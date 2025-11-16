41 Of The Funniest Photos Of People And Animals Sitting Under Pics That Resemble Them, As Shared By This Online Group

With a population of 7.9 billion, virtually no place on Earth is left untouched by humans. So it makes perfect sense that somewhere in this vast world, there must be someone who looks exactly like you. Long-lost twin parents never told you about, a double, a doppelganger, or whatever you want to call them, a person with incredibly similar looks, from hair color and complexion down to facial expression, is definitely out there.

But as it turns out, you don’t even need to run into your lookalike in real life to learn about their existence. Sometimes, they present themselves in the most unexpected places — as cartoon characters, painting heroes, ad models, or simply strangers found in photographs or posters.

So without further ado, allow us to introduce you to one entertaining online community called ‘People Sitting Under Signs That Resemble Them’, or PSUSTRT for short. This subreddit is the perfect outlet for members to share examples of this bizarre phenomenon where people (and animals!) spotted striking resemblances to them in the most random locations. Below, Bored Panda has wrapped up the best posts of this glitch in the Matrix to share with you all, so continue scrolling! Be sure to upvote your favorite pics, and let us know in the comments if you ever found yourself in a similar situation.

#1 This Duck Passing By Its Own Sign

Image source: Cocomorph

#2 Does This Count?

Image source: TheMineEmerald

#3 Good Night

Image source: gridzbispudvetch

#4 I’m Back

Image source: 7palms

#5 I Found My Wife In Chicago’s Art Museum

Image source: Tron–187

#6 Perfect Alignment

Image source: SalazarRED

#7 We Adopted Him At 2-Years-Old And Always Wondered What He Looked Like As A Kitten. Now We Know

Image source: whotookthenamezandl

#8 I Heard He’s Turned His Life Around

Image source: VanillaJorilla

#9 He’s Funny

Image source: ijodie

#10 Found Myself In A Berlin Museum

Image source: U/Cuddness

#11 The Resemblance Is Real

Image source: Asocial_Stoner

#12 A Modern Egyptian Man Taking A Selfie With A 2000 Years Old Portrait Of An Egyptian Man During The Roman Era

Image source: Nirigialpora

#13 Bear In Area

Image source: vibratoryblurriness

#14 Is This Cannibalism ?

Image source: Censkey

#15 Barely Any Resemblance But

Image source: siouxsie_siouxv2

#16 Meme People

Image source: EnverPasaDidAnOopsie

#17 This Seems Like It Belongs Here

Image source: dapperpeppermint

#18 Giant Swallowtail

Image source: sv2342

#19 I’m Told My Newly Adopted Shelter Kitty Belongs Here

Image source: motopotato

#20 My Cat Looks Just Like The One On His Food Bag

Image source: RespectMyAuthoriteh

#21 Friend Looks Like The Painting At A Bar

Image source: reddit.com

#22 Found My Doppelgänger At An Antique Mall

Image source: ejtommy

#23 Mr. Gun And His Autobiography

Image source: Nirigialpora

#24 Selfie At The Doctor’s

Image source: disbarredowl

#25 This Belongs Here

Image source: tt4yy4

#26 Thought That Painting Looked Familiar

Image source: ValyrianSteelYoGirl

#27 A Picture Of Me In The Seattle Light Rail Station

Image source: VonVee

#28 No Way That Isn’t Him Right?

Image source: neZquick__

#29 A Little Older, A Little Wiser

Image source: DougWomble

#30 At Least The “Cute Kitty” Is Smiling More Than His Painting

Image source: kdrnic

#31 This Butterfly At The London Zoo

Image source: CaptainNoskills

#32 This Litter Was Made For Me

Image source: biggiesmolly

#33 Met My Own Twin Today

Image source: nfz74ru

#34 Wholesome

Image source: Asocial_Stoner

#35 Do I Go In For The Autograph?

Image source: Brohemianrasputin

#36 Found A Guy In A Painting That Looked Like Me

Image source: Petey_Yum_Yum

#37 When They Said I Was Going To Be Advertising Our University, This Isn’t What I Had In Mind

Image source: TJ_Blank

#38 Hmmm

Image source: zhyperadic

#39 Vincent Van Gogh Or Mitchell Pritchett?

Image source: @jessetyler

#40 Stumbled Upon A Graffiti In Berlin

Image source: czapcze

#41 My Friend Might Be A Two Thousand Year Old Egyptian Boy

Image source: Timoris

