“2,055 Brown Recluse Spiders Were Collected”: 30 “Today I Learned” Facts, From Shocking To Cool

Learning something new every day can be surprisingly fun, especially when it’s you who decides what topic to focus on each day. Chances are, you already find yourself delving deeper into the topics you never knew you were interested in (for instance, the Bajau people, considered to be the best free-divers in the world) at times, arguably at least partially thanks to the internet.
It’s true – thanks to the online world, learning has never been easier, and one of the things that illustrates it best is the ‘Today I Learned’ subreddit, brimming with fun facts about any and every topic there is. If you’re curious to see what kind of facts the community focuses on, scroll down to find some of them on the list below, and make sure to upvote the most fascinating things you learned from the community today.
If you scroll down, you will also find Bored Panda’s recent interview with an associate professor of history at Southern Utah University, Dave Lunt, who was kind enough to share his views on learning and even some stories about one of the most knowledge-hungry people ever lived.
#1
Heath Ledger refused to present the Oscars in 2007 after he and Jake Gyllenhaal were asked to make fun of their “Brokeback Mountain” characters’ romance.
Image source: 9oRo, Focus Features
#2
During the siege of Leningrad during World War II, 28 scientists chose to die of hunger while protecting the seed vault at the Vavilov Institute rather than eating the seeds.
Image source: giuliomagnifico, Miguel Á. Padriñán
#3
2024 is the year the US Dept of Health and Human Services banned hospitals from performing non-consensual breast, pelvic, prostate, and rectal exams for “educational and training purposes” by medical students and practitioners on patients under anesthesia.
Image source: emath113, Online Marketing
#4
The sound a whip makes when you crack it is caused by a sonic boom created when the tip of a whip moves faster than the speed of sound. The whip was also the first man made object to break the sound barrier.
Image source: DarthDiggler501, Cord Allman
#5
In 200 CE, Roman Emperor Septimius Severus banned all female gladiatorial combat, reportedly after hearing such lewd jokes directed at women in an athletic contest that he feared the sport bred disrespect for all women.
Image source: tyrion2024, antmoose
#6
During WW2 the Nazis spent the modern day equivalent of 100 million usd to make a underground base in Poland which saw little to no use. Soon after building it they lost the war, and it is now one of the largest bat habitats in Europe.
Image source: DoggoDoesASad, Jeffrey Hamilton
#7
The loudest shout ever recorded was by a primary school teacher who yelled ‘quiet!’ It was clocked at 121.7 decibels and the record has stood for 30 years.
Image source: Brendawg324
#8
Dana Carvey underwent heart bypass surgery for a blocked coronary artery, but the surgeon operated on the wrong artery. Eventually he won a lawsuit against the hospital and won 7.5 million dollars, all of which was donated to charity.
Image source: walnutstampede, TAS-C
#9
In the Movie “Scream” (1996) there is a section in the credits saying “No Thanks whatsoever to the Santa Rosa city school district governing board” Santa Rosa revoked permissions to film there last minute and cost the production 350,000$.
Image source: Super_Goomba64, Dimension Films
#10
The “S” in “Harry S. Truman” wasn’t an abbreviation. The dude’s middle name was literally just the letter S.
Image source: preflex, National Archives and Records Administration
#11
A 2022 California Supreme Court decision allowed bumble bees to be considered a protected species because they met the state’s legal definition of a “fish”.
Image source: HauntedHippie, Ivan Evans
#12
A clown saved 300 children during the deadliest avalanche in history. Only 400 people survived out of around 18,000 in the town of Yungay, Peru. The children were attending a circus and a clown led them to higher ground moments before the avalanche destroyed the entire town.
Image source: SpecialNeedsBurrito, Håkan Svensson Xauxa
#13
In world war 2, English soldiers would use passwords that had sounds that the language of the people they where fighting against did not have, so that they could tell if an unidentified person was an enemy soldier tying to infiltrate them by if they said these sounds correctly.
Image source: Frisk-256, U.S. Navy National Museum of Naval Aviation
#14
US president Benjamin Harrison was widowed while in office in 1892. Four years later, Harrison married his dead wife’s niece and had a daughter with her. His adult children who were around 40 years old, were horrified that their father married their cousin and didn’t attend the wedding.
Image source: Fishblaster69, Kurz & Allison.
#15
Tom Sawyer author Mark Twain invented the clasps commonly used on women’s bras.
Image source: JoudiniJoker, A.F. Bradley, New York
#16
Dictator Muammar Gaddafi had a strange obsession with US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. He had Libya’s most famous composer write her a song called “Black Flower in the White House.” A photo album full of pictures of her was also found next to his bed by opposition fighters.
Image source: PinheadLarry2323
#17
Pirates and buccaneers sometimes engaged in “matelotage”, a practice in which male couples would agree to share their incomes and inherit their partner’s property in the case of their death.
Image source: Kurma-the-Turtle, Alonso Reyes
#18
The native language of the volcanic island Manam Motu has no words for cardinal directions (North, East, West, South). Instead, it uses polar coördinates—with words meaning “towards the volcano”, ”towards the sea”, “clockwise around the volcano”, and “counterclockwise around the volcano”.
Image source: kmatt17, Ása Steinarsdóttir
#19
Four of the last 7 Illinois Govenors have been jailed.
Image source: FrontRowKate, Donald Tong
#20
During World War II, US comedian Redd Foxx dodged the draft by eating half a bar of soap before his physical, a trick that resulted in heart palpitations.
Image source: gullydon, Coast Artists Inc.
#21
Earth’s magnetic field was approximately twice as strong in Roman times as it is now.
#22
In 1853, linguist and explorer Richard Francis Burton disguised himself as a Muslim and made the hajj, the pilgrimage to Mecca which is required of all Muslims. He later wrote a book about his experiences.
Image source: CatPooedInMyShoe, Hulton Archive
#23
Local Cretan resistance in WWII was so great that civilians would attack Axis paratroopers as they were landing with knives, axes, scythes and even their bare hands.
Image source: CompetitiveNovel8990, German Federal Archive
#24
Sugar isn’t directly bad for your teeth, but rather it creates the perfect environment for bacteria in your mouth to thrive, and they produce acid as a byproduct which IS bad for your teeth.
Image source: chillmanstr8, mali maeder
#25
Rodin, the famed sculptor, didn’t actually sculpt in marble. He made sand models and his assistants, namely Camille Claudel, made the art we love.
Image source: CageHunt, jssgallery
#26
There was case in US where a person failed to die during electric chair execution and then his lawyers tried to argue that he was not dead but he had been executed and that it was cruel to go through a second time.
Image source: No-Breadfruit1626, Please provide
#27
Millvina Dean was the last and youngest survivor of the Titanic. She was just over 2 months old when the Titanic sank on April 14, 1912. Dean credits her father for her survival. She was one of 706 people — mostly women and children — who survived. Her father was among the 1,517 who died.
Image source: cuspofgreatness, Sw257
#28
Near the end of her life, Ada Lovelace had a religious transformation and began to repent the conduct of her life. After confessing something to her husband 3 months before her death, he abandoned her bedside. It is not known what she told him.
Image source: Jugales, Antoine Claudet
#29
Ivan VI of Russia, who ascended the throne at the age of two months, was overthrown by his cousin Elizabeth Petrovna a year into his reign. He spent the next 20 of his life secretly imprisoned without the guards knowing his true identity, before being killed in an attempted rescue.
Image source: Kurma-the-Turtle, anonymous
#30
In China, water is typically drunk hot.
Image source: hewhogotsuspended, Dilara Yılmaz
Follow Us