Someone Asks “What Is Something That You Thought Was A ‘Rich People’ Thing When You Were A Kid?” And 50 People Deliver Answers

It was always a sobering moment as a kid when you sort of started to understand that your parents couldn’t get every single toy in the store and you had to choose just one. You would perhaps visit a friend’s house and see that they had two whole game consoles and maybe even a pool. Then, innocently, you would ask your parents why you all don’t have as much.
While these experiences were probably an important part of growing up, they could be pretty individual, so one netizen asked the internet what they thought was the apex of luxury when they were young. So get comfortable and be sure to upvote your favorite answers as you scroll through.
#1
When a kid had one of those small cars they can ride in.
#2
“Bathing” in a tub full of gold coins and gleefully flinging handfuls of them into the air.
It helps if you’re also a duck.
#3
Having a full on Barbie Dream House instead of just a doll and few accessories
#4
Swimming pool.
#5
Ferrero Rocher
#6
Going on vacation every summer
#7
Ice & water dispenser fridge.
Huge houses w pool -> come to find out it is still a rich people thing cuz its a money pit
#8
Canned soda in the fridge. Something about a friends parent offering an ENTIRE CAN TO MYSELF out of their own home fridge was just insane!
#9
Second home for vacations.
#10
Canopy beds. Like the entire girls bedroom set out of the sears catalog.
#11
Cable TV. Especially if you have HBO.
#12
Country club memberships
#13
When I was a kid in the early 1960’s, one of our neighbors had a doorbell that played a song whenever someone rang it. We little ankle-biters somehow came to the conclusion that this was a special doorbell that the police gave to rich people.
#14
Buying a new car. My mom always bought used cars so I thought only rich people could afford new cars. This was before I learned about financing – apparently my mom was just averse to car debt, which is okay too.
#15
Phones in cars.
#16
Cars with sunroof
#17
Basically everything I saw at my upper middle class aunt/uncle’s house, like name-brand Pepperidge Farm bread, getting an appetizer and dessert when going out to eat, or ordering takeout more often than once/week.
#18
I grew up in a trailer in a neighborhood of mostly trailers, so I thought that only rich people lived in houses.
#19
2 story houses 😂
#20
Having one of those gigantic satellite dishes in your back yard. They look so ancient now.
#21
[Viennetta always seemed so decadent.](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BE9wVHjKWM8)
I grew up in a house that rarely, if ever, had ice cream. If we did, it was the Winn Dixie brand Neapolitan or some other nonsense. I never got to try Viennetta before it got discontinued, so I’ll never get to have my expectations unmet. It will always be this lofty, high society treat my blue collar a*s would never be able to experience.
#22
My parents were super cheap and were the type of people who didn’t think spending money on kids beyond the basics was worth it.
Once a year, after like months of pleading, we would get to go to McDonald’s. I thought it was the height of extravagance.
I thought people who could eat at McDonald’s everyday were rich. I think I was like 25 when I realized it was the exact opposite.
#23
Ice maker in the fridge oh and a garage.
#24
Any of the big name cereals. Eating out. Nike(air max 90).
#25
I described them as ‘plush houses’ for whatever reason. No shoes, carpeted floors. Everything was clean looking and soft and organized and no amount of picking stuff up could make my house look that way. Bathrooms had little signs and clean little things on unused shelves, kitchen had ingredients in matching little canisters that were labeled. Ice maker on the fridge, big ol L shaped couch that was comfortable and clean.
#26
Having pop up sprinklers in the yard
#27
Having two landline phone numbers, one for the parents and one for the kids.
#28
Foreign holidays
#29
More than one bathroom.
Ice maker in the fridge
Big screen TVs
#30
Being able to order what you wanted from a restaurant.
My parents always strongly encouraged us kids to choose the cheapest s**t on the menu.
#31
Going back to school shopping at the mall.
#32
Actual Guess Jeans and the polo shirts with the alligator.. I wore Kmart clothes I was always so jealous…
#33
Juice that came in a carton instead of a can.
My coworkers and I were talking about this a few weeks ago, about how when we were growing up, our families always bought frozen juice from a can and then added water, and how we’d watch people buying juice that came in a carton and think “Wow they must be _rich_!”
#34
Having a home computer with Internet. That was rich people s**t.
#35
Going on vacations that required flying
Having stairs in your house
Buying the name brand foods
#36
Polo brand polo shirts. Fully finished basements. Entertainment centers with a big console color TV. New cars.
#37
eating at red lobster
#38
Fridges with side by side doors
#39
Grey Poupon
#40
When I was a kid my parents ended up babysitting some other kid once. We were fed bagels for breakfast. The kid went off about how bagels are rich people’s food and was incredibly impressed.
#41
Traveling by aeroplane.
#42
Cars with AC
#43
I live in a very wealthy area. My family is middle class at best and a pool (in the yard) or TV in someone’s room was a big thing but the biggest one was a person’s parents having enough free time to pick their kids up right after school.
#44
Having soda in the pantry. What kind of Richie Rich fantasy is this?
#45
Drinking pineapple juice just by itself. Not rationing it for a holiday or recipe; Just buying it just because it is the nectar of the heavens and you want to drink it.
#46
bringing you own lunch to school.
the rest of us poor folk eat the c**p in the cafeteria for free or reduced price.
Edit: Circa 1970s
#47
I always wanted to be rich enough to have a staircase that I wasn’t allowed to slide down.
#48
Matching bed sheets – gosh my family was so poor
#49
Owning a house and going on holidays
#50
I used to think that rich people spend all their spare time counting their money. Putting the money in stacks of coins.
