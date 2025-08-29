50 Members Of This Online Community Shared Before-And-After Photos That Prove Some Things Never Change

Nostalgia has a way of hitting us when we least expect it, and one of the funniest (and most heartwarming) ways to revisit the past is by looking back at old photos.

We’d like to share a wholesome collection of then-and-now pictures featuring parents, siblings, friends, and even pets – all showing how time has passed, yet some things never change. 

Thanks to the subreddit ‘PastAndPresentPics,’ people are sharing their special moments and memories with the world, and the results are pure gold. Some go the extra mile to recreate their childhood photos in the present – wearing the same outfits, standing in the same places, and even pulling off identical facial expressions.

Scroll down and join us in melting over these photo compilations. They made us emotional just looking at them!

#1 For Mom’s 60th Birthday!

Image source: u/narcisister1

#2 Besties For Almost 100 Years

Image source: u/misscrabtree

#3 2001 At 26 vs. 2019 At 44 With The Queen (Haley 2001-2021)

Image source: u/ye_olde_barn_cat

#4 My Wife And I, 1997-2025

Image source: u/juice06870

#5 Been With This Lovely Lady For 34 Years And Marrying Her Is The Best Decision I’ve Ever Made

Image source: u/MormoNoMo67

#6 2014-2025

Image source: u/they_call_me_slug

#7 Tried On My Own Wedding Dress, 30 Years Later (It Fits!)

Image source: u/anonymouslovelyme

#8 My Parents’ Wedding Day, June 28, 1957, And Today!

Image source: u/Runningman1961

#9 Catalina Bar, 25 Years Apart

My wife and I went to Catalina for my 30th birthday, 25 years ago, and went back in May for the Catalina Wine Mixer. Same bar, 25 years apart.

Image source: u/Overland_69

#10 Mum And Dad Celebrated Their 34th Wedding Anniversary This Weekend!

Image source: u/DropDeadFredidit

#11 Same Room, Same Hat, Same Me, Nearly Two Decades Later

Image source: u/Calm_Commission3720

#12 2005 vs. 2015 (Xmas Present To Our Parents)

Image source: u/TheLionQueen1997

#13 My Brother And I In 1992 And 2021

Image source: u/gomeztochon

#14 Me And My Dad, 1995-2025

Image source: u/Alikhaleesi

#15 Me And My Firstborn, 2008 And 2025

Image source: u/Substantial-Plan-645

#16 Still Likes Sugar Cones After All These Years

Image source: u/BootToTheHeadNahNah

#17 My Sister And I – 50 Years Later

Image source: u/barriedalenick

#18 11 Years And Counting

Image source: u/Bailer86

#19 My Husband, 1995 And 2025

Image source: u/HadeanMonolith

#20 Anniversary 20 Years!! Pictures 19 Years!?!

Image source: u/Alltrue_

#21 The 4th Of July

Image source: u/californialimabean

#22 19 Going On 39, Lots Of Changes In 20 Years. Still Like Wheels Though, Just Rolling A Different Set Nowadays

Image source: u/radiusvieux

#23 1991-2025

Image source: u/hellsells

#24 Posing With My Parents On My Graduation, 1979. Second Photo Was Taken Early June This Year

At 18 years old, I look scared sh*tless after I graduated. Forty-four years later, I’ve retired from the Navy and phone company. I’m not scared anymore!

Image source: u/Runningman1961

#25 16 – 45. Skinny Grunge Kid To Heavy Metal Meathead

Image source: u/alexfungVFX

#26 Met My Amazing Wife In Elementary School In 1996. Here We Are 29 Years Later. An Adventure Of A Lifetime

Image source: u/Guerrilla032

#27 Besties, 1987 And 2024

Image source: u/Fijoemin1962

#28 My Dad And His Friends In 1986 And 2021

Image source: Cocacolonoscopy

#29 My Dad Holding Me In 1982, And Holding My Daughter In 2016

Image source: u/Dabrinka

#30 Married 42 Years Today!

Image source: u/Runningman1961

#31 Kalaloch, 2015 And 2023

Image source: u/crasstyfartman

#32 21 And 38 Years Old

Image source: u/DrLeoMarvin

#33 HS Track Meet/ 20-Year HS Reunion

Image source: u/meerak87

#34 27 Years Between These Photos

Image source: u/EclecticEthic

#35 My Wife And I, 25 Years Ago And Now. Going On 23 Years Of Marriage

Image source: u/jhanks82

#36 1985 To 2025

Image source: u/MuricaAndBeer

#37 Wife And I, 22 Years Later

Image source: u/superior_pineapple86

#38 We All Turn 30 This Year

Image source: u/Specific-Ad2300

#39 50 Years Later – Me At 19 (1975) And 69 (2025)

Image source: u/Puzzled_Condition

#40 Christy Mathewson/Ty Cobb Print – 1995/2025

Image source: u/cormac_mccarthys_dog

#41 My Dad On His 40th Birthday (2000) And On His 65th Birthday (2025)

Image source: u/reddit

#42 40 Years Apart, ’85 / ’25

Image source: u/Ok_Coconut_3364

#43 My Wife And I Met At Hot Topic 20 Years Ago

Image source: u/1delta_10tango

#44 Me, 1981 And 2025

Image source: u/manyhippofarts

#45 Beach Party, Swindon, England, 1978. Pub, Swindon, August 25. Still Good To Meet Up 45 Years Later

Image source: u/Any_Ad_2393

#46 My Daughter And Me

Image source: u/steiner1031

#47 29-Year Difference

Image source: u/Jrzgrl1119

#48 1983 vs. 2025 (19 & 61)

Image source: u/robaire19

#49 Me And Wifey In High School vs. 25 Years Later

Image source: u/sixfootmoonquaker

#50 My Mom And Dad, Early ’90s To 2024

Image source: u/qdivers

