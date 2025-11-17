Pets In Recreated Outfits From The Met Gala By Anthony Rubio (18 Pics)

In 2013, I started recreating for dogs the looks that graced the red carpet of The Met Gala to much acclaim. What originally started out as a photo project, this year I wanted to do something different. To hold an in-person invite-only presentation to showcase my work up close.
I have always been obsessed with fashion ever since I could remember. So when I first learned of the Met Gala events way back when, I never missed the opportunity to sit in front of the television (where you got the best views) to witness the parade of celebrities chosen by top designers to grace the red carpets modeling the creations to fit, or not, the themes of that particular gala.
Zoom to become the Pet Couturier. I challenged myself to recreate the favorites of what I witnessed on that red carpet only that it would be for dogs using my Chihuahuas Bogie and Kimba as my muses. I actually did it to entertain myself but a photographer friend asked to immortalize those designs. We put them out on social media and before we knew it, publications, bloggers, and influencers took notice. Soon my creations were seen on television programs and report both locally and internationally.
Photos by Hideki Aono, JoJo Estrellado and Angelina Gorbea.
#1 Livie, A Morkie As Salma Hayek
#2 Kimba, A Chihuahua As Jared Leto (Choupette, The Cat)
#3 Bitsy, A Yorkie As Emily Blunt
Bitsy as #EmilyBlunt who wore Michael Kors to The Met Gala. White lace on top of billowy black skirt in lace with sequin accents.
#4 Layla, A Shichon As Naomi Campbell
Shichon Layla, who flew in from the West Coast, emulating that uber fabulous rare saree-inspired archival Chanel gown from Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2010 Couture collection which was worn by supermodel #NaomiCampbell. The ensemble featured a metallic blouse with silver embroidered trimmings creeping up the bodice.
Layla took everyone’s breath away and it’s obvious why…..
#5 Fritz A Pomeranian As Pedro Pascal
#6 Miley-Jo, A Chorkie As Rihanna
#7 Gizmo, A Shih Tzu As P. Diddy
Gizmo, a Shih Tzu as Diddy. Nothing like a cape to make you feel like a boss.
#8 Bagel The Sunglasscat As Doja Cat
#9 Lala As Cardi B
#10 Lala, A Pomeranian As Dua Lipa
#11 Bling And Livie
#12 Group Shot Of The Pet Gala
#13 Bling As Jared Leto (Non-Cat)
#14 Bogie A Chihuahua As Bad Bunny
#15 Kyla Holding Bogie As Bad Bunny
#16 Anthony Rubio With Chihuahuas Bogie And Kimba
Anthony Rubio with Chihuahuas Bogie as Bad Bunny and Kimba as Jared Leto.
#17 Lala And Darla As Cardi B And Dua Lipa
#18 Darla As Dua Lipa
