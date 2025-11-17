I Took Pictures Of Adorable Dogs And Cats At Animal Shelters And Rescues In The United States (17 Pics)

by

In honor of Betty White’s decades of dedication to animal shelters, I launched a collection of my 17 fine art portraits of dogs and cats, all taken at animal shelters and rescues in the United States. The images were created with a portable studio and painstakingly processed to show these unfortunate, but beautiful, animals in their very best light. Fifty percent of the proceeds and royalties are donated to animal shelters.

My image of “Duke”, entitled “Say What?” was a Grand Imaging Awards Top-Ten Nominee in the International Photographic Competition through the Professional Photographers of America (PPA). Seven of my other NFTs have won awards at IPC, and one was awarded Best of Show at a PPA-affiliate guild competition.

More info: kimkuhlmanphoto.com | chiledogphoto.com | Facebook | Instagram

#1 Cupcake

I Took Pictures Of Adorable Dogs And Cats At Animal Shelters And Rescues In The United States (17 Pics)

#2 Harley Quinn

I Took Pictures Of Adorable Dogs And Cats At Animal Shelters And Rescues In The United States (17 Pics)

#3 Ferdinand

I Took Pictures Of Adorable Dogs And Cats At Animal Shelters And Rescues In The United States (17 Pics)

#4 Duke

I Took Pictures Of Adorable Dogs And Cats At Animal Shelters And Rescues In The United States (17 Pics)

#5 Nani

I Took Pictures Of Adorable Dogs And Cats At Animal Shelters And Rescues In The United States (17 Pics)

#6 Padme

I Took Pictures Of Adorable Dogs And Cats At Animal Shelters And Rescues In The United States (17 Pics)

#7 Stout

I Took Pictures Of Adorable Dogs And Cats At Animal Shelters And Rescues In The United States (17 Pics)

#8 Reece – A Whirling Dervish

I Took Pictures Of Adorable Dogs And Cats At Animal Shelters And Rescues In The United States (17 Pics)

#9 Harley Davidson

I Took Pictures Of Adorable Dogs And Cats At Animal Shelters And Rescues In The United States (17 Pics)

#10 Paige

I Took Pictures Of Adorable Dogs And Cats At Animal Shelters And Rescues In The United States (17 Pics)

#11 Waldo

I Took Pictures Of Adorable Dogs And Cats At Animal Shelters And Rescues In The United States (17 Pics)

#12 Bruno

I Took Pictures Of Adorable Dogs And Cats At Animal Shelters And Rescues In The United States (17 Pics)

#13 Arwen

I Took Pictures Of Adorable Dogs And Cats At Animal Shelters And Rescues In The United States (17 Pics)

#14 Nicole

I Took Pictures Of Adorable Dogs And Cats At Animal Shelters And Rescues In The United States (17 Pics)

#15 Elsa

I Took Pictures Of Adorable Dogs And Cats At Animal Shelters And Rescues In The United States (17 Pics)

#16 Sir Butters

I Took Pictures Of Adorable Dogs And Cats At Animal Shelters And Rescues In The United States (17 Pics)

#17 Alexa

I Took Pictures Of Adorable Dogs And Cats At Animal Shelters And Rescues In The United States (17 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Castle 6.19 Interview With Penny Johnson Jerald
3 min read
Mar, 21, 2014
Ugh, My Brain Says The Grossest Things
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
This Man Quit His Aeronautical Job To Travel The World And Here Is How His Notebooks Look Like
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Cross Stitch Helped Me Find Calm In A Noisy World, And Here Are My Designs (23 Pics)
3 min read
Sep, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, How Do I Get My Crush To Like Me Back? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s Something That Makes You Mad? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.