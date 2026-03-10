47 Hilarious Pics Of Pets Living Rent-Free And Performing Like Ungrateful Hooligans

They live rent-free with butlers, drivers, chefs, personal shoppers, stylists, the works. They laze around, eat, sleep, play, poop and repeat with not a care in the world. Yet you’re unlikely to ever hear a “thank you” from them, nor a “sorry” when they cause chaos and destruction.
Still, we love our pets… and they can do no wrong – even when they do. Instead of banishing them to the naughty corner, people have been ‘shaming’ their furkids online. And the pics are causing howls of laughter. Cats, dogs, rodents, birds and even goats have had their mugshots taken for all the world to see.
While many of us might be embarrassed to have our sins on public display, these guys and girls clearly couldn’t care less… Bored Panda has put together a compilation of pets behaving badly and getting shamed for it online. By the time you’re done scrolling, they’ll likely be up to their next bout of mischief.
#1 No Rules Street Fight
Image source: carbsandroses
Our pets bring us so much joy but they also have the ability to drive us up the pole. Whether it’s chewing our favorite pair of shoes, digging up the garden, making a mess of the kitchen, or eating the meal we’d just spent hours preparing for ourselves, there’s no shortage of mischief for them to get up to.
Many of us laugh off the little sins our furkids commit, but the bigger ones might bring us to angry tears. Even then, experts say losing your temper is not the way to discipline an animal, and there are several reasons why…
#2 I Figured I’d Try My Hand At Chicken Shaming
Image source: TheSparklyhead
#3 Sat On Washed Cherries
Image source: 1maginary_Friend
#4 He Ate The Catnip In My Tea Garden Pots, And Slid All Over The Pots Like Floppy Jello. No Tea For Me
Image source: seriouslysocks
#5 Their Greed Sickens Me
Image source: butterflybratgrl
#6 The Crime Scene And The Perpetrator
Image source: TheWildBlueOne
#7 Can’t Be Mad At That Face
Image source: good_boy_scout_
#8 My Catsitter Sent Me This
Image source: Nervardia
#9 Come On Man
Image source: logalogalogalog_
#10 Will Not Give Chair Back
Image source: cluelesscroft
#11 This Was Personal
Image source: GroundbreakingPie109
#12 Huckleberry Is Wearing The Tennis Balls Of Shame
Image source: dankpoots
#13 She Looks Proud Of That
Image source: ericas_ducks
#14 There Goes The Blind
Image source: M33MO0
#15 Had Some Friends Over
Image source: libbeebel
#16 “Father! Why Won’t You Let Me Consume The Crust?!”
Image source: DramaticAstronaut
#17 Shame Me
Image source: reddit.com
#18 Pug Shaming
Image source: HighPariah
#19 Shame Bird
Image source: muffin4president
#20 Cat Confessions
Image source: buttersthebean
#21 Absolutely Refused To Get Out So My Kid Could Play In There. P.S Not Even My Cat!
Image source: Worth-Wolf-9781
#22 For Shame
Image source: haxamin
#23 Is Cat Shaming Still Relevant?
Image source: Skyehighstudios
#24 He Was Starving
Image source: travelswithdogz
#25 I Learned To Use Buttons To Communicate But Now I Won’t Stop Telling Mom It’s Time To “Feed The Dog” (Spoiler: It’s Not)
Image source: skjosih
#26 We Found Her After Hours Of Searching
Image source: Pinepark
#27 Bird Shaming
Image source: DesNewmanZA
#28 Cat Shaming
Image source: bev_morrison
#29 Dog Shaming
Image source: k8nyvt
#30 My Puppy Joins The Dog Shaming Trend
Image source: tedmeat
#31 “Why Are You Asking Me To Sit Still??” – No Shame From The Chocolate-Eater
Image source: Yndiri
#32 Apparently He’s Racist Against Mice
I left for 20 seconds to get something from the kitchen and he chewed my mouse…SHAME HIM
Image source: squisshytheloaf
#33 Well That Didn’t Work
Image source: No_Hat1582
#34 I Really Wanted The Treat!
Image source: owen-aka-oeoeo
#35 Cat Shaming
Image source: rebeccadoughtyart
#36 Cat-Shaming Has Become A Frequent Occurrence
Image source: curaee
#37 This 100% Indoor Cat Snuck Out The Dog Door While We Were Bringing In Packages And Did This
Image source: electricboobaloo
#38 This Is Frank. She’s Fat
Image source: evuhleena
#39 Parrot Shaming
Image source: msxenobia
#40 I Was Asleep, It Was Still Alive, Which Is How I Figured Out It Wasn’t A Toy (Once My Eyes Cleared)
Image source: InsidePerception2891
#41 I Feel Very Exposed
Image source: Illustrious_Use_3946
#42 Someone Broke A Lip Gloss Just To Give Me A Heart Attack
Image source: haytorr
#43 He’s Not Allowed Up There
Image source: chrisfoe97
#44 I Went Out For Dinner
Image source: Minxymouse07
#45 My Gremlin Regretting Chewing His Stitches In His Cone Of Shame
Image source: reddit.com
#46 Simon Licked Half The Hair Off His Tail, So Now He Gets The Sunflower Of Shame Until We Can Go To The Vet
Image source: blarbiegorl
#47 My Nightly Castigation
Image source: eatingfoil
