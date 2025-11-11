Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

Peter Dinklage from Game of Thrones has just entered his toughest battle yet. But the battle isn’t taking place in Westeros. It’s taking place on the internet.

After he was spotted riding a scooter in New York, the Internet pounced on it quicker than Tyrion pounces on a bottle of wine. The faceless horde of master manipulators have no shortage of creativity, inserting poor Peter into everything from Mad Max: Fury Road and Spongebob Squarepants to Sons of Anarchy and The Walking Dead.

Can you do better? If the answer is yes then send us your best photoshops! We’ve even prepared a Tyrion cut out for you. Just click here and let battle commence!

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#1 Fury Road

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

Image source: Cmatthewman

#2 Loosers!

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#3 For Fxxx Sake Peter, You’re In The Shot

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

Image source: decoyyy

#4 Born To Be Wild

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

Image source: Ninurta-Ningirsu

#5 They See Us Rollin…they Hatin

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

Image source: simz009

#6 Through The Fire

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

Image source: Cmatthewman

#7 Phone Home

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

Image source: Brewdaddy23

#8 Wait For Me!

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

Image source: DeDLySMuRF

#9 Run For Your Life

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#10 The Mild Ones

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

Image source: Terabight

#11 But He Is Not Dead. He Is Not Even Walking!

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

Image source: EKVestvik

#12 I Tried To Blow Up The Throne But I Think It’s Indestructible

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

Image source: funny-lookin-stain

#13 Tony Hawk Pro Skater

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

Image source: neekneek619

#14 Mall Cop 2 Redux

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

Image source: 86Timewarp

#15 Turn 3

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

Image source: PragueJeff

#16 Ka-boom

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

Image source: mcgraw72296

#17 Straight Outta Compton

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#18 What Are We Looking At?

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

Image source: originalmaja

#19 Nailed It…

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

Image source: bluto_the_great

#20 Worst Neighbour Ever

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

Image source: funny-lookin-stain

#21 Just Drilling……

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#22 When Peter Gives Up On His Acting Career

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

Image source: popcornade

#23 Pogostick!

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#24 The Cheater

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#25 Guess This Didn’t Make The Final Cut Of The Movie

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

Image source: PH0T0SH0PB4WS3

#26 Pete-hur

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

Image source: WetCoastLife

#27 New Avenger

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#28 Run Forrest Run!

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#29 Dont Lock Back!

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#30 Hipster Ewok

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

Image source: digitron

#31 Game Of Baywatch

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#32 #remain

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#33 Bad To The Bone

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

Image source: EKVestvik

#34 Darth Tyrion

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#35 Balls Of Steel

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#36 Outlawz

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#37 Hip Hop

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#38 Westeros Is Only 140 Million Miles Away

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#39 The Hottest Of Them All: Peter Dinklage XXL

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#40 North Of The Wall

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

Image source: ElectricZenFox

#41 Dragon Master

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

Image source: RGKnott

#42 Thug Life Power Wheels Race

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#43 Bad Boys Two And A Half …

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#44 We Ain’t Leavin’!

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#45 Wizard Of Thrones

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#46 Escape

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#47 He Took The Blue Pill

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#48 North By North-westeros

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#49 Scooteriffic!

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#50 Skiing

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#51 Who Knew Such A Small Person Could Lift So Much Weight?

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

Image source: Shitty_photoshops_

#52 Tour De Thrones

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#53 He’s Got The Right Stuff!

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#54 The Journey To King’s Landing

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#55 Who’s An Imp Now B*&#hes!

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#56 Wedding Of Thrones

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#57 Westeros ?

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#58 Lil Rascal

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#59 Tyrion Lannister On Mars Fighting With Monsters

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#60 Sons …how Could Anyone Forgot Sons?

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#61 Say Something… We Dare You

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#62 Starwars Pod Races

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#63 Xs-games

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#64 Peter Dinklage Goes Back To The Future…in His Space Pants.

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#65 Tyrion Phone Home

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#66 Making An Entrance

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

Image source: Sumit316

#67 Christo!

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#68 No Don’t Eat The Help!!!

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#69 Putin’s Riders “night Wolves”

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#70 #56 Go Simba

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#71 Tyrion Celebrating With The Cavs

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#72 Let’s Dance Baby

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#73 Downton Abbey, The Next Season.

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#74 The Dwarf Awakens

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#75 In Game

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

Image source: monetclaude

#76 Help Find Dory

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#77 By Hideki Kei

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#78 #68 This Is Winterfell!!!

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#79 Brexit

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#80 Do Not Look .. Do Not Look …

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#81 Running With Joe

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#82 Didn’t I Promise You Fireworks?

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#83 Report Curiosity!

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#84 Its Getting Closer!

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#85 Alcoholics Anonymous

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#86 Unabomber?

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#87 Lannisterkart

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#88 Oh Nice House

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#89 The Unicorn Is Back

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#90 Security!!

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#91 Fast And Lannister

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#92 Let’s Do Some Gratuitous Violence!

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#93 Fan Pit

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#94 Let Me Get Some Help…

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

#95 Let Me Get Some Help…

Tyrion Lannister Caught Riding A Scooter Gets Hilariously Photoshopped (96 Pics)

