22 People Whose Day Went From Bad To Worse (And It’s Hilarious)

#1 “Turned my back for a minute and she peed in 20 cups of uncooked rice…” – TheLoxFox
Image source: TheLoxFox
#2 “My mailbox was blown up by lightning last night” – bytorthesnowdog
Image source: bytorthesnowdog
#3 “Never try someone else’s rings” – Alarming-Divide3659
Image source: Alarming-Divide3659
#4 “Someone’s having a bad day” – No_Bookkeeper_731
Image source: No_Bookkeeper_731
#5 “My dad says, “Google is doing this stupid thing where the blur the top left part of the results. Facebook is doing it too actually.” He melted the top left corner of his screen” – unidentifies
Image source: unidentifies
#6 “Their flight left 2hrs ago” – czmax
Image source: czmax
#7 “This is how my morning started” – FuzzyTwiguh92
Image source: FuzzyTwiguh92
#8 “Got bleach in my eye” – Chef_Josh_420
Image source: Chef_Josh_420
#9 “I would not be laughing If I were in this situation” – Green_Street_7
Image source: Green_Street_7
#10 Opened The Trailer And Found Some Tenants Occupying The Space
Image source: SnooMuffins7284
#11 “Always check the size before you order” – Gamerdave74
Image source: Gamerdave74
#12 “I was doing tricks with the ketchup and dropped it” – dopefieend
Image source: dopefieend
#13 “I walked through a cornfield” – SaintFrost
Image source: SaintFrost
#14 “Found some wasps roaming around in a dryer vent” – Blitzcrig
Image source: Blitzcrig
#15 “Wear your shin guards mountainbikers” – Ok-Perspective1524
Image source: Ok-Perspective1524
#16 “Went to weigh myself, think I know the answer” – adam14brfc
Image source: adam14brfc
#17 “Groundhog found my cantaloupe plants…” – bound_persephone
Image source: bound_persephone
#18 “Came home late from work, drop my open sandwhich in the parking lot. Go to make pasta, the first pot slips and I pour it all on the ground. Make a second pot and the handle straight up breaks and my pasta goes everywhere. Didn’t eat; had a lil cry” – SuitsAndStripes
Image source: SuitsAndStripes
#19 “Took off my headphones tonight and noticed I have a balled spot” – saltless-fries
Image source: saltless-fries
#20 “morning breakfast features a great dose of sodium” – the-real-kuzhy
Image source: the-real-kuzhy
#21 “Less than a week after my fridge warranty expired it stopped circulating cold air” – Wthtcat
Image source: Wthtcat
#22 “No matter how much I wash my car, I can’t have a clean car bc neighbor’s cat walks on it with muddy paws. (Biased bc cats should be indoors imo.)” – peanut-head21
Image source: peanut-head21
