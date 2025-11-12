36 Times People Found Some Strange Leaves In Their Food, And Complained About It Online

When we order Chipotle, we rarely spend time looking at the food. We’re too busy stuffing it down our throats. But as much as you would hate to bite into a delicious meal and find something unexpected, quite a few Chipotle lovers have been surprised with the same ingredient they just couldn’t identify.
Sending its pictures to the restaurant chain via Twitter, some were wondering if the green was lettuce or a simple leaf the chefs found outside, others thought they were simply poking fun at their vegan clients. One girl even swore she wouldn’t eat Chipotle again. Scroll down to check out what shocked these hungry folks!
Quite a few Chipotle lovers were shocked to find a strange ingredient in their food
Image credits: RiccaParisella
Sending its pictures to the restaurant chain, they tried to identify the mysterious leaf
Image credits: e11ine
Image credits: aliyahpotts8
Image credits: Riley_Gruenbaum
Image credits: Real_BryanJost
Image credits: KStacks_RealOG
Image credits: jeck2121
Image credits: klweaver44
Image credits: dxsteez
Image credits: MATTCHOEsen
Image credits: itskeeyraaaw
Image credits: remytess15
Image credits: kxthIeen
Image credits: mlobusss_
Image credits: smittyespn
Image credits: kcaplette4
Until one person solved the mystery
Image credits: spookperson
Follow Us