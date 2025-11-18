Hey Pandas, What’s Your Deepest Darkest Secret? (Closed)

by

Do you mind sharing it with us?

#1

Sorry that’s going to the grave with me

#2

Things to know about me as a child:
1) I took books with me into the bathroom. Including library books.
2) The book in question did not fall into the toilet.
3) I don’t think I’ve told anyone…sorry librarians

#3

I’m not liberal on them hot topics D:
Terrible Ik

#4

I know it sounds silly, I’m scared that I will never have friends because of my condition. My condition is pretty common, nevertheless I’ve sometimes have been given looks of disgust after I shake their hand or whatever. To clarify I have pretty bad hyperhidrosis

