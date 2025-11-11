Two Dogs Get A New Puppy And Now They’re The Best Sleeping Buddies Ever

by

Remember Harlow, Indiana, and Reese, the adorable doggy trio that we wrote about last year? Well, we thought it was about time that we caught up with the canine critters to see how they were getting along. And as you can see from these pictures, it looks like they’re doing pretty well!

Harlow (the Weimaraner) adopted Indiana (the brown Dachsund) in 2013 after Harlow’s best friend Sage passed away. A year later the two adopted Reese, also a Dachsund, and the duo have been inseparable ever since. Harlow and Indiana were pretty popular on the internet already, but the arrival of Reese has catapulted them into a whole new world of internet stardom. The three of them have one million followers on Instagram and over 250,000 fans on Facebook. They even have their own book on Amazon! It doesn’t take a genius to figure out why these guys are so popular though. Just look at them!

More info: Harlow & Sage | Instagram | Facebook

Harlow and Indiana didn’t know how to react to Reese at first

Two Dogs Get A New Puppy And Now They&#8217;re The Best Sleeping Buddies Ever

But soon they became the best sleeping buddies

Two Dogs Get A New Puppy And Now They&#8217;re The Best Sleeping Buddies Ever
Two Dogs Get A New Puppy And Now They&#8217;re The Best Sleeping Buddies Ever
Two Dogs Get A New Puppy And Now They&#8217;re The Best Sleeping Buddies Ever
Two Dogs Get A New Puppy And Now They&#8217;re The Best Sleeping Buddies Ever
Two Dogs Get A New Puppy And Now They&#8217;re The Best Sleeping Buddies Ever
Two Dogs Get A New Puppy And Now They&#8217;re The Best Sleeping Buddies Ever
Two Dogs Get A New Puppy And Now They&#8217;re The Best Sleeping Buddies Ever

They also take baths together. No point wasting water!

Two Dogs Get A New Puppy And Now They&#8217;re The Best Sleeping Buddies Ever
Two Dogs Get A New Puppy And Now They&#8217;re The Best Sleeping Buddies Ever
Two Dogs Get A New Puppy And Now They&#8217;re The Best Sleeping Buddies Ever
Two Dogs Get A New Puppy And Now They&#8217;re The Best Sleeping Buddies Ever
Two Dogs Get A New Puppy And Now They&#8217;re The Best Sleeping Buddies Ever
Two Dogs Get A New Puppy And Now They&#8217;re The Best Sleeping Buddies Ever

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Office
What an Office Episode About the Coronavirus Would Look Like
3 min read
Mar, 22, 2020
Five Things You Didn’t Know About “Long Lost Family”
3 min read
Nov, 7, 2017
Five Things You Didn’t Know About Chris Zylka
3 min read
Jun, 8, 2017
Unraveling the Eight Ajahs in The Wheel of Time Universe
3 min read
Jun, 1, 2023
The Full Planned Yellowstone Timeline Explained
3 min read
Jun, 13, 2023
I Photographed Sunset, Milky Way, And Sunrise In Tre Cime Di Lavaredo
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.