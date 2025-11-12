36 Times People Found Some Strange Leaves In Their Food, And Complained About It Online

by

When we order Chipotle, we rarely spend time looking at the food. We’re too busy stuffing it down our throats. But as much as you would hate to bite into a delicious meal and find something unexpected, quite a few Chipotle lovers have been surprised with the same ingredient they just couldn’t identify.

Sending its pictures to the restaurant chain via Twitter, some were wondering if the green was lettuce or a simple leaf the chefs found outside, others thought they were simply poking fun at their vegan clients. One girl even swore she wouldn’t eat Chipotle again. Scroll down to check out what shocked these hungry folks!

Quite a few Chipotle lovers were shocked to find a strange ingredient in their food

36 Times People Found Some Strange Leaves In Their Food, And Complained About It Online

Image credits: RiccaParisella

Sending its pictures to the restaurant chain, they tried to identify the mysterious leaf

36 Times People Found Some Strange Leaves In Their Food, And Complained About It Online

Image credits: e11ine

36 Times People Found Some Strange Leaves In Their Food, And Complained About It Online

Image credits: aliyahpotts8

36 Times People Found Some Strange Leaves In Their Food, And Complained About It Online

Image credits: Riley_Gruenbaum

36 Times People Found Some Strange Leaves In Their Food, And Complained About It Online

Image credits: Real_BryanJost

36 Times People Found Some Strange Leaves In Their Food, And Complained About It Online

Image credits: KStacks_RealOG

36 Times People Found Some Strange Leaves In Their Food, And Complained About It Online

Image credits: jeck2121

36 Times People Found Some Strange Leaves In Their Food, And Complained About It Online

Image credits: klweaver44

36 Times People Found Some Strange Leaves In Their Food, And Complained About It Online

Image credits: dxsteez

36 Times People Found Some Strange Leaves In Their Food, And Complained About It Online

Image credits: MATTCHOEsen

36 Times People Found Some Strange Leaves In Their Food, And Complained About It Online

Image credits: itskeeyraaaw

36 Times People Found Some Strange Leaves In Their Food, And Complained About It Online

Image credits: remytess15

36 Times People Found Some Strange Leaves In Their Food, And Complained About It Online

Image credits: kxthIeen

36 Times People Found Some Strange Leaves In Their Food, And Complained About It Online

Image credits: mlobusss_

36 Times People Found Some Strange Leaves In Their Food, And Complained About It Online

Image credits: smittyespn

36 Times People Found Some Strange Leaves In Their Food, And Complained About It Online

Image credits: kcaplette4

Until one person solved the mystery

36 Times People Found Some Strange Leaves In Their Food, And Complained About It Online

Image credits: spookperson

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Coffee Shop Lets Stray Dogs Sleep Inside Every Night When The Customers Leave
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Swamp Thing Series
Why Was Swamp Thing Canceled after One Episode?
3 min read
Jun, 14, 2019
Five Things You Didn’t Know about Morisa Surrey
3 min read
May, 30, 2017
I’m A Bangladeshi Aviator And I Want To Show My Motherland From The Top
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Recap: True Blood 2.05 “Never Let Me Go”
3 min read
Jul, 20, 2009
absentia
Meet The Cast of Absentia
3 min read
Jun, 17, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.