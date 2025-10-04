“Can You Name At Least 20 Elements From The Periodic Table?”: If So, You’ll Ace This Quiz

Everything around us is built from sets of chemical elements. From the air we breathe to the jewelry we wear. All of these elements can be found on the periodic table that we’ve all had a chance to glance at at least once in our lives.

Well, this quiz will test whether you can recognize those elements, even if you graduated high school years ago. We’ll start easy, at the top of the periodic table, and step by step (with a few jumps), get to the end of it. All you’ll need to do is type the one- or two-letter symbol for each element. Easy peasy? Let’s see.

