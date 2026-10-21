30 Hilarious Pet Halloween Costumes That Prove Your Fur Baby Was Born Ready For The Spotlight

The pet costume is the real highlight of Halloween. Not the candy, not the decorations, not even the costume you spent three weeks planning. The moment someone walks through the door with a dog dressed as a hot dog or a cat stuffed into a tiny shark suit, the entire party stops and every phone comes out simultaneously.
Pets have absolutely no idea what Halloween is, no concept of why this is happening to them, and zero ability to consent to any of it, and yet somehow they pull off every costume with a dignity that most humans can only dream of achieving. Whether your dog is a willing participant who struts around like they were born for this or a cat who is plotting revenge from inside a pumpkin outfit, this list has the costume that was made for them. Fair warning though, once you find the right one, you are going to be thinking about next year before October is even over.
#1 The Pope Costume Gives The Family Pet An Air Of Authority They Absolutely Did Not Have Before And Will Absolutely Refuse To Give Back After Halloween Is Over
Review: “I got the size large and it fit great! I’ve tried other costumes in the past and often the large isn’t very large but this one fit perfect – can’t wait for Halloween – my dogs will be the pope, a nun, and Mother Mary 😂 can’t wait!” – LivPlum
Image source: amazon.com, Experienced Reviewer
#2 Pay Homage To The Queen Of Country With A Doggy Parton Costume
Review: “This is the greatest item of great items. Well made, fits well, looks freaking adorable!” – DJF
Image source: amazon.com, DJF
#3 A Spider Costume On A Dog Is The One That Makes Small Children At The Door Reconsider Their Commitment To Trick-Or-Treating For A Few Seconds
Review: “I like it! The belly strap was too long for my 8 pound Chihuahua mix, but it was easy to trim it shorter. The legs can be bent to different shapes. He thinks it’s a toy and tries biting it but he’s super cute doing it! Perfect costume for a dog named Spider!” – Kaligirl
Image source: amazon.com, Kaligirl
#4 A Bumblebee Costume On A Dog That Has Never Once Been Described As Small Or Delicate Is The Funniest Possible Casting Decision
Review: “Absolutely love this costume! I had one for my previous dog but when she passed I gave away all her things because it was just so sad. I have a new pup now and I loved this costume so much I bought it again for her. The colors are vibrant and the strap that goes under the dog’s belling is nice and wide and soft.” – Jeff and Wendy
Image source: amazon.com, Kimiko
#5 Cutting Two Eye Holes In A White Sheet And Putting It On A Dog Is The Laziest Possible Halloween Costume And Somehow One Of The Funniest Things You Will See All October
Review: “Most Halloween costumes are just made to last the day, I get it. The sheet was higher quality than I expected and fit my golden retriever (92lbs) just fine, I think this will be reusable in future years. The lantern could be better quality so I will likely get one he can’t chew, but he can hold it for the photos at least. Very spooky boy!” – Sarah Elizabeth
Image source: amazon.com, Sarah
#6 A Banana Costume On A Dog Is Objectively One Of The Most Unhinged Costume Choices Available And That Is Precisely What Makes It The Right Call Every Single Time
Review: “The cutest costume. Very comfy for my fussy dog to be in! Usually he tries to tear everything up but he loved being in his banana costume & look how cute he is! 😍” – Lindsay
Image source: amazon.com, Nathan
#7 Two Dogs In Dumb And Dumber Tuxedos Is The Duo Costume Your Millennial Heart Has Been Dreaming Of
Review: “This is a very cute dog costume. The 3XL fit my 60-pound yellow Lab well, and the tuxedo portion stayed in place comfortably while he gladly posed for a photo.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Kala
#8 Make The Most Of Your Long Boi’s Ridiculous Body Shape And Pop Them Into A School Bus Costume
Review: “This is a sturdy costume that is easy to take on and off and holds its shape well. My daughter’s 12 pound dachshund looked great in the size small, though I do wonder how the medium would have fit. The extra length would have been nice for him. Wish the red stop sign were in both sides of the bus instead of just one side. All and all, I’d recommend this costume.” – Kindle Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Brenda
#9 A Dog Dressed As A UPS Delivery Driver Is Deeply Ironic, As They Have Now Become Their Own Biggest Nightmare
Review: “I bought this last year and I’m still laughing! Seriously, the most hilarious thing ever! On a serious note, I think it was actually pretty comfortable for my dog too because he really didn’t fight me trying it on him and he just walked around like there was nothing different. My dog goes nuts if the UPS truck even drives past the house so this was just too perfect.” – Aunt Bee
Image source: amazon.com, Jennifer Aguilera
#10 A Lion’s Mane Turns Whatever Dog Is Wearing It Into The Apex Predator Of The Neighborhood For Exactly One Evening, And They Will Carry That Vibe Well Into November
Review: “Fluff it up a little and it’s perfect! Love it. Looks hysterically cute on my Doberman. Great quality, especially for the price. Couldn’t be happier with my purchase.” – FJ Kosman
Image source: amazon.com, Kristy Weber
#11 A Sushi Costume On A Pet That Has Spent Its Whole Life Being Carried Around Like Something Precious Is Honestly Just Staying On Brand
Review: “My cat Cali didn’t hate it. He wore it for Halloween. He walked around even posed for a few pics. Great costume. Love the fabric and Velcro was easy to fasten & unfasten.” – Zoë Reyes
Image source: amazon.com, Zoë Reyes
#12 A Dog Already Speaks In Gibberish, Destroys Things For No Reason, And Is Obsessed With Food, So The Minion Costume Is Not A Stretch
Review: “I was extremely nervous about buying a size small for my miniature dachshund and miniature poodle mix. All the comments were saying how small this costume runs and for my small dogs this wasn’t the case at all. The hat was a little tight but still worked. The costume is extremely cute and well worth the price and the 20 minutes they wore the costumes. Love it!” – David W.
Image source: amazon.com, David W.
#13 The Leap From Doggy To Ducky Isn’t Much, And Your Pup Will Be Too Cozy In Its Duck Onesie To Even Complain
Review: “This fit great. I bought size large for my big (32 lb) Boston Terrier. It’s NOT flimsy and will keep him warm when we head out for Trick or Treat.” – Kim Krape
Image source: amazon.com, Kim Krape
#14 A Peacock Costume On A Pet That Already Walks Around Like It Owns The Place Is Really Just Giving Them The Wardrobe They Always Deserved
Review: “This costume was a hit!!! Our little guy had the best costume at the Halloween cocktail party. It is easy to get on and not uncomfortable for a dog used to wearing sweaters.” – Stephanie Sommer Woolley
Image source: amazon.com, SC
#15 The Cowboy Riding A Dog Costume Is The One Where The Dog Does All The Work, The Stuffed Rider Takes All The Credit, And Every Person Who Sees It Immediately Needs To Take A Video Before They Can Do Anything Else
Review: “This is the perfect addition to our Toy Story themed Halloween this year! Daisy is a spicy little chihuahua and we struggled to find something she wouldn’t rip off and or chew. This fit securely on her back and didn’t bother her one bit. Great quality and better laughs. Must buy!” – Raquel Mojica
Image source: amazon.com, Brittany Perez
#16 A Pet In A Hogwarts Uniform Was Sorted Into Whichever House Matches Their Personality And If You Have A Cat, It Was Definitely Slytherin Without Any Deliberation Whatsoever
Review: “These cloaks allowed our puppies to sneak into Hogwarts and live out their Harry Potter dreams. I like that they fasten under the tummy to help it stay on correctly, and the glasses actually stayed on fairly well. Super cute!” – thebookishmusician
Image source: amazon.com, April Layman
#17 An Ewok Costume On A Small Fluffy Dog Requires Almost No Creative Leap And Yet The Result Is So Convincing That Someone At The Party Will Inevitably Try To Have A Full Conversation With It In Ewokese
Review: “The sizing chart is everything! If you take your time to measure your dog, according to the seller’s chart, you’ll get the perfect fit. The quality is good and it is easy to put it to your four legged friend. The looks? OMG, gorgeous. You’ll love it! Your dog will love it!” – Jose V.
Image source: amazon.com, Anthony H.
#18 Whether You Are Team Peppa Pig, Percy Pig, Or Miss Piggy, Your Pet Will Be The Most Beloved Pre-Bacon At The Party
Review: “I cannot believe our pup actually let us put this costume on him! He usually has very little patience for dress-up, but he cooperated this time, and the result was pretty hilarious. He looked like such a silly little piggy!” – MobiumBookReview
Image source: amazon.com, Gabrielle Capers
#19 Bat Wings Strapped To A Dog Who Has No Idea They Are Now A Creature Of The Night Is The Kind Of Halloween Content That Breaks The Internet Every Single October Without Fail
Review: “These adorable bat wings on my dog made my Halloween! The material and the straps are comfortable on him that he did not mind wearing them at all! He actually got upset if you removed them!” – Sofia R. Kambhampati
Image source: amazon.com, Michelle Michaels
#20 A Walking Teddy Bear Costume Is The One That Makes Small Children Genuinely Unsure Whether They Are Looking At A Toy Or A Dog, And That Five Second Window Of Confusion Is Absolutely Worth Every Penny
Review: “HUGE HIT! MY BABY LOOKED BEYOND ADORABLE! EVERYONE LOVED THE WALKING TEDDY BEAR.” – Lydia Rodriguez
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#21 Robin Always Played Second Fiddle To Batman And A Pet In The Sidekick Costume Leans Into That Trope Completely
Review: “We loved this costume and got so many compliments! Our labradoodle Cap was the perfect sidekick to our son who went as Batman.” – SelenaHodge
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#22 A Dog In A Chucky Costume With Tiny Overalls And Wild Hair Has Absolutely No Business Being As Terrifying And Adorable At The Same Time, And Yet Here We Are Every October
Review: “This costume is so cute!! Fit my dog great and stayed on him while we walked around for Halloween.” – Liv Dumer
Image source: amazon.com, sandy
#23 The Dinosaur Onesie Is Doing More For The Family Dog’s Street Credibility Than Anything Else In The Halloween Lineup This Year, And They Have Absolutely No Idea Why Everyone Keeps Laughing
Review: “Her new favorite outfit, courtesy of Santa (and Amazon!) It’s cute, it’s still in one piece, & she seems to love it, so I consider this a win. The material is lightweight, the holes are where they should be, & I received it quickly, so I am very satisfied overall. My little dinosaur is a happy camper too!” – Shami Aiwase
Image source: amazon.com, Cassie Lockwood
#24 Slap A Batman Mask On A Cat That Already Spends Most Of Its Time Lurking In Dark Corners And Disappearing
Review: “This bat mask is absolutely adorable! It fit my adult cat perfectly (medium size) and stayed on just long enough for some great photos. The material is soft and lightweight, so my cat didn’t seem too bothered. Probably too big for kittens, but ideal for most cats. Great quality and super fun for Halloween or costume parties!” – Celeste Z
Image source: amazon.com, Lizz
#25 A Dog In A Ghostbusters Costume Is Already Winning Halloween Before It Even Leaves The House
Review: “Best money I’ve ever spent! My dog looked adorable and it was a hit with everyone who got to see him in it. He didn’t LOVE the proton pack, but he allowed it for at least a little bit…” – JW
Image source: amazon.com, Kayla O
#26 Winnie The Pooh Costume On A Dog Hits Differently When The Animal In Question Already Has The Round Belly And The Unbothered Energy To Match The Source Material Perfectly
Review: “This is beyond words for true doggie lovers. I don’t think that anyone can resist this outfit for the already cutest critter in your life. If you can get your doggie to wear this long enough for just a photo… it’s well worth the price. If you are able to walk around the block; the whole street will be happier!” – DTR6484
Image source: amazon.com, Takanobu Miyaki
#27 A Witch Hat And Cloak On A Cat Is So On Brand It Barely Even Counts As A Costume And More As A Personality Confirmation
Review: “My black hole of a cat looked so freaking adorable! He didn’t agree with me though. If you have a cat that don’t mind costumes this is a great choice, it doesn’t have arm holes which drive most cats mad, and the hat is really easy to get on. Love it!” – Sarah (puzzle boss)
Image source: amazon.com, keiko
#28 Boots, Hat, And A Vest On A Pet Who Has Never Once Been To Texas But Is Absolutely Committed To The Bit
Review: “Got the small one for my cat. Fits well. It has adjustable Velcro straps, so it was easy to put on, but it was also easy to escape from. He wore it long enough to get an embarrassing picture, so it was worth every penny.” – Jake DaVolio
Image source: amazon.com, Naudia
#29 A Pet In A Striped Prison Jumpsuit Raises Immediate Questions About What They Did And Whether They Are Actually Sorry About It
Review: “My pup received so many compliments – she was an adorable little criminal for our Halloween parade.” – Sarah Mattice Hill
Image source: amazon.com, Linda
#30 Sometimes All Your Pet Needs Is A New Hair Do, And This Bob Wig Is Extra Chic
Review: “I had no clue the powers that would come to my 6 year old mutt. I got the item from the mailbox, and then opened it. I put it on my dog and then it happened. My dog started WALKING. I tried to get it off, but, by then, it was too late. Then he spoke. That, or it was Jurassic parks opening theme. Then, he proceeded to steal our neighbors car, and was never seen again. Now hes living somewhere in Dubai……” – West
Image source: amazon.com, Stephanie
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