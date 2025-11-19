Folks Open Up About 31 Weight-Loss Hacks They Used To Dump Fat For Good

People often think that losing weight is about becoming skinny and adhering to the body type that is currently “trending” amongst celebs. What they fail to realize is that it’s not about such superficial aspects but more about giving yourself a physically and mentally healthy life.
When Reddit user Klaasiker asked netizens, “How do you lose weight?” they reacted with some amazing solutions that actually helped them turn their lives into healthy and peaceful ones. Well, we have compiled the best ones for you to peruse, so just scroll down and check them out for yourself!
More info: Reddit
#1
Eating less, eating better, and walking every time I get a chance. I also switched careers from a desk job one that has me on my feet all day and I walk a mile to work every day instead of driving. I’ve lost a total of 80lbs.
Image source: Squishy-peaches, Nathan Cowley
#2
I got Invisalign because I wanted my teeth straightened, but it made me lose a lot of weight too. Every time I ate I had to remove the Invisalign, then clean my teeth before I put them back in. This was a nuisance and quite time-consuming so I stopped eating between meals, whereas before the Invisalign I used to snack quite a lot. The weight started to come off pretty rapidly.
Also I took up running shortly before I finished the Invisalign treatment and I’ve been running regularly ever since, so I’ve kept the weight off.
Image source: No_Reach9027, wavebreakmedia_micro
#3
Divorce, then took up boxing. I’d previously spent a lot of money on personal training and gym membership, turns out I only needed to go through my wife’s phone.
Image source: UdonDugong, Gleb Krasnoborov
#4
I cut out all processed/junk food, combined with eating less and exercise. Lost about 40 pounds in 4 months. Faster than I expected tbh. As you lose weight make sure you feel good and healthy too!
Image source: Sea_Implement5659, Mikhail Nilov
#5
The truth is I was never able to keep it off until I started focusing on the habits instead of my weight.
Old me: I should have a small salad but I’d love pizza and wine. It won’t hurt much? I’ll have the salad tomorrow. I was good this week. I had a stressful day…. The list is endless
New me: I want a salad and fish because I know pizza and wine is going to make me feel bloated and tired . I had a stressful day, don’t I want food that makes me feel good?
You need to make healthy eating the rule, not the exception and learn that those high calorie foods aren’t making you feel as good as you think.
Image source: anon, Racool_studio
#6
Understand why you eat/drink too much. Is it stress, is it boredom, is it lack of understanding of how to make healthy meals or a process to be prepared, is it that you eat mindlessly, etc etc.
Everyone knows calories in calories out, eat less move more, but to be frank if it was truly that simple to execute no one would be fat. It’s like telling an alcoholic ‘umm you just not to not drink, duh’.
Image source: anon, cookie_studio
#7
Lost 25 kg
Logistically: Finally accepting that to lose weight, I had to eat less.
Emotionally/Mentally: Coming to terms with my body and the underlying reasons why I felt uncomfortable.
Image source: LongjumpingMode1605, 8photo
#8
It’s most likely been said in here many times over, but counting calories and walking.
I was 420lbs at the end of 2022 and as of writing, i’m currently 225lbs, purely from counting calories (1750-2000 per day) and walking, i started walking 1 mile a day, which killed me to begin with, but i had the philosophy of “this will be the hardest time i’ll have to walk x amount of miles, it’ll get easier and easier with each day” – i kept increasing the distance and now i walk 10 miles a day and throughout the whole process, i’ve always had 1 cheat day.
Also, switched soda for water/semi-skimmed milk.
Image source: King_Richard, Mikhail Nilov
#9
I swear by the Mediterranean diet for keeping a nice figure, being heart healthy, and helping your skin. What I especially like about it is the emphasis on olive oil. The loud flavor combined with healthy fats make it an easy diet to maintain imo. It’s a diet that doesn’t lock you into a certain lane of food like keto or Atkins. It allows variety. I think it’s probably one of the more user friendly diets out there.
Image source: UhOhFeministOnReddit, Julia Khalimova
#10
I went backpacking for two weeks in Iceland, putting in 7-10 miles a day on 1000 calories. Lost almost 20lbs in that time. I seriously would not recommend this. .
Image source: lustie_argonian, Robert Forever Ago
#11
Gastric bypass to fix gastroparesis and uncontrollable reflux. All gut issues now gone and dropped 40kg. Drastic yes but life is worth living now.
People will say this way is cheating, but I did it for me, not for anyone else.
Image source: wumpwump, Andres Ayrton
#12
Diet is a huge part of losing weight. Exercise is a small part, but also great for your overall health. You can be skinny and not be healthy.
When having meals, try to eat a ton of vegetables. Not only are they low in calories, but you will be stuffed eating them as they have lots of fiber. Make 75% of your plate vegetables.
Image source: Rolegames, Cats Coming
#13
Counting calories. Intermittent fasting helps me stay in a deficit.
Image source: Uncle_Boujee, rawpixel.com
#14
I have a warehouse job.
Image source: No_Noise_4862, Alexander Isreb
#15
My diet is Poverty.
Image source: Helpful-Visual4812
#16
Keto. lost 120 lbs in about a year. now i’m bodybuilding and do low carb/high protein for bulking and go back to strict keto for cutting. almost 50 now and in the best shape of my life.
Image source: VPmikesfly, freepik
#17
Myfitnesspal. Calories in vs calories out.
Aim for high fibre, high protein foods. They keep you feeling more full.
Do both cardio and weight training. More muscle increases your metabolism. Cardio will burn more calories on the day.
I went slightly more vegetarian (so 4 vegetarian days a week). Vege protein is high fibre, low fat. Keeps you feeling very full. Things like lentils and chickpeas are perfect for weightloss. They taste like nothing, so can be added to nearly any sauce.
Lost 70lb in 6 months. 120lb total. And I’ve kept it off. My weight has gone up a bit, but only because I’ve started bulking up muscle now the fat is gone.
Image source: GrillNoob, freepik
#18
During the pandemic, I got a cheap elliptical off Amazon. Started using it for 5 minutes a day, then 10, then 20, etc.
Then it broke (it was a very cheap elliptical). Decided to try jogging around the block instead, and just kind of stuck with it
Now a couple years later I’m doing 4 to 6 miles every other day. I feel way better, and I can eat more of the stuff I like without gaining weight back
I found out that I actually really like running, but I just didn’t give it a chance in high school
I think the key is finding exercise that you enjoy; it’s way easier to stick with if you like it.
Image source: General_Josh, ShotPot
#19
I had gastric bypass surgery after failing every diet and other attempt I tried – I was big from age 5 onward and nothing ever stuck no matter how many sports I played in school, diets, etc. I was also an emotional eater and therapy/registered dietitian also helped.
I lost 220 lbs and have maintained the majority of that weight loss for 8 years. I did regain a bit during COVID and I’m working on losing it again by prioritizing protein & veg and taking lots of walks.
Image source: awholedamngarden, Павел Сорокин
#20
Two things:
1) Started walking a minimum of a mile a day- if I feel like doing more, great, but I get that mile in every day whether I want to or not.
2) De-emphasized meat and dairy. Didn’t even give them up, just made them more occasional. A bowl of beans and rice, seasoned however you like it, makes a great meal.
It got me below 200 lbs. for the first time in decades.
Image source: WackyPaxDei, Malidate Van
#21
Food scale, a diet tracking app, and planning my diet. I spent a few minutes figuring out how many calories I could eat and still be in a deficit, given my lifestyle. I then planned out some meals that would keep me in that range and I recorded what I ate to make sure I was sticking to it. I managed to lose almost 60lbs in a year this way. I was also exercising but the weight loss was very slow until I got the food scale and started tracking what I ate.
Image source: Normal_Human_Guy, Ksenia Chernaya
#22
Cancer did the trick for me. Down over 70lbs!
Image source: jeffbarge, Thirdman
#23
I hiked 2,650 miles in 5 months.
Image source: ericcccEE, Nataliya Vaitkevich
#24
I have a chronic illness and have been unable to exercise, I started the 16:8 diet on January 2nd. Basically I eat breakfast just after 10am, lunch around 1pm and eat my dinner by 6pm. Then I fast for 16 hours until 10am the next morning. I can drinks as much water as I like in those fasting hours with cup of tea ect… as long as it’s all sugar free, since January 2nd I’ve lost 34 pounds so far and my plan is another 28 pounds by Xmas.
Image source: Upset_Restaurant_734, Diva Plavalaguna
#25
I use Tirzepitide. It’s a stronger version on ozempic. some say maybe that’s cheating, but when you’re an obese alcoholic who needs to dry out, this was my route. Currenlty down 60 lbs and the desire to drink has vanished.
Image source: greyshirtfreshman, Ketut Subiyanto
#26
Therapy and exercise. Also many mental health meds. Turns out it’s much easier to not have an eating disorder and other mental health issues ruling your life. A lot of it depends on doing what works best for YOU. I can’t do intermittent fasting and sometimes even calorie counting because A – I have ADHD and B – it triggers food trauma responses. (I grew up very poor and food insecure)
I’ve still got aways to go. But at my highest I was over 455 and now I’m 379.
Image source: saltybarbarian, cottonbro studio
#27
Low carb diet and exercise daily (mostly just walking) I’m down 50lbs in the span of a year.
Image source: Proper-Mine-6737, Leandro Boogalu
#28
Multiple Sclerosis- 200lb to 160lb to 240lb to 150lb now at 175lb. In 5 years MS+Steroids, do not recommend.
Image source: anon, Andrea Piacquadio
#29
Intermittent fasting. Also water fasting and dry fasting. Giving up sweets and alcohol as well as junk food (salty and sweet).
Image source: ew6281, Alena Darmel
#30
Want my honest answer? Not the healthy way. I starved myself often and ate rarely and when I did it was really low calories. I also tried to work out enough to burn away the calories I ate. I still don’t really eat because I know if I do I’ll gain weight again and that’s something I don’t want to face.
Edit: I should specify that I have anorexia, diagnosed. Do NOT do what I did. It almost [ended] me and I’m still trying to recover. Please follow healthy advice for weight loss.
Image source: anon, Antonius Ferre
#31
Ozempic.
Image source: OneSalientOversight, Dennis Sylvester Hurd
