I Took Pictures Of Adorable Dogs And Cats At Animal Shelters And Rescues In The United States (17 Pics)

In honor of Betty White’s decades of dedication to animal shelters, I launched a collection of my 17 fine art portraits of dogs and cats, all taken at animal shelters and rescues in the United States. The images were created with a portable studio and painstakingly processed to show these unfortunate, but beautiful, animals in their very best light. Fifty percent of the proceeds and royalties are donated to animal shelters.
My image of “Duke”, entitled “Say What?” was a Grand Imaging Awards Top-Ten Nominee in the International Photographic Competition through the Professional Photographers of America (PPA). Seven of my other NFTs have won awards at IPC, and one was awarded Best of Show at a PPA-affiliate guild competition.
#1 Cupcake
#2 Harley Quinn
#3 Ferdinand
#4 Duke
#5 Nani
#6 Padme
#7 Stout
#8 Reece – A Whirling Dervish
#9 Harley Davidson
#10 Paige
#11 Waldo
#12 Bruno
#13 Arwen
#14 Nicole
#15 Elsa
#16 Sir Butters
#17 Alexa
