Woman Celebrates Divorce By Publicly Counting Down Her Ex-Husband’s Biggest Failures, Guests Love It

Just like we commemorate every milestone in our lives, even divorce should be celebrated. After all, it’s freedom from someone people don’t want to be with, and that definitely calls for having fun, right? This woman definitely thought so as she had an epic divorce party.
However, it was the list of “10 horrible things her husband did during their marriage” that became the talk of the town. From gasps to wide eyes, her friends and bar-goers couldn’t contain their reactions after reading it. Well, she finally revealed why she couldn’t share it with the rest of the world…
A Chicago influencer threw herself a divorce party, but her “10 worst things husband did during marriage” list stole the show
She got the idea from the movie 10 Things I Hate About You, so she decided to list out her ex’s misdeeds, which were a surprise for her friends
An influencer from Chicago, Abbey Wellman, threw herself an extraordinary divorce party that blew the internet. But what really stole the show was her list of 10 of the worst things her husband did during their marriage. She had it printed on a board, so everyone who went to Mary Jo McGuire’s bar that night saw it, and their reactions were absolutely unhinged.
While many were wide-eyed with shock, others couldn’t help but gasp out loud, and a fellow even made a face as though he was howling from the disbelief. Now, it might sound dramatic, but Abbey recorded their mind-blowing reactions, and the video garnered over 5.3 million views. It was also flooded with more than 45,500 comments, where people desperately tried to find out what the list said.
In an interview with the New York Post, Abbey Wellman revealed that the divorce was quite a “long and emotionally draining process.” That’s why she wanted to celebrate it when it was finally over and was looking for an appropriate theme. Well, she confessed that this distinguished idea came to her from the movie 10 Things I Hate About You, so she listed out 10 awful things her ex did!
Just like the bar goers, it was a huge shock for her friends as well. “I give a lot of credit to my friends for never asking what happened or what was going on during the divorce process. But I didn’t want to run away from conversation anymore. It felt freeing to have everyone on the same page once my divorce was officially finalized,” she commented.
All the people who went to Mary Jo McGuire’s bar that night saw the list, and their unhinged reactions video got the internet talking
The video was such a banger that people’s yearning to find out what the list said kept growing. Some even joked about signing NDAs just to know the content, while others tried to zoom in, but to no avail. In fact, there was even an AI-generated copy of the list circulating on the internet, but it tanked soon after netizens noticed her misspelled name.
Much to everyone’s disappointment (including mine), Abbey Wellman made another video, finally breaking her silence. Sadly, she’s “legally not allowed to post the board,” but that didn’t deter people from asking her again and again. However, looking at people’s reactions, she was glad that so many folks were able to relate to it.
She expressed herself in a powerful statement: “No one talks about divorce in your 20s, and the video has obviously been relatable to a lot of people. I hope it lets other women like me feel like they can celebrate the highs and lows of their life.”
Netizens were desperate to find out what the list said, but Abbey clarified that she was legally not allowed to post the board
A survey has revealed that about one-third of Americans who have ever married have experienced a divorce, and approximately 40% of divorces occur during the first decade of marriage. It can be challenging at any age, but sadly there are stereotypes that divorcing at a young age means that the couple “didn’t try hard.”
Experts highlight that young divorcees often feel judged, dismissed, and ashamed. However, they add that “staying in an unhappy marriage is not a badge of honor;” rather, it’s the opposite. I think that Abbey pulled a marvelous move by not just celebrating it, but also using humor to make it relatable for other women out there.
Peeps online were still hounding the video’s comment section for the list. To be absolutely honest, even I am yearning to know what it said because the people’s reactions at the bar have really piqued my interest. What about you? Also, what did you think of Abbey’s witty theme for her divorce party? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to drop them in the comments below!
Netizens are still begging her to share the list, with some even joking that they are willing to sign NDAs if needed
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