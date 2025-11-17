Pets In Recreated Outfits From The Met Gala By Anthony Rubio (18 Pics)

by

In 2013, I started recreating for dogs the looks that graced the red carpet of The Met Gala to much acclaim. What originally started out as a photo project, this year I wanted to do something different. To hold an in-person invite-only presentation to showcase my work up close.

I have always been obsessed with fashion ever since I could remember. So when I first learned of the Met Gala events way back when, I never missed the opportunity to sit in front of the television (where you got the best views) to witness the parade of celebrities chosen by top designers to grace the red carpets modeling the creations to fit, or not, the themes of that particular gala.

Zoom to become the Pet Couturier. I challenged myself to recreate the favorites of what I witnessed on that red carpet only that it would be for dogs using my Chihuahuas Bogie and Kimba as my muses. I actually did it to entertain myself but a photographer friend asked to immortalize those designs. We put them out on social media and before we knew it, publications, bloggers, and influencers took notice. Soon my creations were seen on television programs and report both locally and internationally.

Photos by Hideki Aono, JoJo Estrellado and Angelina Gorbea.

#1 Livie, A Morkie As Salma Hayek

Pets In Recreated Outfits From The Met Gala By Anthony Rubio (18 Pics)

#2 Kimba, A Chihuahua As Jared Leto (Choupette, The Cat)

Pets In Recreated Outfits From The Met Gala By Anthony Rubio (18 Pics)

#3 Bitsy, A Yorkie As Emily Blunt

Bitsy as #EmilyBlunt who wore Michael Kors to The Met Gala. White lace on top of billowy black skirt in lace with sequin accents.

The Pet Gala by Anthony Rubio

Pets In Recreated Outfits From The Met Gala By Anthony Rubio (18 Pics)

#4 Layla, A Shichon As Naomi Campbell

Shichon Layla, who flew in from the West Coast, emulating that uber fabulous rare saree-inspired archival Chanel gown from Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2010 Couture collection which was worn by supermodel #NaomiCampbell. The ensemble featured a metallic blouse with silver embroidered trimmings creeping up the bodice.

Layla took everyone’s breath away and it’s obvious why…..

The Pet Gala by Anthony Rubio

Pets In Recreated Outfits From The Met Gala By Anthony Rubio (18 Pics)

#5 Fritz A Pomeranian As Pedro Pascal

The Pet Gala by Anthony Rubio

Pets In Recreated Outfits From The Met Gala By Anthony Rubio (18 Pics)

#6 Miley-Jo, A Chorkie As Rihanna

Pets In Recreated Outfits From The Met Gala By Anthony Rubio (18 Pics)

#7 Gizmo, A Shih Tzu As P. Diddy

Gizmo, a Shih Tzu as Diddy. Nothing like a cape to make you feel like a boss.

The Pet Gala by Anthony Rubio

Pets In Recreated Outfits From The Met Gala By Anthony Rubio (18 Pics)

#8 Bagel The Sunglasscat As Doja Cat

Pets In Recreated Outfits From The Met Gala By Anthony Rubio (18 Pics)

#9 Lala As Cardi B

Pets In Recreated Outfits From The Met Gala By Anthony Rubio (18 Pics)

#10 Lala, A Pomeranian As Dua Lipa

Pets In Recreated Outfits From The Met Gala By Anthony Rubio (18 Pics)

#11 Bling And Livie

Pets In Recreated Outfits From The Met Gala By Anthony Rubio (18 Pics)

#12 Group Shot Of The Pet Gala

Pets In Recreated Outfits From The Met Gala By Anthony Rubio (18 Pics)

#13 Bling As Jared Leto (Non-Cat)

Pets In Recreated Outfits From The Met Gala By Anthony Rubio (18 Pics)

#14 Bogie A Chihuahua As Bad Bunny

Pets In Recreated Outfits From The Met Gala By Anthony Rubio (18 Pics)

#15 Kyla Holding Bogie As Bad Bunny

Pets In Recreated Outfits From The Met Gala By Anthony Rubio (18 Pics)

#16 Anthony Rubio With Chihuahuas Bogie And Kimba

Anthony Rubio with Chihuahuas Bogie as Bad Bunny and Kimba as Jared Leto.

Pets In Recreated Outfits From The Met Gala By Anthony Rubio (18 Pics)

#17 Lala And Darla As Cardi B And Dua Lipa

Pets In Recreated Outfits From The Met Gala By Anthony Rubio (18 Pics)

#18 Darla As Dua Lipa

Pets In Recreated Outfits From The Met Gala By Anthony Rubio (18 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Guys In Gray Sweatpants 2020 Calendar Is Here And The Thirst Is Real
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Warner Bros Should’ve Turned The Batgirl Movie Into A Mini Series
3 min read
Jan, 27, 2024
Hey Pandas, Share Memes That Remind You Of Your Parents (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
All You Need To Know About True Thompson
3 min read
Oct, 3, 2022
“Crimson Cloud”: Red Transparent Plexiglass Art Installation (12 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
The Titans From Attack on Titan are Brought to Life in the Real World
3 min read
May, 16, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.