friends, myself included and family we helped him clear Bush, trees and built a nice driveway and small cabin (my contribution was just clearing forest). He had a great little completion weekend party when everything was mostly done, meet some of his neighbors that weekend which warned him about the “karen” on the adjacent property to the right. Anyways fast forward to a year later his neighbor to the right shows up and tells him that he had missed surveyed his land and built illegally, that his driveway is on their land and part of his cabin is on their land as well. In order to rectify this he had to remove his driveway, replant the trees removed and either move his cabin or pay a grand a month as land rental if he doesn’t move his cabin. My friend did the surveying of the land himself so at the time he thought maybe he made a mistake, and tried to make a more beneficial agreement with the neighbor about sharing the land since it’s northern Canada and the properties are only usable in the summer for camping and weekend getaways. But the guy wouldn’t budge and told him if he didn’t agree to the original terms he’ll see him in small claims court. My friend realizing he couldn’t afford to go to court but could afford a couple hundred bucks to get a government survey done went with that option. Turns out the neighbors cabin was a foot on my friend’s land and the neighbor very nice walkway, stairs to the lake, the beautiful boat launch and dock where all in my friends property. So what did he do… he resorted to pettiness, told the neighbor that he built illegally on his land, and in order not to go to court over this the walkway, stairs, dock and boat launch were his now, if he saw the neighbor using them he’d call the RCMP for trespassing, also that the neighbors cabin had to be moved or a payment of a thousand dollars a month for land rental would be acceptable. A month later his neighbor moved the cabin moved and had a large fence built splitting their properties.
Image source: ethidiumbrimide
#26 Cruise To Nowhere
Hubby and I moved into a new house in 2018. When we were buying the house, we asked his brother and his sister and her husband to cosign on our mortgage. In return, we said we’d take them on a cruise. In 2019 we were going to go on the cruise but BIL couldn’t get work off and SIL got pregnant. Then there was a pandemic. During the pandemic we were made aware of some problematic dynamics between SIL/her husband and their kids, so we filed a report with child protective services. They are now, understandably upset with us. However, our report was completely justified. SIL keeps telling us we owe her for “intentionally messing with her” and every time we talk with her (it has been very, very infrequent) she tries to get us to give her money. She has also been doing things to sabotage my husband’s company and is systematically turning mutual friends against us. She now wants us to pay her the money we would have spent on a cruise for her. I’m not trying to change the terms of our initial agreement but she’s insistent that we have to do it to “make amends.” So now I’m shopping for a one night cruise to nowhere. Absolutely the cheapest cruise I can find. She won’t even be able to go because she’s not vaccinated but hey, at least I will have followed through.
Edit: the loan was paid off within 6 months of initiation. Details on the child mistreatment that was happening were left out due to group rules about felonious activity.
Edit again: I don’t want to get my post removed but there was physical mistreatment towards my son and towards their own children. Also neglect. So far, in order to “make restitution” we’ve been told to get individual therapy, attend family therapy, pay for her to go to therapy, pay for the family therapy, give them cash equal to the cost of a cruise, etc. Every time we jump through one hoop there’s something more she wants from us. She and my husband’s other sister were working for my husband and started up a competing business and stole clients and never serviced them, which cost us around $12k. She has threatened several other forms of retaliation as well. We tried several times to take them on the cruise before this all blew up but they always had other things preventing them. Still, they literally can’t cruise due to current guidelines. In all reality I’ll probably just send them on a decent cruise but I really, really want to just book them a one night cruise to nowhere, with all 3 of them in the same stateroom.
Image source: Plane-Initiative8316
#27 Changed Seats When I Checked In For Our Flight
I’ve been on vacation with my best friend this week…and she’s been horrible to me, despite me paying for most of the trip. I’d offered to bring her along because I knew she was having a really tough time in several areas of her life and knew she could use a break – but I definitely learned a new grownup lesson the hard way to leave messy people at home (unless you want them to bring their mess!).
Anyway, we leave tomorrow. The vacation I saved and paid for was trash. The least I could do was to rebook her seats away from me so that she’s in the center seat, last row, right next to the toilet on a longish flight. I pray she also has a couple screaming toddlers in her ear and frankly, it’s gonna be a long time before I’m interested in seeing her again.
It’s not great revenge, but it’s definitely petty.
Image source: writehandedTom
A vacation can already come with enough delays, cramped spaces, unexpected expenses, and personality clashes without someone adding an extra reason to lose your patience. And while some travelers choose to complain or simply walk away, others decide that a little payback is the most satisfying way to handle a person who crossed the line.
Sometimes the revenge is so small that it barely changes anything, while other times it becomes the part of the trip everyone remembers. Have you ever gotten petty revenge on someone while traveling? Or have you ever been on the receiving end of some unexpected vacation payback? Share your most ridiculous travel revenge story in the comments, the pettier, the better!
#28 Your Seat?
This happened to me back in the early 2000s. I used to travel a lot and always booked an aisle seat. This very large man had the middle seat next to me. He said his travel department messed up and didn’t give him an aisle, and I needed to switch with him. He was a large man, and I’m sure he really did need the aisle more than me. Thing was he was a true jerk about it. Had he asked nicely, I would have gladly switched with him. He was blocking the aisle so no one could get past him, so I relented. After I moved, he turned to the crowd behind him and said, “Sorry, I had to wait for this lady to move out of my seat.” YOUR seat??
My revenge: Every 10 minutes or so, I made him get up so I could get out of my seat. I’d stand in the aisle just a few rows behind my row. Just as he settled back in, I came back and made him get up to let me back in. After he got a drink, time for me to get up. Just as he opened food he brought with him, time for me to get up. Closed his eyes, time for me to get up. I did this the whole 3.5 hour flight. It was obviously really inconvenient for him, because he would have to pick up his things, put the tray up, take off his seatbelt, get out, let me out, then put everything back.
I still smile when I think about that.
Edit: This happened right before 9/11, so about 25-26 years ago. Today, I wouldn’t move. This happened before seats were different prices, before phones had camera and everybody recorded everything, and flying wasn’t near as irksome as it used to be today.
Image source: TXMom2Two
#29 Free Breakfast For A Limited Time This Morning For Loud Hotel Neighbors
A few weeks ago our family was staying at a hotel resort for a relaxing weekend. Unfortunately we got roomed underneath a heard of buffalo, or a family of six, I couldn’t tell which. As we put our kids to bed, we “hushed” them and reminded them we were in a hotel with other guests, so we could be as courteous as possible. Not the buffalo family above us. For hours into the night, until well after midnight, they were banging and slamming things in the room above. And while I can sleep through almost anything, and the kids were exhausted and asleep, I knew it was steaming my wife. And that was making me more and more angry – Unhappy wife, unhappy life.
Anyway, we all managed to finally fall asleep. However my super power is needing little sleep. I get up every day at 5:00a without an alarm clock. Sure enough, the next morning a few 4 hours later, I woke up like clockwork, and instantly I had my revenge.
Going down to the elevator core, I located a house phone and dialled their room: 6 and the room number – the room directly above ours. It rang five or six times with no answer. I hung up, and was feeling a little guilty and about to give up, when I remembered I wasn’t getting laid today because of these clowns, said “f it” and rang back again. This time, a groggy female answered the phone – like barely – “Heelllllooo???” she croaked into the phone.
In my most chipper voice I said “Good morning! This is the front desk with your morning wakeup call! Are you awake?” — I hear confusion on the other end.
“We have a special thank you gift for families staying with us today – Free breakfast buffet and admission to the waterpark today, however it is first come, first served, and you and your guests must claim your award at the front desk in the next 30 minutes.” — more confusion. and I thank her and hang up.
Next I camped out in the lobby to wait and see what happened. Sure enough about 20 min later, a train of groggy half-dressed family members come down to the front desk, looking annoyed, sleepy and … did I see hope their eyes? As soon as they hit the front desk, it got heated – the mom demanding to see the on-duty manager, and the manager trying to explain they didn’t call and don’t offer that. It must have taken 5 minutes for them to figure out it was a prank, and sulk back to their room.
I left and went to get some coffee and enjoyed the rest of my morning.
Image source: gwinerreniwg
#30 It Was International Waters
I was middle seat on my first overseas flight from Sydney to San Fran and woke several times with the guy in the aisle seat next me elbows literally in my ribs. I gently pushed them back a few times over the course of 10 hours but it was clear he DGAF.
With 2 hours left the cabin crew turned the lights on and the coffee cart came around and I asked for a coffee. I stood up and reached over to grab it and don’t know,must have hit some mid air turbulence or something and accidentally dumped half the hot coffee in his lap.
As the cabin crew helped him clean up i sat back down and put my earphones in and went back to sleep. His elbows somehow managed to stay over his side for the rest of the flight.
Funniest thing was watching him go through customs with a damp brown stain on his beige khakis.
Image source: Horror_Lawyer_6379
#31 Want To Party In The Hotel Room Next To Me? Enjoy Your Wake Up Call
A few years ago I was staying in a hotel room in suburban Detroit. I was a Navy reservist on my drill weekend. On Saturday night, this couple shows up in the adjoining room with a buddy and their probably 6 year old kid. I think nothing of it until it’s about 10 PM and two more people show up. Now it’s a party. They’re being obnoxious, so I knock on the door and ask them to keep it down, that I have to work in the morning.
“We’re not even being loud. How can you hear us?”
“Bro, I’m in the room next to you, there’s a door between our rooms. I can hear you clearly.”
“Yeah ok.” Door closes.
45 mins later, they’re just as loud as they had been. I call the front desk. I hear the neighbors phone ring. He hangs up and says “if he thinks we’re loud, wait til later.” They continue to party and are obviously being loud on purpose to spite me.
Eventually I got tired enough and fell asleep at about 1 AM. I wake up at 5:30 to get ready for work.
Petty revenge: I plug the alarm clock in to the socket near the adjoining door, put the speaker against the door they can’t open. I put the radio between stations, crank the volume to MAX, and set the alarm for 5 minutes after I leave the room.
I picture them panicking and furious at not being able to stop it. I would’ve given anything to see their reaction.
Image source: AmateurHorologist960
#32 Want To Charge Us Extra For Something That Didnt Happen? Have Fun With Your Reviews Tanking.
This happened a few years ago. My gf at the time (now wife) and I used to vacation in Asheville, booking cabins through a rental company. She grew up there and loved it, plus she had friends/family in the area that we would visit while there.
One of the rules the company had was that no extra guest were allowed to stay overnight, or there would be a fee. This rule never bothered us, as we never planned on having that. But, we did invite a couple of my gf’s friends over to hang out for a little while. They got there around 7-8 and stayed until about 11pm before heading home. We finished the trip, had a great time and went home thinking all was good.
A couple days after we got home, I got an email from a woman in the rental company who claimed that their maintance guy saw that we had people stay over and we were being charged an extra $200 for breaking “occupancy” rules! Next came a back and forth between her and I where I told them noone stayed overnight, and that they left around 1030-11pm. But she claimed to me that “Occupancy” is anyone being in the cabin at all, which made no sense I looked up the legal definition of occupancy which did not side with her, but she told me it didnt matter and they would charge me the extra 200. Cue the Revenge.
Between my gf and I, we got about 8 people with 20 different google accounts all leaving 1 star reviews on the company’s google page. This took their rating of around 4.4 all the way down to the mid 3 stars (it was a local company). Well someone higher up must have gotten wind of this and they knew exactly who did it. Within a couple hours, I got several emails from the original woman and her supervisor apologizing for the misunderstanding and asking how they could get us to take down the bad reviews.
After telling them it was clearly not a misunderstanding, I told them to kick rocks since they wanted to treat us that way, and long story shorter than it could be, we ended up getting an offer of 200 off our next visit if we took the reviews down (and they obviously refunded me that extra 200 plus another 100 off that stay). Karen, I hope you understand what occupancy means now, if you still have a job.
Image source: RushxInfinite
#33 Be Nice To Your Camping Neighbours
Not me but my parents. They love camping for long trips because it’s cheap and easy. They were travelling in eastern Canada and were to depart early in the morning so they got to sleep early. At around 10PM, two cars arrived to camp in the site next to them. Headlights directly on my parents tent. Open the door. Close the door. Bang. Open the door. Close the door. Bang. I don’t know if you camp a lot but a car door closing next to a tent is pretty loud when you try to sleep. They were also talking loudly and not caring at all about people sleeping around.
So the next morning comes, my parents get up silently, closing the car door only once they are ready, being very considerate to other people.
And at the very last, my mom writes on a big sticker (like 3inx3in) “we left silently, jerk” and stuck it in the center of their windshield.
And they drove away.
Image source: permanentscrewdriver
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