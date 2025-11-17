“What’s Something Subtle That Instantly Gives You Bad Vibes About Someone?” (40 Answers)

When someone or something gives off good vibes, you can immediately tell: a field full of vibrant sunflowers, a home cooked meal with your closest friends, an album that makes you want to move and groove. On the other hand, when a person is radiating bad vibes, it can be easy to tell as well.
Below, you’ll find some of the subtle traits that are immediate signs of bad vibes that Reddit users have recently been sharing online. Take note of any of these behaviors to look out for, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you wary of certain people too.
#1
How they treat/view animals.
Character is how you treat those who can do nothing for you!
#2
When they try to push God on me and say that things happen because it’s the plan from God and I am being strong for God and they will pray for me.
Just…. no. Don’t f*****g do that s**t to me. Keep your religion to yourself.
#3
How they treat someone in a service position, wait staff, etc.
#4
If you’re blasting music in public, I instantly hate you
#5
When they don’t like cats. And I don’t mean like “oh I’m just a dog person” I mean like “a cat is just a moving speed bump” kind of person. It gives me “I don’t like relationships I can’t control” and “I don’t respect living things that exist beyond my control” vibes.
#6
they dont return the cart after loading up the car
#7
Littering
#8
The way they view pets.
If they pick up a pet who’ll live 60+ years (like some parrots) and then randomly say “lol I’ll give it away/abandon/release in the wild” after the poor thing is attached? Big red flag.
Pets can’t live properly on the streets/in the wild after domestication. For birds, they would need readaptation to wild settings. And pets can die from heartbreak/depression.
#9
They can never be wrong.
#10
They make jokes at other people’s expense, but can’t stand it when someone jokes about them.
#11
Treating garbage collectors like they’re trash. Mate their job is to literally pick up trash after you.
#12
People who incessantly refer to you by name in a conversation. It comes across like some weird sales / cult strategy to engineer fake rapport.
#13
If they quickly bring their religion into s conversation
#14
S**t talking their significant other.
#15
When they’re far too pushy with questions and don’t leave you alone despite you making it super obvious that you don’t want to answer their questions.
#16
Someone who knocks on my bedroom door and opens it immediately instead of waiting for me to answer it
#17
When they don’t acknowledge that you held the door open for them. Not even a small smile or head nod.
#18
Small lies. It can be anything. What they ate the night before, when they came home, their favorite color. The smaller the lie is, the more suspicious the person becomes to me.
#19
They ask you something and start talking over you before you are done or before you even have a chance to start.
I know this can happen for someone who is ADHD or ASD, but those cases it’s usually pretty easy to tell that they are just distracted or overexcited and not intentionally dismissive of you. The red flag is for someone who just genuinely does not give a s**t what your answer was going to be in the first place.
#20
That whole compliment but it’s an insult thing and then they laugh it off as a joke
Like wtf is your problem
#21
If they don’t treat people under their authority with respect.
#22
In a conversation, never ask you a single thing about you or your opinion
#23
Hyper political
#24
Talking c**p or making fun of/nitpicking everyone that walks by.
#25
I just met you. Don’t call me honey, baby, darling, or anything like that.
#26
If they’re always the “good guy” when they tell stories about bad situations.
#27
Head to toe screaming designer brands for some reason rub me the wrong way.
#28
Using their phone too much during group meals
#29
“You can Trust me”
Nope, if you gotta TELL me that with words, nope.
#30
Gossip about other people.
If they do it about others, they’ll do it about you.
#31
Sense of Entitlement .
#32
Standing too close. The definition of personal space varies by culture, but even so so, most people quickly pick up the correct distance for social interaction. Someone who does not either is not paying attention or is pervy.
#33
Obsessing about how other people eat their food. Particularly getting annoyed at plain eaters. Like, eat your own food and mind your own damn business. How someone else eats isn’t going to affect your food. I’ve never met someone who does that who didn’t turn out to be a d**k
#34
When they don’t rerack their weights or wipe down the equipment at the gym.
#35
People who obviously know you are next to be served at the bar but order anyway. It can happen by accident, but sometimes you just think d**k.
#36
The way they treat, or talk about, pets or animals is a good way to judge character.
And another is how they treat their belongings.
Example: Knew a guy who wouldn’t hang up his jacket. Just drop it on the floor or some furniture.
Same with his phone and stuff, he’d have a new phone every week because he kept dropping it or casually throwing it onto tables.
The disregard for the value of things just bugged me.
If you don’t value your own stuff, how can you value other people’s belongings. Ya know?
#37
They call me “friend” right off. Pal, or buddy is almost as bad.
#38
They introduce themselves as a Christian.
#39
They’re stood naked in my kitchen by the open fridge drinking my coconut milk straight from the carton.
#40
I have a friend who’s a psychiatrist, he says it’s psychiatrist lore to always beware of men with yellow tinted glasses lenses.
