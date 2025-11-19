“She Literally Can’t Sing”: People Are Sharing The Worst Singers That Made It Big

It takes a lot to be a performer. You need stamina, a thick skin, a unique look and a charismatic personality. And while it would be great if you’re super talented too, that’s not a requirement, apparently.

Redditors have recently been discussing famous singers that they don’t think have the pipes to be performing on a professional level, so we’ve gathered some of their hot takes down below. Whether you love these stars or not, there’s no denying that some of them could benefit from a few voice lessons. Enjoy scrolling through this list, and be sure to upvote the replies that you can’t help but agree with!

#1

Yoko Ono.

-z-z-x-x-:
I love that video where John Lennon was on stage singing Johnny b good with chuck berry and they just cut her mic off

Image source: TimeLikeWax, The Peabody Awards / Wikipedia

#2

Kid Rock. He can barely “rap”, and he definitely can’t sing. I do admit my opinion might be colored by my intense hatred for this poser a*****e.

Image source: Blues-Daddy, Eva Rinaldi / Wikipedia

#3

Drake. The dude just talks with auto tune on.

Image source: BenchNo5997, The Come Up Show / Wikipedia

#4

Jennifer Lopez

She literally can’t sing.

puremotives:
Agreed. That’s why she gets Ashanti to do it for her

Image source: Hrekires, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff / Wikipedia

#5

Cardi B. Can’t stand her as a singer. Can’t stand her as a human being.

I’m reminded of her lives at the beginning of the pandemic *bawling* into her Froot Loops because she couldn’t go buy sushi.

Image source: blackwidow_211, Chrisallmeid / Wikipedia

#6

DEEEJAYYYYY KHALED!

PurpleTeaSoul:
ALL I DO IS WIN WIN WIN NO MATTER WHAT

Image source: Rexusus, MTV UK / Wikipedia

#7

Jojo Siwa, don’t think i need to explain lol.

alfie_the_elf
Ah, yes. The first and only gay pop star, bringing gay dance music to the world.
What ever would we do without her contributions to music?

Image source: veronica_doodlesss, iHeartRadioCA / Wikipedia

#8

MGK, bro is doing all the genres and being s**t at all of em.

Image source: SweetieFlower_, Paulien Zomer / Wikipedia

#9

Jaden Smith.

Image source: NimaraMeira, Web Summit / Wikipedia

#10

Every single mumble rapper.

Image source: Relative_Drop3216, Icebox / Wikipedia

#11

Low-hanging fruit here, but Ice Spice.

gruccimanee:
the way she got rich and famous by recycling the same beat for multiple 3 minute songs full of poop and fart references is so crazy to me

Image source: JoyPill15, Akein O. Brown / Wikipedia

#12

Doja Cat. Just straight up cannot sing. Has to rely on technology.

Image source: DucktapeCorkfeet, Raph_PH / Wikimedia

#13

Florence Foster Jenkins was so terrible she sold out Carnegie Hall.

bakewelltart20:
The film about her is incredibly sad, but I almost choked to death laughing at the singing.
I have no idea how the actors managed to keep straight faces, especially Meryl herself.

Image source: Dracon_Pyrothayan, Bain News Service / Wikipedia

#14

Robin Thicke should thank Pharrell and Emily Ratajkowski because it sure wasn’t his talent that made that song popular.

Image source: Appropriate-Ad2307, kowarski / Wikipedia

#15

Island Boys.

BOREN:
Did they really “make it big”, though?

TheAvaPark:
Bigger than they ever should have 😭

Image source: BigMikeONeill

#16

Roseanne Barr.

Technicolor_Reindeer:
for the laaaand of the FREEEEEEEEEEE

Image source: idefeatass, MikeAllen / Wikipedia

#17

Iggy Azalea.

Image source: AdaCurlative, Justin Higuchi / Wikipedia

#18

I will die on the hill that Chris brown cannot sing but can dance. Disgusting scum piece of s**t but yea he can dance. Never could sing tho.

Image source: cheesybiscuits912, Eva Rinaldi / Wikipedia

#19

Sexxy Redd. Turn that s**t off.

Image source: catlady18__, HOTSPOTATL / Wikipedia

#20

Jessica Simpson.

Image source: KiraSweetize, Mike Kaplan / Wikipedia

#21

Bob Dylan. Great writer. Terrible singer.

Image source: serouslydoe, Rowland Scherman / Wikipedia

#22

I love that people are just naming people they don’t like who aren’t amazing singers when there’s people like Playboi Carti out there

Image source: oliferro, Wojciech Pędzich / Wikipedia

#23

The guy that sings on the Burger King commercials. What a terrible singer!

SlainSigney:
BK Me eeeelt

Image source: pfthewall, Ismail Hadine / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

#24

Ethel Merman was known as the worst singer.

She was fabulous.

No one sings *There’s No Business Like Show Business* like she does.

Brava, Ms. Merman!

Image source: Headline-Skimmer, ABC Television / Wikipedia

#25

William Hung (showing my age here😂).

smooze420:
American Idol knew what they were doing.

Image source: grayspot94, Woodsg3 / Wikipedia

#26

Fergie. That NBA All-Star game National Anthem was legendary.

Image source: Ill-Pickle-8101, Craig ONeal / Wikipedia

#27

Maybe I’m too old, but I feel like I can never understand any of Ariana Grande’s lyrics. They just seem smooshed all together into one indistinct sound.

Image source: elphaba00, Condé Nast / Wikipedia

#28

All the children in the cars for kids commercial.

Image source: hashbrownsinketchup

#29

Katy Hudson before she became “Katy Perry”

Image source: redman9000, Raph_PH / Wikipedia

#30

Tones and I. Holy s**t is that voice irritating.

Image source: tenacious-g, Mr. Rossi / Wikipedia

#31

I can’t believe I’m not seeing Marilyn Manson here. He sounds like a drunk lounge singer trying to be spooky.

beartheminus:
Hes almost a performance artist and not a singer really. Its all about the theatrics etc. I still don’t like it though.

“She Literally Can’t Sing”: People Are Sharing The Worst Singers That Made It Big

#32

MIlli Vinilli.

Image source: Accurate-Law-555

#33

The actual answer might be Biz Markie but that was the whole charm, wasn’t it?

“Yooooououou! You got what I neeeEEeed”.

Image source: Hail_Yondalla, Keith Allison / Wikipedia

#34

J G Wentworth.

Image source: Middle_Teaching_5542

#35

Megan Trainor.

girl_im_deepressed:
she’s a talented singer but tends to sing in the most irritating way possible

Image source: Calcutec_1, Ronald Woan / Wikipedia

#36

Tom Waits and I love every minute of it.

Image source: bdoz138

#37

Dave Mustaine in his prime sounded like a goose getting strangled to death and nowadays he’s just grumbling into the mic.

Image source: jet_vr, Selbymay / Wikipedia (not the actual photo)

#38

Auto tuned Adam Levine.

Image source: NoMonk8635

#39

Hilary Duff.

Image source: KiralaFeya

#40

Ashley Tisdale.

Image source: FiraieVora

#41

Not sure about worst, but Paula Abdul definitely comes to mind. Very weak, thin voice. Seems like she was a dancer who got forced into being a singer too.

Image source: Low-Calligrapher502, Super Festivals / Wikipedia

#42

That Dance Monkey girl.

Image source: liulide

#43

Pussycat Dolls.

Image source: DemiBurnward

#44

Cory Feldman.

Image source: Confident_Act_5218

#45

Selena Gomez 👀.

Image source: mibo04, Frank Sun / Wikipedia

#46

Rita Ora.

Image source: MaryTemptly

#47

Take That.

Image source: KaiaTwirlship

#48

Tove Lo.

Image source: LinaBlazement

#49

Justin Timberlake.

Image source: PiraeVera

#50

Lin Manuel Miranda.

NO QUESTION that man can write a song. But he sucks at singing!

Image source: cryingartist, Steve Jurvetson / Wikipedia

