“She Literally Can’t Sing”: People Are Sharing The Worst Singers That Made It Big

#1
Yoko Ono.
-z-z-x-x-:
I love that video where John Lennon was on stage singing Johnny b good with chuck berry and they just cut her mic off
#2
Kid Rock. He can barely “rap”, and he definitely can’t sing. I do admit my opinion might be colored by my intense hatred for this poser a*****e.
#3
Drake. The dude just talks with auto tune on.
#4
Jennifer Lopez
She literally can’t sing.
puremotives:
Agreed. That’s why she gets Ashanti to do it for her
#5
Cardi B. Can’t stand her as a singer. Can’t stand her as a human being.
I’m reminded of her lives at the beginning of the pandemic *bawling* into her Froot Loops because she couldn’t go buy sushi.
#6
DEEEJAYYYYY KHALED!
PurpleTeaSoul:
ALL I DO IS WIN WIN WIN NO MATTER WHAT
#7
Jojo Siwa, don’t think i need to explain lol.
alfie_the_elf
Ah, yes. The first and only gay pop star, bringing gay dance music to the world.
What ever would we do without her contributions to music?
#8
MGK, bro is doing all the genres and being s**t at all of em.
#9
Jaden Smith.
#10
Every single mumble rapper.
#11
Low-hanging fruit here, but Ice Spice.
gruccimanee:
the way she got rich and famous by recycling the same beat for multiple 3 minute songs full of poop and fart references is so crazy to me
#12
Doja Cat. Just straight up cannot sing. Has to rely on technology.
#13
Florence Foster Jenkins was so terrible she sold out Carnegie Hall.
bakewelltart20:
The film about her is incredibly sad, but I almost choked to death laughing at the singing.
I have no idea how the actors managed to keep straight faces, especially Meryl herself.
#14
Robin Thicke should thank Pharrell and Emily Ratajkowski because it sure wasn’t his talent that made that song popular.
#15
Island Boys.
BOREN:
Did they really “make it big”, though?
TheAvaPark:
Bigger than they ever should have 😭
#16
Roseanne Barr.
Technicolor_Reindeer:
for the laaaand of the FREEEEEEEEEEE
#17
Iggy Azalea.
#18
I will die on the hill that Chris brown cannot sing but can dance. Disgusting scum piece of s**t but yea he can dance. Never could sing tho.
#19
Sexxy Redd. Turn that s**t off.
#20
Jessica Simpson.
#21
Bob Dylan. Great writer. Terrible singer.
#22
I love that people are just naming people they don’t like who aren’t amazing singers when there’s people like Playboi Carti out there
#23
The guy that sings on the Burger King commercials. What a terrible singer!
SlainSigney:
BK Me eeeelt
#24
Ethel Merman was known as the worst singer.
She was fabulous.
No one sings *There’s No Business Like Show Business* like she does.
Brava, Ms. Merman!
#25
William Hung (showing my age here😂).
smooze420:
American Idol knew what they were doing.
#26
Fergie. That NBA All-Star game National Anthem was legendary.
#27
Maybe I’m too old, but I feel like I can never understand any of Ariana Grande’s lyrics. They just seem smooshed all together into one indistinct sound.
#28
All the children in the cars for kids commercial.
#29
Katy Hudson before she became “Katy Perry”
#30
Tones and I. Holy s**t is that voice irritating.
#31
I can’t believe I’m not seeing Marilyn Manson here. He sounds like a drunk lounge singer trying to be spooky.
beartheminus:
Hes almost a performance artist and not a singer really. Its all about the theatrics etc. I still don’t like it though.
#32
MIlli Vinilli.
#33
The actual answer might be Biz Markie but that was the whole charm, wasn’t it?
“Yooooououou! You got what I neeeEEeed”.
#34
J G Wentworth.
#35
Megan Trainor.
girl_im_deepressed:
she’s a talented singer but tends to sing in the most irritating way possible
#36
Tom Waits and I love every minute of it.
#37
Dave Mustaine in his prime sounded like a goose getting strangled to death and nowadays he’s just grumbling into the mic.
#38
Auto tuned Adam Levine.
#39
Hilary Duff.
#40
Ashley Tisdale.
#41
Not sure about worst, but Paula Abdul definitely comes to mind. Very weak, thin voice. Seems like she was a dancer who got forced into being a singer too.
#42
That Dance Monkey girl.
#43
Pussycat Dolls.
#44
Cory Feldman.
#45
Selena Gomez 👀.
#46
Rita Ora.
#47
Take That.
#48
Tove Lo.
#49
Justin Timberlake.
#50
Lin Manuel Miranda.
NO QUESTION that man can write a song. But he sucks at singing!
