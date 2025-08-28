This Master Of Realism Tattoos Is Bringing People’s Pets To Life On Their Skin (30 New Pics)

Yeono is a highly skilled tattoo artist known for her hyper-realistic pet tattoos that capture every detail of beloved animals with astonishing precision. Based in Los Angeles, she has become a sought-after name among pet owners who want to immortalize their companions in ink, whether as a tribute to a pet that has passed away or as a celebration of one still by their side. Her work stands out for its delicate, painterly quality that makes each piece look like a miniature portrait rather than a traditional tattoo.

Yeono discovered her passion for tattooing at 17 and has since overcome early challenges in design, skill, and client interaction to refine her craft through persistence and experience. Today, her tattoos not only highlight her artistic talent but also provide her clients with deeply emotional keepsakes, often bringing them joy, comfort, and unforgettable memories.

More info: Instagram

#1

Image source: tattooist_yeono

#2

Image source: tattooist_yeono

#3

Image source: tattooist_yeono

#4

Image source: tattooist_yeono

#5

Image source: tattooist_yeono

#6

Image source: tattooist_yeono

#7

Image source: tattooist_yeono

#8

Image source: tattooist_yeono

#9

Image source: tattooist_yeono

#10

Image source: tattooist_yeono

#11

Image source: tattooist_yeono

#12

Image source: tattooist_yeono

#13

Image source: tattooist_yeono

#14

Image source: tattooist_yeono

#15

Image source: tattooist_yeono

#16

Image source: tattooist_yeono

#17

Image source: tattooist_yeono

#18

Image source: tattooist_yeono

#19

Image source: tattooist_yeono

#20

Image source: tattooist_yeono

#21

Image source: tattooist_yeono

#22

Image source: tattooist_yeono

#23

Image source: tattooist_yeono

#24

Image source: tattooist_yeono

#25

Image source: tattooist_yeono

#26

Image source: tattooist_yeono

#27

Image source: tattooist_yeono

#28

Image source: tattooist_yeono

#29

Image source: tattooist_yeono

#30

Image source: tattooist_yeono

