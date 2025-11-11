Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

Peter Dinklage from Game of Thrones has just entered his toughest battle yet. But the battle isn’t taking place in Westeros. It’s taking place on the internet.
After he was spotted riding a scooter in New York, the Internet pounced on it quicker than Tyrion pounces on a bottle of wine. The faceless horde of master manipulators have no shortage of creativity, inserting poor Peter into everything from Mad Max: Fury Road and Spongebob Squarepants to Sons of Anarchy and The Walking Dead.
Can you do better? If the answer is yes then send us your best photoshops! We’ve even prepared a Tyrion cut out for you. Just click here and let battle commence!
Download Original | Download Cut Out
#1 Fury Road
Image source: Cmatthewman
#2 Loosers!
#3 For Fxxx Sake Peter, You’re In The Shot
Image source: decoyyy
#4 Born To Be Wild
Image source: Ninurta-Ningirsu
#5 They See Us Rollin…they Hatin
Image source: simz009
#6 Through The Fire
Image source: Cmatthewman
#7 Phone Home
Image source: Brewdaddy23
#8 Wait For Me!
Image source: DeDLySMuRF
#9 Run For Your Life
#10 The Mild Ones
Image source: Terabight
#11 But He Is Not Dead. He Is Not Even Walking!
Image source: EKVestvik
#12 I Tried To Blow Up The Throne But I Think It’s Indestructible
Image source: funny-lookin-stain
#13 Tony Hawk Pro Skater
Image source: neekneek619
#14 Mall Cop 2 Redux
Image source: 86Timewarp
#15 Turn 3
Image source: PragueJeff
#16 Ka-boom
Image source: mcgraw72296
#17 Straight Outta Compton
#18 What Are We Looking At?
Image source: originalmaja
#19 Nailed It…
Image source: bluto_the_great
#20 Worst Neighbour Ever
Image source: funny-lookin-stain
#21 Just Drilling……
#22 When Peter Gives Up On His Acting Career
Image source: popcornade
#23 Pogostick!
#24 The Cheater
#25 Guess This Didn’t Make The Final Cut Of The Movie
Image source: PH0T0SH0PB4WS3
#26 Pete-hur
Image source: WetCoastLife
#27 New Avenger
#28 Run Forrest Run!
#29 Dont Lock Back!
#30 Hipster Ewok
Image source: digitron
#31 Game Of Baywatch
#32 #remain
#33 Bad To The Bone
Image source: EKVestvik
#34 Darth Tyrion
#35 Balls Of Steel
#36 Outlawz
#37 Hip Hop
#38 Westeros Is Only 140 Million Miles Away
#39 The Hottest Of Them All: Peter Dinklage XXL
#40 North Of The Wall
Image source: ElectricZenFox
#41 Dragon Master
Image source: RGKnott
#42 Thug Life Power Wheels Race
#43 Bad Boys Two And A Half …
#44 We Ain’t Leavin’!
#45 Wizard Of Thrones
#46 Escape
#47 He Took The Blue Pill
#48 North By North-westeros
#49 Scooteriffic!
#50 Skiing
#51 Who Knew Such A Small Person Could Lift So Much Weight?
Image source: Shitty_photoshops_
#52 Tour De Thrones
#53 He’s Got The Right Stuff!
#54 The Journey To King’s Landing
#55 Who’s An Imp Now B*&#hes!
#56 Wedding Of Thrones
#57 Westeros ?
#58 Lil Rascal
#59 Tyrion Lannister On Mars Fighting With Monsters
#60 Sons …how Could Anyone Forgot Sons?
#61 Say Something… We Dare You
#62 Starwars Pod Races
#63 Xs-games
#64 Peter Dinklage Goes Back To The Future…in His Space Pants.
#65 Tyrion Phone Home
#66 Making An Entrance
Image source: Sumit316
#67 Christo!
#68 No Don’t Eat The Help!!!
#69 Putin’s Riders “night Wolves”
#70 #56 Go Simba
#71 Tyrion Celebrating With The Cavs
#72 Let’s Dance Baby
#73 Downton Abbey, The Next Season.
#74 The Dwarf Awakens
#75 In Game
Image source: monetclaude
#76 Help Find Dory
#77 By Hideki Kei
#78 #68 This Is Winterfell!!!
#79 Brexit
#80 Do Not Look .. Do Not Look …
#81 Running With Joe
#82 Didn’t I Promise You Fireworks?
#83 Report Curiosity!
#84 Its Getting Closer!
#85 Alcoholics Anonymous
#86 Unabomber?
#87 Lannisterkart
#88 Oh Nice House
#89 The Unicorn Is Back
#90 Security!!
#91 Fast And Lannister
#92 Let’s Do Some Gratuitous Violence!
#93 Fan Pit
#94 Let Me Get Some Help…
