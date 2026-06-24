Peter Weller: Bio And Career Highlights

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Peter Weller: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Peter Weller

June 24, 1947

Stevens Point, Wisconsin

79 Years Old

Cancer

Peter Weller: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Peter Weller?

Peter Francis Weller is an American actor and director, recognized for his distinctively intense screen presence. His multifaceted career also includes work as an art historian and lecturer.

He broke through playing the titular character in the 1987 science fiction film RoboCop, a role that cemented his status as a cult icon. Weller’s commitment to the role involved extensive mime training for his cyborg movements.

Early Life and Education

Peter Weller’s childhood involved extensive travel due to his father, Frederick Bradford Weller, a US Army helicopter pilot. His family, with a middle-class Catholic upbringing, lived in West Germany for years before moving to Texas.

He attended Alamo Heights High School and the University of North Texas, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre. Weller then furthered his education at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, Syracuse University, and UCLA for his PhD.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances marked Peter Weller’s earlier years, including a relationship with actress Ali MacGraw and a broken engagement to Sela Ward.

Weller married actress Shari Stowe on June 24, 2006, in Positano, Italy. The couple shares one son, Teddy Weller.

Career Highlights

Peter Weller’s career is largely defined by his iconic lead role as the cyborg police officer in the 1987 film RoboCop, which grossed over $53 million worldwide. He reprised this role in RoboCop 2.

Beyond acting, Weller hosted the History Channel’s popular series Engineering an Empire from 2005 to 2007. He has also directed numerous television episodes for acclaimed series like Sons of Anarchy and Longmire.

His work garnered a Saturn Award nomination for RoboCop and an Academy Award nomination for directing the 1993 short film Partners, cementing Weller as a versatile talent.

Signature Quote

“Art has absolutely changed my life.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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