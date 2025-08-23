73 Thrift Store Finds So Good They Had To Be Bragged About (New Pics)

Garage sales, flea markets, pawn shops, all of these places are playgrounds for bargain hunters. One day, they discover a retro windbreaker that looks like it just stepped out of an ’80s magazine, the next, a weirdly adorable ceramic cat mug that somehow survived without breaking. On the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, members eagerly share their finds, swapping stories, snapping photos, and celebrating the thrill of scoring something unique for next to nothing. Their posts make you want to grab a tote bag and start thrifting too.
#1 I Grabbed It Thinking It Was A Cool Mirror, Then I Noticed The Plug
Image source: Intelligent_Cold2544
#2 Did I Go To Goodwill Looking For A Cast-Iron Beaver Pencil Holder? Nope. Do I Have One Now? Hell Yes I Do
Image source: tenglempls
#3 Just Scored These Handmade Rocking Chairs For $20 Each At Goodwill!
Image source: moaning_custard
#4 Goodwill Find!!
Image source: mescalbeandream
#5 Found The Perfect Kitten Throne At A Thrift Shop
Image source: kinkyshibby
#6 Found This Today At Goodwill. I Love It!!!🥰
Image source: Tasselplants
#7 $15 Black Tie Find From Goodwill
Image source: huskylotus
#8 8 Years Ago I Posted These 1930’s Salvatore Ferragamo Shoes (On My Old Account) That I Found For $8 At Savers. Today, They Are Being Shipped To The Museum In Italy!
Image source: 2_star
#9 Repurposed This $2 Vintage Cookie Jar That Was Missing It’s Lid 🍓
Image source: killercherry99
#10 $12 Lamp
Image source: p–py
#11 Boyfriend Was Not Impressed With These Kjaernulf Chairs I Thrifted For €175
Image source: Gizmondstadt
#12 Found A Menstruation Mallard For 6.25
Image source: 0tterpaws
#13 No Way I Was Going To Pass This Up For $2.99!
Image source: dominator_dwarf
#14 I Found A Wavy Mirror
Image source: girlitsthrifted
#15 Found My Dream End Table And Forced Myself To Learn How To Refinish It
Image source: wonderfulvices
#16 ….is This A Potential Dog Bed?
Image source: Level-Pollution9024
#17 Paid $120 For This Coffee Table And Found It Online For Way More…
Image source: tlrwlls
#18 Not Sure If I’ll Ever Top This One
Image source: Arcatalien
#19 Goodwill Doesn’t Often Come Through Anymore, But I Found This $460 Beauty For $12 Sitting On A Pile Of Ugly Clocks
Image source: artguydeluxe
#20 My BF Thinks My New Chair Meh. Whip His Ass Please
Image source: Any_Field_8184
#21 I Thrifted A Race Car Bed For My Dogs
Image source: miley_crisis
#22 This, My Friends, Is Why I Drive 45 Minutes To The Rich People Goodwill
Image source: aplanetkid
#23 Single-Handedly The Coolest Thing I’ve Ever Found At A Thrift Store
Image source: rachthebaj
#24 My Mom, Sister, And Boyfriend All Told Me To Leave It
Image source: harryisthechosenone
#25 Does This Count? I Got It At An Estate Sale For $80
Image source: lilycollects
#26 Was Told To Post These Here. $4 A Piece
Image source: WifeOfSpock
#27 Y’all, The Faces I Made When I Pulled This Hermes Silk Scarf Parasol Out! Silent Screaming All The Way To The Register
Image source: Mochigood
#28 Found This Peach Tea Whistle Kettle At My Local Thrift Store !!
Image source: ewstinkyy
#29 Best Thrift Find So Far!
Image source: Noniefruit
#30 Before I Dropped My Kindergartener Off At School, I Asked If She Wanted Me To Look For Anything For Her While I Thrifted. She Said “Sparkly Unicorn Purse”. The Thrift Gods Had My Back
Image source: fairyniceco
#31 This Beautiful Caprani Bentwood Lamp. I’m Obsessed
Image source: poor_couture
#32 Found This Lotus Lamp At My Local Thrift Store For $20
Image source: Boring-Emotion-3381
#33 Thrift Flip – Before And After
Image source: YouOwnEverything
#34 This Little Turtle Lamp Cost Me $7
Image source: p0lisht0m
#35 Found This Cute Salt And Pepper Set
Image source: idontkillbees
#36 Unicorn I Couldn’t Afford
Image source: a_human_in_oregon
#37 I’m From Oklahoma, Live In Australia, And Found This Sweater While Thrifting In Finland. Had To Buy It, Of Course!
Image source: Dearestbrittany
#38 I Never Buy Used Blankets But I Couldn’t Say No To This One
Image source: Neverwasalwaysam
#39 Facebook Marketplace Find
Image source: SkellyShelly
#40 It Happened. The Elusive Pink Ouija. Made In 2008 Exclusively For Toys’r’us
Image source: WalmartFan76
#41 My Wife Picked Up This Triple Candy Machine For $10 With The Keys, Not Sure What We Need It For But Now It’s Sitting At My Work To Be Painted
Image source: misleading_rhetoric
#42 Screaming, Crying, Throwing Up!!!
Image source: greenwaterbottle77
#43 One Of My Most Recent Fav Finds. Makes A Good Door Stop & Window Watching Buddy For My Cat
Image source: ajaknna
#44 Found A Hamburger Phone At Goodwill Today
Image source: Mister_Chrome
#45 Screaming Crying Barfing
Image source: mylifemylove
#46 The Moth Is Painted On And It’s Only $135, I’m Actually In Love 🫠
Image source: ditzygenz
#47 Sometimes Goodwill Has A Winner
Image source: mensfrightsactivists
#48 Somehow I Found The Matching Mask 5 Years Later At A Different Thrift Store In The Same City. Comedy And Tragedy Are Finally Reunited
Image source: cutecemetery
#49 Found A $20k Range At Local Thrift Store
Image source: drunkbagels
#50 This Went Into My Cart Without A Second Thought
Image source: sparkle_cheese
#51 My Boyfriend Scooped This Up For $40
Image source: Tooscaredtopostthis
#52 Finally Found My Bedroom Reading Nook Chair! It’s Super Comfy And Big/Roomy. Only $49 😭 These Couch-Like Chairs Are Usually So Expensive
Image source: franciswellington
#53 Some Knitting Queen Left Her Sweater Stash And It Was 5$ Sweater Day So
Image source: anonymouslovelyme
#54 Thrifted This Flower Vase Back In The Winter
Image source: Figsma
#55 2 People Tried To Take It From My Cart
Image source: baconreader4eva
#56 I’ve Been Trolling Marketplace For A Classic Turtle Sandbox. I Didn’t Know What I Really Wanted Until I Found It
Image source: m4ng0ju1ce
#57 I Found This At A Local Thrift Shop Today, I’m Not Sure Why It Exists, But I Had To Have It
Image source: winegrampa
#58 I Didn’t Think It Was Ever A Possibility That I Could Own Something This Incredible! 1857 Marble Statue For $3!
Image source: AliEffinNoble
#59 A 12x12ft Tapestry Of The Entire Script Of Shrek
Image source: mainlyrye
#60 Got For $4, Vintage Moschino
Image source: rattattoo
#61 Found A Pristine Zojirushi Rice Cooker For $12.99 At My Local Goodwill 🍚
Image source: nerolisk
#62 Furnishing My First Big Girl Apartment And Found The Cutest Kettle
Image source: CosmoBiologist
#63 Physically Could Not Put Down This Mug The Moment I Saw It
Image source: Cr1ng3T0p14
#64 Found A Ps5 For $8.99
Image source: -nyltiac
#65 Can You Believe I Passed This Up? It’s Haunted Me Ever Since
Image source: R_U_N_black_D_O_G
#66 Goodwill Tried Stopping Sale When They Realized
Image source: UncleVoid
#67 Toilet Statue With An Ominous Poem And A Baby (?) In The Bowl???
Image source: -Chromaggia-
#68 $12 Poster, I Call Her The Pantone Geisha
Image source: daddyfatstacks
#69 Craziest Find At The Thrift Store Ever
Image source: Medical-Expert4499
#70 I Had Accepted The Fact That I’d Never Be Able To Afford Anything From Mary Kate & Ashley Olson’s Luxury Clothing Brand. Then I Found This Sweater At Goodwill For $4.99!
Image source: banananutmuffle
#71 You’re Not Ready For The Back
Image source: Mysterious-Action202
#72 Why Is This Creepy Pillow Worth So Much?
Image source: p–py
#73 Found These Babies Several Weeks Ago 😬
Image source: findmewayoutthere
Follow Us