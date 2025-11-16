41 Of The Funniest Photos Of People And Animals Sitting Under Pics That Resemble Them, As Shared By This Online Group

With a population of 7.9 billion, virtually no place on Earth is left untouched by humans. So it makes perfect sense that somewhere in this vast world, there must be someone who looks exactly like you. Long-lost twin parents never told you about, a double, a doppelganger, or whatever you want to call them, a person with incredibly similar looks, from hair color and complexion down to facial expression, is definitely out there.
But as it turns out, you don’t even need to run into your lookalike in real life to learn about their existence. Sometimes, they present themselves in the most unexpected places — as cartoon characters, painting heroes, ad models, or simply strangers found in photographs or posters.
So without further ado, allow us to introduce you to one entertaining online community called ‘People Sitting Under Signs That Resemble Them’, or PSUSTRT for short. This subreddit is the perfect outlet for members to share examples of this bizarre phenomenon where people (and animals!) spotted striking resemblances to them in the most random locations. Below, Bored Panda has wrapped up the best posts of this glitch in the Matrix to share with you all, so continue scrolling! Be sure to upvote your favorite pics, and let us know in the comments if you ever found yourself in a similar situation.
#1 This Duck Passing By Its Own Sign
Image source: Cocomorph
#2 Does This Count?
Image source: TheMineEmerald
#3 Good Night
Image source: gridzbispudvetch
#4 I’m Back
Image source: 7palms
#5 I Found My Wife In Chicago’s Art Museum
Image source: Tron–187
#6 Perfect Alignment
Image source: SalazarRED
#7 We Adopted Him At 2-Years-Old And Always Wondered What He Looked Like As A Kitten. Now We Know
Image source: whotookthenamezandl
#8 I Heard He’s Turned His Life Around
Image source: VanillaJorilla
#9 He’s Funny
Image source: ijodie
#10 Found Myself In A Berlin Museum
Image source: U/Cuddness
#11 The Resemblance Is Real
Image source: Asocial_Stoner
#12 A Modern Egyptian Man Taking A Selfie With A 2000 Years Old Portrait Of An Egyptian Man During The Roman Era
Image source: Nirigialpora
#13 Bear In Area
Image source: vibratoryblurriness
#14 Is This Cannibalism ?
Image source: Censkey
#15 Barely Any Resemblance But
Image source: siouxsie_siouxv2
#16 Meme People
Image source: EnverPasaDidAnOopsie
#17 This Seems Like It Belongs Here
Image source: dapperpeppermint
#18 Giant Swallowtail
Image source: sv2342
#19 I’m Told My Newly Adopted Shelter Kitty Belongs Here
Image source: motopotato
#20 My Cat Looks Just Like The One On His Food Bag
Image source: RespectMyAuthoriteh
#21 Friend Looks Like The Painting At A Bar
Image source: reddit.com
#22 Found My Doppelgänger At An Antique Mall
Image source: ejtommy
#23 Mr. Gun And His Autobiography
Image source: Nirigialpora
#24 Selfie At The Doctor’s
Image source: disbarredowl
#25 This Belongs Here
Image source: tt4yy4
#26 Thought That Painting Looked Familiar
Image source: ValyrianSteelYoGirl
#27 A Picture Of Me In The Seattle Light Rail Station
Image source: VonVee
#28 No Way That Isn’t Him Right?
Image source: neZquick__
#29 A Little Older, A Little Wiser
Image source: DougWomble
#30 At Least The “Cute Kitty” Is Smiling More Than His Painting
Image source: kdrnic
#31 This Butterfly At The London Zoo
Image source: CaptainNoskills
#32 This Litter Was Made For Me
Image source: biggiesmolly
#33 Met My Own Twin Today
Image source: nfz74ru
#34 Wholesome
Image source: Asocial_Stoner
#35 Do I Go In For The Autograph?
Image source: Brohemianrasputin
#36 Found A Guy In A Painting That Looked Like Me
Image source: Petey_Yum_Yum
#37 When They Said I Was Going To Be Advertising Our University, This Isn’t What I Had In Mind
Image source: TJ_Blank
#38 Hmmm
Image source: zhyperadic
#39 Vincent Van Gogh Or Mitchell Pritchett?
Image source: @jessetyler
#40 Stumbled Upon A Graffiti In Berlin
Image source: czapcze
#41 My Friend Might Be A Two Thousand Year Old Egyptian Boy
Image source: Timoris
