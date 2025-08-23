73 Thrift Store Finds So Good They Had To Be Bragged About (New Pics)

by

Garage sales, flea markets, pawn shops, all of these places are playgrounds for bargain hunters. One day, they discover a retro windbreaker that looks like it just stepped out of an ’80s magazine, the next, a weirdly adorable ceramic cat mug that somehow survived without breaking. On the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, members eagerly share their finds, swapping stories, snapping photos, and celebrating the thrill of scoring something unique for next to nothing. Their posts make you want to grab a tote bag and start thrifting too.

#1 I Grabbed It Thinking It Was A Cool Mirror, Then I Noticed The Plug

Image source: Intelligent_Cold2544

#2 Did I Go To Goodwill Looking For A Cast-Iron Beaver Pencil Holder? Nope. Do I Have One Now? Hell Yes I Do

Image source: tenglempls

#3 Just Scored These Handmade Rocking Chairs For $20 Each At Goodwill!

Image source: moaning_custard

#4 Goodwill Find!!

Image source: mescalbeandream

#5 Found The Perfect Kitten Throne At A Thrift Shop

Image source: kinkyshibby

#6 Found This Today At Goodwill. I Love It!!!🥰

Image source: Tasselplants

#7 $15 Black Tie Find From Goodwill

Image source: huskylotus

#8 8 Years Ago I Posted These 1930’s Salvatore Ferragamo Shoes (On My Old Account) That I Found For $8 At Savers. Today, They Are Being Shipped To The Museum In Italy!

Image source: 2_star

#9 Repurposed This $2 Vintage Cookie Jar That Was Missing It’s Lid 🍓

Image source: killercherry99

#10 $12 Lamp

Image source: p–py

#11 Boyfriend Was Not Impressed With These Kjaernulf Chairs I Thrifted For €175

Image source: Gizmondstadt

#12 Found A Menstruation Mallard For 6.25

Image source: 0tterpaws

#13 No Way I Was Going To Pass This Up For $2.99!

Image source: dominator_dwarf

#14 I Found A Wavy Mirror

Image source: girlitsthrifted

#15 Found My Dream End Table And Forced Myself To Learn How To Refinish It

Image source: wonderfulvices

#16 ….is This A Potential Dog Bed?

Image source: Level-Pollution9024

#17 Paid $120 For This Coffee Table And Found It Online For Way More…

Image source: tlrwlls

#18 Not Sure If I’ll Ever Top This One

Image source: Arcatalien

#19 Goodwill Doesn’t Often Come Through Anymore, But I Found This $460 Beauty For $12 Sitting On A Pile Of Ugly Clocks

Image source: artguydeluxe

#20 My BF Thinks My New Chair Meh. Whip His Ass Please

Image source: Any_Field_8184

#21 I Thrifted A Race Car Bed For My Dogs

Image source: miley_crisis

#22 This, My Friends, Is Why I Drive 45 Minutes To The Rich People Goodwill

Image source: aplanetkid

#23 Single-Handedly The Coolest Thing I’ve Ever Found At A Thrift Store

Image source: rachthebaj

#24 My Mom, Sister, And Boyfriend All Told Me To Leave It

Image source: harryisthechosenone

#25 Does This Count? I Got It At An Estate Sale For $80

Image source: lilycollects

#26 Was Told To Post These Here. $4 A Piece

Image source: WifeOfSpock

#27 Y’all, The Faces I Made When I Pulled This Hermes Silk Scarf Parasol Out! Silent Screaming All The Way To The Register

Image source: Mochigood

#28 Found This Peach Tea Whistle Kettle At My Local Thrift Store !!

Image source: ewstinkyy

#29 Best Thrift Find So Far!

Image source: Noniefruit

#30 Before I Dropped My Kindergartener Off At School, I Asked If She Wanted Me To Look For Anything For Her While I Thrifted. She Said “Sparkly Unicorn Purse”. The Thrift Gods Had My Back

Image source: fairyniceco

#31 This Beautiful Caprani Bentwood Lamp. I’m Obsessed

Image source: poor_couture

#32 Found This Lotus Lamp At My Local Thrift Store For $20

Image source: Boring-Emotion-3381

#33 Thrift Flip – Before And After

Image source: YouOwnEverything

#34 This Little Turtle Lamp Cost Me $7

Image source: p0lisht0m

#35 Found This Cute Salt And Pepper Set

Image source: idontkillbees

#36 Unicorn I Couldn’t Afford

Image source: a_human_in_oregon

#37 I’m From Oklahoma, Live In Australia, And Found This Sweater While Thrifting In Finland. Had To Buy It, Of Course!

Image source: Dearestbrittany

#38 I Never Buy Used Blankets But I Couldn’t Say No To This One

Image source: Neverwasalwaysam

#39 Facebook Marketplace Find

Image source: SkellyShelly

#40 It Happened. The Elusive Pink Ouija. Made In 2008 Exclusively For Toys’r’us

Image source: WalmartFan76

#41 My Wife Picked Up This Triple Candy Machine For $10 With The Keys, Not Sure What We Need It For But Now It’s Sitting At My Work To Be Painted

Image source: misleading_rhetoric

#42 Screaming, Crying, Throwing Up!!!

Image source: greenwaterbottle77

#43 One Of My Most Recent Fav Finds. Makes A Good Door Stop & Window Watching Buddy For My Cat

Image source: ajaknna

#44 Found A Hamburger Phone At Goodwill Today

Image source: Mister_Chrome

#45 Screaming Crying Barfing

Image source: mylifemylove

#46 The Moth Is Painted On And It’s Only $135, I’m Actually In Love 🫠

Image source: ditzygenz

#47 Sometimes Goodwill Has A Winner

Image source: mensfrightsactivists

#48 Somehow I Found The Matching Mask 5 Years Later At A Different Thrift Store In The Same City. Comedy And Tragedy Are Finally Reunited

Image source: cutecemetery

#49 Found A $20k Range At Local Thrift Store

Image source: drunkbagels

#50 This Went Into My Cart Without A Second Thought

Image source: sparkle_cheese

#51 My Boyfriend Scooped This Up For $40

Image source: Tooscaredtopostthis

#52 Finally Found My Bedroom Reading Nook Chair! It’s Super Comfy And Big/Roomy. Only $49 😭 These Couch-Like Chairs Are Usually So Expensive

Image source: franciswellington

#53 Some Knitting Queen Left Her Sweater Stash And It Was 5$ Sweater Day So

Image source: anonymouslovelyme

#54 Thrifted This Flower Vase Back In The Winter

Image source: Figsma

#55 2 People Tried To Take It From My Cart

Image source: baconreader4eva

#56 I’ve Been Trolling Marketplace For A Classic Turtle Sandbox. I Didn’t Know What I Really Wanted Until I Found It

Image source: m4ng0ju1ce

#57 I Found This At A Local Thrift Shop Today, I’m Not Sure Why It Exists, But I Had To Have It

Image source: winegrampa

#58 I Didn’t Think It Was Ever A Possibility That I Could Own Something This Incredible! 1857 Marble Statue For $3!

Image source: AliEffinNoble

#59 A 12x12ft Tapestry Of The Entire Script Of Shrek

Image source: mainlyrye

#60 Got For $4, Vintage Moschino

Image source: rattattoo

#61 Found A Pristine Zojirushi Rice Cooker For $12.99 At My Local Goodwill 🍚

Image source: nerolisk

#62 Furnishing My First Big Girl Apartment And Found The Cutest Kettle

Image source: CosmoBiologist

#63 Physically Could Not Put Down This Mug The Moment I Saw It

Image source: Cr1ng3T0p14

#64 Found A Ps5 For $8.99

Image source: -nyltiac

#65 Can You Believe I Passed This Up? It’s Haunted Me Ever Since

Image source: R_U_N_black_D_O_G

#66 Goodwill Tried Stopping Sale When They Realized

Image source: UncleVoid

#67 Toilet Statue With An Ominous Poem And A Baby (?) In The Bowl???

Image source: -Chromaggia-

#68 $12 Poster, I Call Her The Pantone Geisha

Image source: daddyfatstacks

#69 Craziest Find At The Thrift Store Ever

Image source: Medical-Expert4499

#70 I Had Accepted The Fact That I’d Never Be Able To Afford Anything From Mary Kate & Ashley Olson’s Luxury Clothing Brand. Then I Found This Sweater At Goodwill For $4.99!

Image source: banananutmuffle

#71 You’re Not Ready For The Back

Image source: Mysterious-Action202

#72 Why Is This Creepy Pillow Worth So Much?

Image source: p–py

#73 Found These Babies Several Weeks Ago 😬

Image source: findmewayoutthere

