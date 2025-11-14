50 Funny Tweets From People Who Are So Done With Zoom Calls

by

At this point, we’ve seen it all. Attorney-turned-cat tuning into a Zoom court hearing? Check. People showing the reality of their ‘domestically imperfect’ Zoom backgrounds? Yep. Awkward Zoom calls that are too weird for this world? Done.

With the worldwide pandemic changing the ways we interact, remote communication became a salvation until it became a curse. And now, as we’ve all turned into Zoomers to some degree without being asked if we wanted to or not, the daily online calls, aka “Business on Top, Party on the Bottom” are becoming too much.

So no wonder people suffering from Zoom call exhaustion took it to Twitter to share some of the most painfully accurate tweets about what it feels like when you cannot find an exit button after a 10-hour-long bender. Let’s see some of the most relatable posts right below and be sure to upvote your favorite ones.

#1

Image source: dog_feelings

#2

Image source: BethHawkinsNC

#3

Image source: BlossomStefaniw

#4

Image source: ScarletChappell

#5

Image source: HlessHman

#6

Image source: hellolanemoore

#7

Image source: TheRebeccaMetz

#8

Image source: eplerjc

#9

Image source: Seriousmom_shit

#10

Image source: claremackint0sh

#11

Image source: bairdlet

#12

Image source: alanah_torralba

#13

Image source: jaltma

#14

Image source: ellen_perleberg

#15

Image source: rmlwright

#16

Image source: catherinewcai

#17

Image source: StEverild

#18

Image source: selfish_hun

#19

Image source: IvoGraham

#20

Image source: joshgondelman

#21

Image source: TheCatWhisprer

#22

Image source: plibin

#23

Image source: sammorril

#24

Image source: RepKellyCassidy

#25

Image source: notanothermomma

#26

Image source: Kaidanne

#27

Image source: annettelabonne

#28

Image source: supllx

#29

Image source: BoobsRadley

#30

Image source: MatTechEd

#31

Image source: bravobybetches

#32

Image source: laurenthehough

#33

Image source: jonelle007

#34

Image source: tagaq

#35

Image source: lungeIo

#36

Image source: RodLacroix

#37

Image source: ass_deans

#38

Image source: NifMuhammad

#39

Image source: roobeekeane

#40

Image source: rebeldprimavera

#41

Image source: EZBreezyVA

#42

Image source: MikeZakarian

#43

Image source: hellocmb

#44

Image source: garyfromteenmom

#45

Image source: jonlovett

#46

Image source: happpysoup

#47

Image source: TarSamMD

#48

Image source: DocEBROhimi

#49

Image source: BridgetMarie

#50

Image source: JuliaFtacek

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
