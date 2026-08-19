Peter Gallagher: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Peter Gallagher
August 19, 1955
New York City, New York, US
71 Years Old
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Who Is Peter Gallagher?
Peter Killian Gallagher is an American actor, singer, and writer known for his versatile performances. He consistently brings a nuanced depth to his diverse roles across film, television, and stage.
He first garnered significant attention for his compelling portrayal in Steven Soderbergh’s 1989 independent film Sex, Lies, and Videotape. This critically acclaimed role firmly established his presence in Hollywood.
Early Life and Education
Born in New York City, Peter Killian Gallagher was raised in Armonk, New York, as the youngest of three children in an Irish Catholic family. His mother, Mary Ann, was a bacteriologist, and his father, Thomas Francis Gallagher, Jr., worked as an advertising executive.
Gallagher attended Tufts University, immersing himself in the campus theater scene and singing with the Beelzebubs a cappella group. He later honed his craft studying acting at the William Esper Studio.
Notable Relationships
Peter Killian Gallagher has been married to Paula Harwood since 1983, with their enduring partnership spanning several decades in the public eye. They met during their time at Tufts University.
Together, Gallagher and Harwood have two children, daughter Kathryn Gallagher and son James Gallagher. Their family life remains a consistent anchor for the actor.
Career Highlights
Peter Killian Gallagher has anchored numerous memorable roles, notably starring as Sandy Cohen in the popular television drama The O.C. and delivering a critically acclaimed performance in the film American Beauty. His diverse work spans both dramatic and comedic genres.
Beyond the screen, Gallagher has an extensive stage career, including a Tony Award nomination for Long Day’s Journey Into Night and starring in the Broadway revival of Guys and Dolls. He also released the album 7 Days in Memphis.
His consistent talent has earned him multiple Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, a People’s Choice Award, and Golden Globe and Emmy nominations, cementing Gallagher as a versatile and respected performer.
Signature Quote
“Through every moment on stage for the first time, I felt like I was finally right where I belonged.”
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