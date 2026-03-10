47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

by

They live rent-free with butlers, drivers, chefs, personal shoppers, stylists, the works. They laze around, eat, sleep, play, poop and repeat with not a care in the world. Yet you’re unlikely to ever hear a “thank you” from them, nor a “sorry” when they cause chaos and destruction.

Still, we love our pets… and they can do no wrong – even when they do. Instead of banishing them to the naughty corner, people have been ‘shaming’ their furkids online. And the pics are causing howls of laughter. Cats, dogs, rodents, birds and even goats have had their mugshots taken for all the world to see.

While many of us might be embarrassed to have our sins on public display, these guys and girls clearly couldn’t care less… Bored Panda has put together a compilation of pets behaving badly and getting shamed for it online. By the time you’re done scrolling, they’ll likely be up to their next bout of mischief.

#1 No Rules Street Fight

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: carbsandroses

Our pets bring us so much joy but they also have the ability to drive us up the pole. Whether it’s chewing our favorite pair of shoes, digging up the garden, making a mess of the kitchen, or eating the meal we’d just spent hours preparing for ourselves, there’s no shortage of mischief for them to get up to.

Many of us laugh off the little sins our furkids commit, but the bigger ones might bring us to angry tears. Even then, experts say losing your temper is not the way to discipline an animal, and there are several reasons why…

#2 I Figured I’d Try My Hand At Chicken Shaming

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: TheSparklyhead

#3 Sat On Washed Cherries

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: 1maginary_Friend

#4 He Ate The Catnip In My Tea Garden Pots, And Slid All Over The Pots Like Floppy Jello. No Tea For Me

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: seriouslysocks

#5 Their Greed Sickens Me

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: butterflybratgrl

#6 The Crime Scene And The Perpetrator

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: TheWildBlueOne

#7 Can’t Be Mad At That Face

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: good_boy_scout_

#8 My Catsitter Sent Me This

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: Nervardia

#9 Come On Man

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: logalogalogalog_

#10 Will Not Give Chair Back

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: cluelesscroft

#11 This Was Personal

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: GroundbreakingPie109

#12 Huckleberry Is Wearing The Tennis Balls Of Shame

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: dankpoots

#13 She Looks Proud Of That

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: ericas_ducks

#14 There Goes The Blind

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: M33MO0

#15 Had Some Friends Over

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: libbeebel

#16 “Father! Why Won’t You Let Me Consume The Crust?!”

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: DramaticAstronaut

#17 Shame Me

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: reddit.com

#18 Pug Shaming

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: HighPariah

#19 Shame Bird

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: muffin4president

#20 Cat Confessions

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: buttersthebean

#21 Absolutely Refused To Get Out So My Kid Could Play In There. P.S Not Even My Cat!

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: Worth-Wolf-9781

#22 For Shame

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: haxamin

#23 Is Cat Shaming Still Relevant?

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: Skyehighstudios

#24 He Was Starving

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: travelswithdogz

#25 I Learned To Use Buttons To Communicate But Now I Won’t Stop Telling Mom It’s Time To “Feed The Dog” (Spoiler: It’s Not)

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: skjosih

#26 We Found Her After Hours Of Searching

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: Pinepark

#27 Bird Shaming

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: DesNewmanZA

#28 Cat Shaming

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: bev_morrison

#29 Dog Shaming

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: k8nyvt

#30 My Puppy Joins The Dog Shaming Trend

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: tedmeat

#31 “Why Are You Asking Me To Sit Still??” – No Shame From The Chocolate-Eater

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: Yndiri

#32 Apparently He’s Racist Against Mice

I left for 20 seconds to get something from the kitchen and he chewed my mouse…SHAME HIM

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: squisshytheloaf

#33 Well That Didn’t Work

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: No_Hat1582

#34 I Really Wanted The Treat!

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: owen-aka-oeoeo

#35 Cat Shaming

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: rebeccadoughtyart

#36 Cat-Shaming Has Become A Frequent Occurrence

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: curaee

#37 This 100% Indoor Cat Snuck Out The Dog Door While We Were Bringing In Packages And Did This

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: electricboobaloo

#38 This Is Frank. She’s Fat

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: evuhleena

#39 Parrot Shaming

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: msxenobia

#40 I Was Asleep, It Was Still Alive, Which Is How I Figured Out It Wasn’t A Toy (Once My Eyes Cleared)

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: InsidePerception2891

#41 I Feel Very Exposed

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: Illustrious_Use_3946

#42 Someone Broke A Lip Gloss Just To Give Me A Heart Attack

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: haytorr

#43 He’s Not Allowed Up There

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: chrisfoe97

#44 I Went Out For Dinner

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: Minxymouse07

#45 My Gremlin Regretting Chewing His Stitches In His Cone Of Shame

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: reddit.com

#46 Simon Licked Half The Hair Off His Tail, So Now He Gets The Sunflower Of Shame Until We Can Go To The Vet

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: blarbiegorl

#47 My Nightly Castigation

47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

Image source: eatingfoil

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
A History of Superman’s Evolution on Television
3 min read
Dec, 12, 2012
Meet Ellen Sheidlin, The Russian Artist Who Is Daring With Her Works On Instagram
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
116 Of The Best Horror Movies You Can Find On Netflix
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
To Spice Things Up, I Matched 12 Of The Most Popular Comics I’ve Created With 12 Zodiac Signs
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Donald Trump Says Barack Obama Wiretapped Trump Tower
3 min read
Mar, 4, 2017
Hey Pandas, What Are Your Best Tips For Making Characters? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025