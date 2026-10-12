37 Stories From People’s Jobs That Might Make You Mad And You Don’t Even Work There

Some jobs make you feel like you’re living the dream, while others make you fantasize about handing in your resignation and walking straight into the sunset. Sounds dramatic, I know, but between bosses who seem to have a personal vendetta against their employees, coworkers who make every shift feel twice as long, and workplace rules that make absolutely no sense, earning a paycheck can sometimes come at the cost of your sanity.
Recently, netizens were asked to share the work experiences that made them hate their jobs, and their responses revealed just how badly a workplace can go wrong. From frustrating management decisions to downright miserable working conditions, these stories prove that sometimes the hardest part of a job isn’t the work itself. Rather, it’s the people and problems that come with it.
#1 My Boss Said To Me “You’re So Skinny!”
I replied, “Yeah I don’t really eat a lot.”
She asked Why??
So I looked her straight in the eye and said “I can’t afford a lot of food.”
The resulting 5 minute awkward silence was the best five minutes of my life.
Image source: Unusual-Risk, kaboompics
#2 Mom Doubled Her Salary By Getting A New Job And Her Old Boss Is Losing His Mind
My mom has worked for a small construction company for like 10 years and hasn’t gotten any raise other than the occasional large bonus. She asked and her boss said no even though he’s personally filthy rich and she keeps the company afloat.
She just applied to a larger construction company and with her amazing experience, even though she lacked the educational prerequisites, she blew through all 3 interviews and already has a job offer within a couple weeks of beginning her search.
The new company offered her much more than she even asked for: twice her current salary. 50k to 100k in two weeks. Including great benefits.
She broke the news to her old boss and he started acting so desperate, panicked, and crazy that it emotionally disturbed her. He tried to make her a bunch of offers and promises she knew he wouldn’t keep.
He offered to pay her more than the new company offered her. He point blank told her “I haven’t been paying you the value you are worth to me.”
What a slap in the face. I’m so glad she’s leaving and said no to old boy’s offer. After all these years of loyalty and struggling financially as a single mom right in front of him he admits he was doing it on purpose. Small businesses don’t automatically equal better businesses, folks.
Image source: nannerooni, The Yuri Arcurs Collection
#3 My Boss Told Me I Was Fired As Soon As I Got To Work, Laughed And Walked Off
I spent the next 2 hours shutting down my station, and packing my stuff. Even destroyed my client list ( mine was the largest in the branch).
When I got home about 3 hours later, he called me..
Boss- ” Hey Z! Where are you at? I Can’t find you in the office.”
Me-” you fired me. Why the hell would I be at work?”
Boss-” it’s April fools! It was a joke! Get back In here.”
Me-” no. You clearly said I am fired. I’ll be taking unemployment for a few months, and filing a complaint with HR.”
He lost it, and I just hung up on him. It’s not funny, and I’m taking a vacation/riding the wrongful termination train. He has called me 10 times, and I think HR is calling me now.
Image source: –Savathun–, magnific
Bad management can make even a well-paid job feel unbearable when the person responsible for leading a team becomes the main source of stress. As Cosmopolitan explains, managers shape employees’ everyday working conditions, influencing whether they feel respected, supported, and secure in their roles.
Micromanagement, unclear expectations, unrealistic workloads, and constant criticism can gradually undermine morale, while favoritism and inconsistent rules make the workplace feel increasingly unfair. Employees may initially enjoy their responsibilities, but when their efforts are met with distrust or dismissive treatment, the job can become a source of frustration rather than fulfillment.
#4 Everyone’s Quitting At My Job. I Had A Meeting Today Where My Boss Laid Out How I’ll Be Taking On All Of My Old Coworkers’ Workloads Without A Pay Increase
I wrote my letter of resignation over the weekend. I’m submitting it tomorrow.
The Epilogue:
My bosses offered to match the other company’s offer. I told them this was an issue of work/life balance and workplace conditions, and a higher salary from them wouldn’t interest me. They tried to guilt me into staying, saying they were shortstaffed, etc. I only said, “Such is life.” to this, which seemed to agitate them more. One of them brought up my noncompete, but the head guy quickly walked that back and accepted they can’t keep me. Just asked that I finish out my two weeks.
Image source: HonorablexChairman, ArthurHidden
#5 Half Of My Offices’ Staff Is Quitting Today
Last Thursday my office ( a dental practice in a very wealthy area of CA) had a meeting and we were informed that we would only be approved for one day off per quarter. So 1 day off every 3 months. None of us in the office get ANY benefits. No PTO, no medical, no holidays, nothing. We were also told that because we (the hygienists) are booked out so far that when we take our day off we will have to come in early or work late to make up for the patients we didn’t see that day.
Me and the other hygienists all put in our letters of resignation today. We all typed letters and laid them on his desk. So he got back from lunch and had to read through all the letters. My coworker told me that she saw him throw our stack of letters at the office manager while saying “look at this.”
Fortunately hygienists are in crazy high demand in CA right now and all of us already have other job offers.
Tl;dr – boss tries to control our unpaid time off and vastly overestimates his worth. Winds up losing his whole clinical staff.
Image source: Legacy0904, The Yuri Arcurs Collection
#6 My Boss Exploded
After the 3rd person quit in a span of 2 weeks due to overwork and short-staffed issues, he slammed his office door and told us to gather around.
He went in the most boomerific rant possible. I can only paraphrase. “Well, Mike is out! Great! Just goes to show nobody wants to actually WORK these days! Life isn’t easy and people like him need to understand that!! He wanted weekends off knowing well we are understaffed. He claimed it was family issues or whatever. I don’t believe the guy. Just hire a sitter! Thanks for everything y’all do. You guys are the only hope of this generation.”
We all looked around and another guy quit two hours later
Image source: BUFFBOYZ4Lyfe, Drazen Zigic
One of the most damaging aspects of poor leadership is the loss of control it can create. Employees are often willing to take on challenging responsibilities when they have clear goals, adequate resources, and some freedom to decide how to approach their work. However, when managers demand more while offering less support, workers may feel they are being set up to fail.
Being treated as incompetent despite having the necessary skills can also undermine someone’s professional confidence. Over time, these experiences may leave employees feeling undervalued and emotionally drained, making the idea of leaving seem more appealing than continuing to tolerate an unhealthy working environment.
#7 I Made My Boss Over $1.5 Million In Commission Over Two Years, While I Made $45k/Year. For Christmas He Got Me A $25 Gift Card To A Movie Theater Chain That I Would Have To Drive To Another State To Even Use. When I Put In My Two Week Notice, He Called Legal On Me While I Sat In His Office
I worked hardfor this man, essentially running his entire book of business for him. For Christmas he got me a $25 AMC gift card. The closest AMC theater is 1.5hrs away in another state. That pissed me off and made me start looking for other jobs. I genuinely cared about my job and the account, so I waited to accept a job offer until I had trained someone else to do my job. When the time came, I met him in his office and told him that I had accepted another job and that I was putting in my notice, but to not worry because I have someone already trained. When I told him that I had accepted a position with another company in our field but would not be doing the same thing so it wouldn’t violate my non-compete, he called our chief legal office on speaker phone while I sat there. The CLO tells me that “I cannot even mop floors at a company in our field for at least a year”. The CLO adds HR to the call and HR tells me that since I won’t be pursuing my new job, they are going to let me work 2 more weeks to make sure the handoff goes smoothly and then I will be fired for looking for other jobs.
They asked me for more details as to what I would be doing at my new job, and I told them I wasn’t going to discuss it. After I left, the CLO of this company (a company who brings in $6 BILLION/year in revenue) called me randomly for the next few weeks trying to intimidate me. They even started contacting my new employer. Luckily, I don’t work for a toxic company now and the CEO got involved and told them that they would be ready to fight this in court. They stopped contacting me after that, which meant they never even planed in taking me to court. They just wanted to scare me into quitting my new job.
Company is Total Quality Logistics.
Image source: TheOldAngryAnus, Getty Images
#8 Manager Steals Tips
I recently started work at a pizza place in Washington state. I should’ve known my interview was a red flag when the entire time my manager talked about his medical issues. A delivery driver ended up quitting a few weeks after I started because of the verbal degradation our manager was giving him. ‘This boy went to college but is too dumb to remember what’s garlic butter’ type stuff.
He verbally insults everyone that walks into the shop to or behind there face. I should’ve left then but I stayed. I made 30 cents more than Min wage for being a TL. (which he took away january first) and I thought everything was okay. until it was me and him working one night and we made over 1k in food. I received $105 worth of tips that night and my manager gave me 45$ which really made me mad since he was told not to take tips by his boss.
My final straw was last night. from 11am to 9 pm we made 34$ in tips total. At 7pm when my manager left we had made 24$ in tips and he decided to take 30$ out of the till leaving me with a 2$ tip at 9 pm. He stole money from the store. He continued to take tips when he didn’t do any work. The entire crew is quitting because of how badly he treats us.
Image source: anon, Anna Tarazevich
#9 I Just Walked Out Of A Job Interview
Position was advertised as fully remote.
I rock up to interview, and they say that the role is actually hybrid (3 days a week in office) and they only advertised it as remote to get a bigger pool of applicants.
I showed no shade, and said that I would be writing reviews on Glassdoor, Google and Indeed explaining that this organisation does not operate with honesty and integrity, and that my experience should be a warning to others who might be attracted to so-called ‘remote’ positions.
I then walked out.
Because how dare they waste my time.
Image source: anon, tyukin.photo
Management is not the only factor that determines whether people enjoy their jobs, however. Greater Good Magazine explores how disrespectful coworkers can turn an otherwise manageable workplace into an emotionally uncomfortable environment. Behaviors such as interrupting colleagues, dismissing their ideas, spreading gossip, taking credit for their work, or deliberately excluding them can gradually damage trust.
Although individual incidents might appear relatively minor, repeated disrespect communicates that someone’s contributions and boundaries do not matter. When employees must deal with these interactions regularly, ordinary workplace relationships can become a source of tension instead of cooperation.
#10 I Just Deleted Thousands Of Hours Of Work From My Old Job
About 3 years ago I used to work as a videographer doing social media content for a 7 figure company. I was paid roughly just better than minimum wage and was cranking out (at one point) 50 videos a day. I was freelancing and was on a loose contract. I was desperate for the money.
It was an insane amount of work and however I managed to do it for 6 months is beyond me, especially for how little I was paid.
The office was an incredibly bitter and snide place and it was clear that management would purpolsely stir drama to watch staff fight as a form of entertainment. I kept well away from it but it was incredibly stressful on top of video work.
After about six months I pitch to the higher ups that my videos are making an insanely positive difference to their sales (I showed them graphs of interactions and direct links to sales on the website via my content) and asked for a pay rise. I compared my ideal salary to others in the industry and made a big deal about how it would still be less than I should be paid however I still wanted to continue working for them. I was fired hours later for, and I kid you not, not “pulling my weight” as well as not having the desired effect they wanted on social media.
I was fuming and now unemployed. I struggled for months to find any other job.
Today (years later) whilst browsing a very old Google drive account, I found that said company was still using a folder I created and owned. They were mostly active in the files containing templates, adjustment layers, presets, and even video that I all created. Over 18 people were actively using it daily to continue with their social media campaigns. This was a cloud service that I was paying monthly for as I wanted extra space for my work.
This is my drive and my work. I own it. So I copied the file as a local version for myself and then deleted the online version. Tomorrow they will wake up with none of their video assets (including things they were working on).
Image source: This_Manner_256, Štefan Štefančík
#11 Fired And Hired Today For Having Long Hair
I am a plumber. I have been working for a plumbing company for 2 weeks now. I must have missed in the handbook that hair can be no longer than shoulder length… for a plumber..
I have excelled at this company and was told from the owner himself that I know more than 90 percent of his crew and would be getting a 6+ dollar raise soon and my own truck.
It has been cold and I have kept it in a hat because it gets in my face while working.
This morning was the first time he has seen me with long hair. He kind of flipped out and told me to cut it by tomorrow.
Of course I told him that I will not be cutting my hair for this position (service plumber) and even bargained that I move to a different position (new installation) if my hair was a problem.
He got snappy with me and told me to cut my hair by tomorrow or there is my car.. while pointing at my car.
Told him thanks for wasting my time, grabbed my tools and left. Drove right down the road and was hired by another plumbing company and we laughed together about my long hair and the other company.
This is a workers market, do not let these companies control your every waking moment. Everywhere is hiring.
Image source: naturalviber, yliakhvoshch
#12 Put In 2 Weeks Friday. Management Fired Me. Forced Them To Come Pick Up Their Truck On A Sunday
Started a new job 2 months ago. I do field plumbing service work so to speak. It hasn’t been going well and I decided friday to put in my 2-weeks well giving notice I guess was a bad idea because things on the employer’s side got real unprofessional real quick.
My direct boss had a meltdown when I told him calmly and professional that I was quitting. Told me to get lost and hung up on me hah. I took that as being fired.
Their problem was I had their f-350 work truck. They demanded I bring their truck back to main HQ 3 hours away without a ride home.
Yesterday I emailed them and told them to come get their stuff. I had the police come over and declare the vehicle abandoned. They would tow it in 24 hours.
The big boss and the boss that told me to get lost had to come all the way out here on a sunday to get their truck before it got towed off my property.
Image source: Brilliant-Parking359, Getty Images
The effects of workplace disrespect can extend beyond the people directly involved. Employees who repeatedly encounter rude or belittling behavior may begin anticipating the next unpleasant interaction, leaving them distracted by the possibility of conflict rather than concentrating fully on their responsibilities. This constant vigilance can drain the mental energy needed for problem-solving, creativity, and collaboration.
Hostility can also spread when people who have been treated poorly begin passing the same behavior on to others. As a result, one difficult coworker can contribute to a wider atmosphere of resentment, making the entire team less comfortable and turning even routine tasks into unpleasant experiences.
#13 My Raise Was 1.75%, So I Quit Today
Today I found out my raise was only 1.75%. After not getting a raise for the last 2 years I was promised that I would be getting 15% raise, but it was verbally so I have no record of it. I tried talking to my boss about it, but he kept blowing me off. So after he left for lunch today I left my keys on his desk, clocked out and went to lunch. I texted him that I quit effective right now. I was doing the work of 3 people, it was not worth the stress for $49K a year. I know it will hurt them pretty badly to lose me, and I do not have another job lined up right now, but I will start looking tomorrow.
Image source: Not_A_Mouse_Today, Jonas Leupe
#14 I Just Quit My Job Because I Lost My Right To Lunch Break
Been working there for 4 months. I was never late and always ready like 15 min before my shift starts. Today I had a tough morning, in a bad mood and I was 6 minutes late for work. My manager called me to his office, complaining about why I didn’t call him to say I’m going to be late. I told him that I didn’t think about calling him as I knew that I’ll only be late for a bit.
After going back and forth, he told me that I’m not allowed to take my lunch break because I’m late and it’s super busy. I didn’t bring my lunch, so I asked if I could at least grab a sandwich before starting my shift. He agreed, but only to cut half an hour of my pay..
I agreed and left “to grab a sandwich”. It’s been an hour and a half now since I left and I still haven’t returned. My manager just called me and I told him I quit. I don’t regret it (yet?)
Wish me luck!!
Image source: TyroneStitches_, wayhomestudio
#15 “Your Staff Looks Unprofessional”
I just had a meeting with our regional director. Things were going well, until I asked for my annual review. Afterward she said “your staff look unprofessional, is there a reason they aren’t wearing their uniforms?”
“Why yes there is, because they have to buy them.”
“Well they’re only $10.”
“Yes, and we’re the lowest paid department here, it takes more than an hour of work for them to buy a uniform, I wouldn’t buy one either.”
“Well… your staff looks unprofessional.”
My staff will continue to look unprofessional, and I’m not going ask them to spend their money on company clothes.
Image source: pacify-the-dead, senivpetro
When these pressures continue without sufficient relief, the consequences can become more serious than simply disliking a job. The BBC explains that chronic workplace stress can develop into burnout when demands remain high and employees no longer have enough opportunities to recover. Excessive workloads, unclear expectations, limited support, and little control over responsibilities can gradually leave people feeling overwhelmed and emotionally exhausted.
Burnout may also involve growing detachment from work and a reduced ability to handle tasks that once seemed manageable. Someone who initially took pride in their performance may eventually struggle to find motivation, especially when each new working day brings more pressure without addressing the problems that caused the exhaustion.
#16 My Employer Was Sold. We Were All Laid Off And Told We Could Re-Apply For Our Jobs. Nobody Applied
I work for a small family owned manufacturing business that is very profitable. We were called into a meeting on Monday and told effective today we were all being laid off as our company was sold to a private equity fund. The owners apparently structured the sale as an “asset sale” so all the employees were considered a liability. We were invited to “re-apply” for our old jobs with the new owners but some pay and benefits were cut due to restructuring. Job descriptions were expanded to add more work.
We were all shocked and did not see this coming at all but so far no one single person has re-applied for their old job. There is low unemployment in our area and plenty of jobs available. The new owners hired a manager who set up a table in our lobby to receive applications and stocked it with coffee and donuts which have sat untouched along with the application.
Our average employee has been here 18 years and many over 25 years so many are simply opting to retire. The challenge for the new owner is we make a niche product using machines that were built and maintained by our shop and that specialized knowledge just walked out the door. Moving the plant or outsourcing isn’t really an option. Even our senior managers who ran sales and finance are leaving. I’m going to expand my side gig business which is taking off so I can spend more time with the family. The Schadenfreude is strong on this one both toward the former and new owners. Good luck running your business without workers.
Image source: alldogzzarebeautiful
#17 My Workplace Is Getting Annoyed With Me Because I Come In On Time Everyday
So I’ve started this new workplace and been here for about 6 weeks. So far all seems good, however they get a bit weird about how on time I am.
I start at 9am, so I start working at 9am. My lunch is 1-2 I’m back in the office at 1:59pm and my shift ends at 5:30pm so my computer is off at 5:30pm.
Apparently they don’t like this, my other colleagues are in at 8am and leave at 6pm blablabla.
I hate this culture of being made to feel like a bad employee because you’d rather only work the hours you get paid for.
Image source: thedevilwithout
#18 Vented To My GF About Work Yesterday… Still Can’t Believe I Was Suspended From My Job For Addressing A Human By Their Name Instead Of “Sir”
Suspended for “failure to follow policies and procedures”. GTFOOH! The best part is “David” literally told me “someone like you doesn’t call me by my name. It’s sir. We are not drinking buddies.”
This people. This is why I’m over it. So tired of being treated as a-lesser human. I refuse to be subservient. Screw that!
Happy Tuesday friends!
Image source: Diamond_Jack5120
Burnout can become particularly difficult to escape when exhaustion itself creates additional problems. As employees become more drained, they may find it harder to concentrate or maintain their usual performance, which can lead to further criticism, increased pressure, or self-doubt. That added strain then makes recovery even more difficult.
Taking a few days off may provide temporary relief, but the benefits can disappear quickly if the employee returns to the same excessive workload or unsupportive management. Meaningful recovery often requires changes to the conditions creating the stress, including more reasonable expectations, clearer communication, better support, and boundaries that allow workers to disconnect.
#19 My Boss Is Asking Me To Come Into Work While On Vacation
I just received an early morning text from my manager asking me to come in. I politely responded that I am on vacation. She said that she knows but that they are short-staffed due to the recent snow storm, and that she knows that I live close enough to walk to work, even in the snow. I asked how me working today would work with me getting PTO, and she said, “an employee cannot work and get pto on the same day so you will not get pto for today”. I am just going to say no. This is silly. One time I texted her a question without realizing she was on vacation and she responded with, “I AM ON VACATION. DO NOT EVER CONTACT ME WHILE I AM ON VACATION. PLEASE RESPECT MY TIME”…I am tempted to say the same thing to her now
Update:
I ended up just saying “I can’t come in” and the only response I got was “K”. While I would love to throw her words back at her, I have to go in and deal with her as my manger when I get back to work. Next time, I will just not respond at all. LESSON LEARNED.
Image source: Impossible-Head2121
#20 Co-Worker Who Has Never Been Late In 7+ Years, Gets Fired For First Time Being Late…
This happened last week and today Monday we just found out he was fired for being 20 minutes late FOR HIS FIRST TIME EVER… tomorrow me and ALL my coworkers will be late and will continue to come in late until they rehire him.
Update: 9am EST 08/02 we came in late, I was 22 min late and our manager was not happy, he asked if everyone was stuck at traffic or something and one of the workers w most experience (5yrs in the company) said “unfair treatment for being late is not something we want” and then me and another co worker said that we just straight up worried that because of a mistake or slip up we can be fired and then 2 other co workers they are older so kinda close minded AND don’t work on the floor (office people) w all the other 13 mechs said that “that’s how life is”
To make it short cause I’m at work atm our manager said “that wasn’t gonna happen” as long as you don’t get “hostile” when being “counseled”…. We just said we wanna be appreciated and want job security specially now a days. We expressed how we are concerned to get our painter back and here’s the “GOODNEWS” … the manager said he “contacted” our painter to come back but he said in the group chat that he was not coming back unless shit changes.
He said he appreciated us coming in late but we didn’t have to do that; our manager did text him back less than a week after being fired. But I think our end goal was just legit prove and set in stone that were not disposable, we all have a job and a certain area that we are all good at, like gear box assemblers and motor testers, cleaners and machinists etc so it’s like we just gotta depend on one another.
Image source: anon
#21 Boss Wouldn’t Accept My Resignation Letter
After several months of having my vacation time off requests denied, my staff being fired and not replaced and my work hours increased without my consent, I walked into my boss’ office and handed her my resignation letter. I was giving 4 weeks notice, which I thought was nice. She looks at me, says “No. I can’t deal with this today.”, packed her stuff and left for a day of shopping on company time.
I went to my office, cleaned it out, finished off a day’s work and put my keys in her mailbox.
The next day I got a call from HR saying they were giving me the day off without pay to think about what I did and that I was expected to be at work the next day.
No thanks.
2 years later i’m living my dream life.
Suck it Joan.
Image source: HistoricalReception7
Unfortunately, leaving the workplace does not always mean leaving its problems behind. Alliance Work Partners discusses how work-related demands and emotions can spill over into personal life, with employees continuing to worry about deadlines, replay difficult conversations, or mentally prepare for the following day after their shifts have ended.
This can happen even when someone is physically at home and no longer checking emails. When work repeatedly occupies people’s thoughts during evenings, weekends, or holidays, it can interfere with sleep, relaxation, and relationships with loved ones. The result is that employees may feel as though they never truly get a break, even when they are technically off the clock.
#22 Job Offer Rescinded, Left A Negative Review On Glassdoor , Company Is Asking Me To Take It Down
Basically title says. I interviewed with this company, went through 2 interview processes. I was sent a job offer 30 minutes after the 2nd interview. I’m ecstatic as it is a 40% pay increase of my current job. I accept, give my two weeks notice to my current employer and what not. I completed the onboarding HR sent me and signed everything last week. Two days ago, which would make a week exactly since I signed the offer letter, I get an email saying they would not be able to move forward with my offer due to “internal changes they had to remove the open position, but will keep my resume on file.” I am at a loss for words because I JUST put my two weeks in. I begged my boss to try and keep me at my current employer but she told me HR could do nothing about it. So here I am, without a stable job because this company screwed me over. I gave them a negative Glassdoor review about my experience and how the company left me jobless. I get an email this morning from the company asking me to take down the negative review as it hurts their reputation. I don’t feel bad at all for what I’ve done since this company has left me without a job.
Image source: albanska
#23 Recently Started As A Mystery Shopper And Honestly Can’t Believe What Is Expected Of These Employees!
I’m a PhD student who has just started mystery shopping for some extra cash. I cannot believe some of the interactions I am supposed to have with these employees.
Here’s an example. I get an assignment for Best Buy, I’m supposed to be interested in a streaming box (Roku, Fire etc.) and ask an employee for help. The employee who I interacted with was super helpful. I told him about my TV and what I wanted, while pretending not to know much about technology.
He said that honestly it didn’t matter which brand I bought and that he found one particular brand to be pretty user friendly which was great for new people, but otherwise it was okay to just get the lowest cost one. He made sure I understood how it plugs into my TV, ensured I have a way to connect it, and made sure I was taken care of.
But that’s not what he was supposed to be evaluated on at all! He was supposed to push me towards one brand in particular, tell me about every single feature of that one specifically, push me to have someone come out and install it for me, make eye contact, smile, introduce himself by name, make sure every single streaming box offered by them was in stock, etc.
If anyone asks, he totally did all those things, and I’m not going to be a mystery shopper anymore.
Image source: DishsoapOnASponge
#24 Boss Didn’t Accept My Resignation. I Did
I put in my two week notice 14 days ago. Working as a data management worker, with tons of I/O, in a very unintuitive workflow. It’ll take weeks (maybe months) to train a replacement for the custom workflow our system has. I’m the only person in my department, and been working for $17ish an hour for the last 3 years, with laughably small raises. (+- $.20/year)
I asked for a raise to $22/hr toward the end of 2021, and it was rejected, with a counter offer of $18.50. I wrote a letter of resignation and gave it to my boss, who brought up that I had been offered more of a raise than the last 3 years combined, so I didn’t need to quit, resignation not accepted. I have a good relationship with him, so I think he thinks he can just order me not to quit. Even so, I’m out. Sorry.
For the last 13 days, I have mentioned every day that I’m leaving on the 19th. Every time, he has told me that I can’t leave, because that would be debilitating for all my coworkers, and that maybe I can renegotiate at raise after the first quarter, but leaving now would result in untold losses for the company, implying that I would need to be available after to help transition a new person into my role, and if I didn’t, legal action might result.
Yesterday, I didn’t say anything. I didn’t bring it up, and the work day went forward as usual. Today, I have 9 missed calls from him, but I’m not answering.
There’s no way they would/could take legal action, right? I did not submit my letter directly to HR until seven days ago, but got no response.
Image source: kaihoneck
Having control over the boundary between work and personal life can make a meaningful difference. Reflecting on a challenging day can sometimes help someone find a solution, but repeatedly dwelling on unresolved problems can prevent them from recovering emotionally. Employees who are expected to remain available outside working hours, worry about unfinished tasks, or anticipate the next difficult interaction may struggle to separate their professional responsibilities from their personal time.
When this pattern continues alongside poor management, disrespectful coworkers, and chronic stress, dissatisfaction can gradually become resentment. A job that once seemed like a reasonable way to earn a living may eventually feel as though it demands too much while giving too little in return, helping explain why some people reach a point where they simply cannot stand working there anymore.
#25 Put My 2 Week Notice In Yesterday And My Manager Says “So You’re Just In It For The Money?”
Yes. Yes I am. I need more money to house and feed my family. You haven’t given it to me, so I found it elsewhere.
I’ve been at my company for 4 years and if somebody else is gonna come in and pay me a lot more to do another job. I’m gonna take it. I’m not here because “we’re a family” or because “I LOVE SaaS platforms and it’s always been my dream to work at one.” Lol.
Image source: PresidentDickFingers
#26 My Manager Asked Me To Pay $30 For A Birthday Lunch For The Millionaire Owner Of My Company
Tomorrow is the owner of my companies birthday. My manager asked us to throw in $30 to pay for the lunch that they are getting for him. We were told today for a party tomorrow. He is super wealthy. I work two jobs and 70 hours a week. The party start time is 1.5 hrs before my start time.
I would have to give up two hours of precious sleep that I already get way too little of and money which I also have too little of😂. If it was $5 or $10, that’s one thing. I’m not giving up half of my weekly food budget for someone who hasn’t done anything for me besides cutting my hours. I feel like I’m in the twilight zone and I can only vent to you folks.
Image source: noahsygg
#27 My Manager Cried To Me When I Put My Two Weeks In Today
I work in a bakery at a grocery store and my manager has been complaining for the past two months about not being able to hire anyone so we’ve been pretty short staffed and it’s been exhausting always having to come in earlier, stay later, work outside my availability, and basically doing a three person job alone. I just got the call today from a hospital I applied to that I got the job and so I put my two weeks in today at the bakery. The pay is a lot better and the hours are less intense so i’m super excited to start.
When I gave my manager my two weeks notice at the start of my shift she legitimately cried. She was saying how hard it’s going to be to make it through Thanksgiving and Christmas without my help and she was begging me to stay til January. I felt awful but I told her I was starting in 2 weeks so I couldn’t and she hasn’t talked to me my entire shift.
Image source: anon
Some of these experiences might make you appreciate your current job a little more, while others may remind you of a workplace you were all too happy to leave behind. After all, a paycheck can be nice, but it doesn’t always make up for a terrible boss, unreasonable expectations, or an environment that leaves you dreading every shift.
But now we’re curious. Have you ever had a job that made you absolutely hate going to work? What happened, and was there a particular moment when you knew you’d had enough? Share your own workplace horror stories in the comments!
#28 My Boss Suggested I Might Not Be Able To Take Forty Minutes To See My Daughters First Ever School Play, So I Told Him Try Not To Be A Cartoon Villain And He Hung Up On Me
That’s permission to take the whole afternoon off, right?
Edit: I should point out I wasn’t telling him I’d be out this afternoon – the play is on the 17th, over two weeks away. I mentioned I’d be going and his immediate response was “I think I need you in the office that day.” Shut up Ian, no you don’t.
Image source: Grommulox
#29 Put In My Two-Weeks Notice, Supervisor Switched Up My Schedule So I Work Every Day Until My Last Day, And By Myself With No Days Off Until Then
See title. Put in my two weeks notice, and After some half-hearted attempts to make me stay, they’ve decided to punish me for leaving their company it feels like.
I’m not one to shy from more work & overtime, but this is ridiculous. I have my normal days off and I have things planned on those days because I work swings and a lot of times mixed swing & graveyard, and I usually sleep during my workdays if I’m not working.
I looked at my new schedule and I’m working 8 or 12 hour shifts everyday until my last day, with no days off until then. I questioned my supervisor about this, and he texted me that there are “no normal days off” and he tries to keep it consistent but he couldn’t this time. He told me this schedule is because of me terminating my employment. He then texted me and said if I shred my two-week notice and stay with the company, he will give me my normal days off again.
I’m straight up thinking of just quitting at this point, who cares about making it to the two week mark.
Rant over.
Image source: TheKittensAreMelting
#30 Hr Is Asking Us To Pitch In $20 For Christmas Presents For The CEO And Cto
I just can’t. That money is going to my kids, not to the fat cats at the top who make at least 5x what I make on any given month.
Buy your own presents.
Image source: anon
#31 Went To An Interview. Found Out After That The Person In The Interview Sat Down With My Boss And Told Her I Was Quitting
I went to an interview on Monday. I live in a very small town and everyone knows each other. I did not expect this to happen but the woman who conducted the interview sat down with my current boss at lunch after and explained, in detail, exactly what was said in the interview and that I would be putting in my 2 weeks notice at my current job.
My boss confronted me yesterday and said she already knows I am quitting. She used quotes that I said word for word in my interview which was creepy.
I explained in the interview that I was going to sit down with her myself and talk with her about the new job offer but this woman did that all for me. I didn’t even get a chance.
Would this be a huge red flag at a new job? I am thinking about turning down the new job because this is pissing me off. Thanks.
Image source: sonofacrakr
#32 The Police Will Never Change In America. My Experience In Police Academy
Over the fall semester I was a police recruit at a Community Colleges Police Academy in a midwestern liberal city. I have always wanted to be a police officer, and I felt like I could help kickstart a change of new wave cops. I am passionate about community oriented policing, making connections with the youth in policing, and changing lives on a individual level. I knew police academy would be mentally and physically challenging, but boy oh boy does policing need to change.
Instructors taught us to view citizens as enemy combatants, and told us we needed a warrior mindest and that we were going into battle everyday. It felt like i was joining a cult. Instructors told us supporting our fellow police officers were more important than serving citizens. Instructors told us that we were joining a big bad gang of police officers and that protecting the thin blue line was sacred. Instructors told us George Floyd wasn’t a problem and was just one bad officer. I tried to push back on some of these ideas and posed to an instructor that 4 other officers watched chauvin pin floyd to the ground and did nothing, and perhaps they did nothing because they were trained in academy to never speak agaisnt a senior officer. I was told to “shut my fucking face, and that i had no idea what i was talking about.
Sadly, Instructors on several occasions, and most shockingly in the first week asked every person who supported Black Lives Matter to raise their hands. I and about a third of the class did. They told us that we should seriously consider not being police officers if we supported anti cop organizations. They told us BLM was a terrible organization and to get out if we supported them. Instructors repeatedly made anti lgbt comments and transphobic comments.
Admittedly I was the most progressive and put a target on my back for challenging instructor viewpoints. This got me disciplined, yelled at, and made me not want to be a cop. We had very little training on de-escalation and community policing. We had no diversity or ethics training.
Despite all this I made it to the final day. I thought if I could just get through this I could get hired and make a difference in the community as a cop and not be subject to academy paramilitary nonsense. The police academy dismissed me on the final day because I failed a PT test that I had passed multiple times easily in the academy leading up to this day. I asked why I failed and they said my push up form was bad and they were being more strict know it was the final. I responded saying if you counted my pushups in the entrance and midterm tests than they should count now. I was dismissed on the final day of police academy and have to take a whole academy over again. I have no plan to retake the whole academy and I feel like quality police officers are dismissed because they dont fit the instructors cookie cutter image of a warrior police officer and the instructors can get rid of them with saying their form doesn’t count on a subjective sit up or push up test. I was beyond tears and bitterly disappointed. Maybe policing is just that messed up in america.
Image source: anon
#33 Asked For A Raise… Got Fired
Today I asked to meet with the VP of ops at my job to discuss a possible raise. After being blown off twice we finally sat down. I told him what I wanted and his response was “or what?” I was taken off guard by the response so I said we’ll see I guess. I then asked him why he doesn’t think I should get it. He proceeded to explain how he’d love to give everyone $100/hr but it has to be even and fair across the board. I reminded him that I’m not asking for $100/hr.
At my job, which is a team of 4 people including a manager, I’m the only one with knowledge of how to fully operate the production line. I’ve trained others in the past but nobody stayed long enough to do it on their own. I told the VP that it doesn’t make sense for me to be making the same as the new hire who knows nothing yet. He said that’s unrealistic. So now I had to remind him that for the last 6 months not a single finished product would’ve left the facility if it hadn’t gone through me. At this point he began to belittle me and tell me I’m not special and I’m no superstar and that anybody could do my job. I said ok, where are they then? I’m the last one left. All these other people have not lasted. He said that’s the wrong perspective to have. I asked what would you do if I wasn’t here? He said they’d figure it out. So I said I think this conversation is over you’ve made yourself clear.
I then went out into the shop to continue prep for the days run. The manager brought me back in whereHR was now present. The VP stated as soon as I walked into the office that effective immediately my employment has been suspended. I went to grab my keys. They all followed me out proceeding to tell me I’m handling this wrong. I approached the VP and said I asked you for a raise, to be compensated fairly and your response was to fire me?
Image source: Travelinglogan
#34 Owners Didn’t Want To Give Me What I Deserved, Now They Are About To Lose A $3m Contract Because I Resigned
I am a young Project Manager for an unlimited commercial GC. I picked up a hammer for the first time 6 years ago (no prior experience).
I was raised believing if you work hard and apply yourself you will be successful. For 2 years I learned everything that I could in the construction industry. Took my work home with me and studied on my own time to better myself.
For that I was promoted to foreman. I was brought into take over a small project at a 12 building 120 unit condo complex. It started small and the Board of Directors for the HOA told me they loved my professionalism, work ethic, and ability to complete projects on time, and under budget. We won a big contract because of that small project. That was 3 years ago. I have since taken over the job of foreman, superintendent, & project manager. I do the billing, meetings with engineers and board members, scheduling, take off, material ordering, I even train the subs on application of new products because we didn’t have enough mid management. The project just passed $2.7M. We got a bid request for another $3M job in the same complex. All the while the board of directors telling me how appreciative they are and how they’ve gone through 5 different contractors in the years before committing to my company because of my management and quality of work.
This boosted my confidence and I went to the owners asking for the raise they promised me 1 year ago for my production. They told me “the experience you’re gaining is far more valuable” I said you’re right. I put my resume on public, got contacted by a headhunter, just accepted an offer this week for $80k a year salary, full benefits, 28 days PTO including holidays, in the office now ( no more working from the field full in my own truck), Lap top, wifi in my truck for on the go billing when I visit the out of state projects, $80 per diem, 100% matching 401k for the first 3 years of my employment, quarterly bonus programs.
The company I’m with now only pays me 40k and that’s it none of the above listed benefits. The final mail in the coffin was when the owners bragged about how much my project made in a company meeting and then denied me a Christmas bonus. I laid this offer on their desk Friday and watched their jaws hit the floor. I told the HoA board president of the project I’m running about my resignation when they couldn’t match my the offer. His eyes got big and requested a meeting with the owners and expressed serious concern about moving forward with the new project without my involvement.
They don’t have anyone to replace me and I’m not gonna lie, it feels good to hurt their pockets when I gave them everything I had for 6 years and only asked for the median project manager salary.
Image source: tcrambo
#35 CEO Said “If You Want To Work From Home, Go Work Somewhere Else”, So Most Of My Team And I Did Just That
For a short while last year, I worked as a team lead for one of the app development teams for one of the food delivery apps. The entire team had been working from home since the start of the pandemic and had had a bunch of remote-only people join, so they were spread across several time zones, but we made it work because we thought this was how things were going to be going forward.
After making several billion dollars from people like us working from home and ordering delivery, around the end of summer, the entire C-suite decided that COVID was pretty much over (spoiler: it definitely wasn’t and all my people knew it) and that we would all be heading back to the office part time, gradually increasing to full time. Now, this place had pretty high turnover, so most of us had never been to any of the offices since we had been hired. We had been told when we were hired that any return to work policy would be super flexible and it turned out it really wasn’t. Moreover, those in cities without an office, even though they were hired as remote workers, were expected to come up with a 1-year plan about how they were going to move without any assistance or compensation to a city with an office.
Needless to say, my team and many others lost their collective mind over this new policy. So the CEO started doing town halls with the other executives to pump the “collaboration” and “team-building” aspects of being back in the office. During one of the Q&A sessions, someone finally asked something like “I was hired remote and I don’t live in a city with an office. I don’t want to uproot my family. Will you make exceptions for people like me?”. To which the CEO replied “Look. This is what we’re doing and what we think is best for the company. If you want to work from home, my suggestion is to go work somewhere else”.
What happened next was the digital equivalent of the air being let out of a balloon. The company slack channel conversations ground to a halt and became virtual ghost towns, going from spirited conversations to the bare minimum of functional courtesies. The attendance at company-wide meetings fell by half and within a month, there was a veritable flurry of resignations, including mine. Prior to this debacle, we had already been paid below market rates, so this Fuck You from the CEO was just the match being lit on an already pretty sizable tank of gas.
By the time I left, the team that started at 8 people was down to just 2 deciding to stay. And six months later, word is they are still trying to find people and resorting to making QA people into app developers just to try to keep things going. As for me – I got a 50% pay bump for less responsibilities and work just a few hours a day instead of tons of unpaid overtime trying to put out fires at that old circus.
Image source: Icerman
#36 Proved My Boss Wrong (By Getting A 40k Raise)
For almost a year, my boss has been constantly letting me know how lucky I am that I have a job at this company. He would have me do tasks way outside of my job description (and comfort zone), tell me to work overtime off the clock, ignore every suggestion I’ve made, micromanage everything I do, and undermine me at every step. I currently get anxiety attacks every time I see his name on my phone because there’s a good chance he’s about to yell at me about something that’s his fault.
I asked them to change the work environment and treat me with respect. He told me “no”. He reemphasized that I should be grateful for this role, I need to try harder, and I won’t find a job elsewhere.
I just proved him wrong. I’ve been secretely applying and interviewing for the past 5 weeks and have received about 10 offers at this time. I’m about to sign the paperwork to officially accept one for a much better job that pays 40k more. The interviewer will be my future boss, and he actually treated me with respect and as if I was a person *gasp*!
Drafting up my resignation letter now and I can’t stop smiling.
Image source: anon
#37 I’ve Been Making My Boss Think Interviewees Were Leaving Because Of Her Tardiness
Bartender here. So my boss seems to think punctuality is a requirement of everyone but herself. Whenever we have interviews lined up she tells me to make note of anyone who shows up late. (I don’t because I literally don’t care) Usually she is in the back office or hasn’t even arrived yet and she just calls to tell me what times the interviews are for. I’ve noticed however, that more often than not SHE is the one who is late. The hypocrisy just really gets to me. The last straw for me was when one guy waited almost 40 mins for her to finally show up, make herself coffee, talk to the chef about something that absolutely could have waited, chatted for 10 mins with a customer/acquaintance, before FINALLY sitting down to conduct the interview. He did not accept the job when she contacted him to start training. shocking
So I decided to turn the tables. Because so many restaurants are hiring right now, it isn’t uncommon for applicants to no-show for interviews just because they already accepted a job elsewhere. So, every time she has run late for a scheduled interview and it coincides with a no-show, I lie. I tell her they were here, on time, but then left when she didn’t show at the scheduled time. (I know she doesn’t have the backbone to actually follow up with any of them, so I’m not worried about getting caught). Her attitude has gone from “well they must not want a job that badly then, we don’t need them” (lmao, we really do) to “why are they leaving so quickly, I was just running a few minutes behind” Eyeroll.
I got ballsier though. I had one woman waiting for about 10 mins before I told her “look, boss is on her way but I don’t blame you if you want to leave, why respect her time if she doesn’t respect yours”. She laughed and was like “Okay, why don’t I head to my car, if she gets here before I’ve left the area she can call me and maybe I’ll come back”. This would have been the sixth time an interview “left”. So when my boss arrived 5 mins later I told her she could still call and try to catch her. I got to listen to my boss grovel on the phone about how sorry she was and she would still love to do the interview if the potential hire could make it back etc. The woman came back but definitely had a not-to-be-messed with look on her face and again my boss had to kiss ass and tried to laugh it off all “omg you know how monday morning traffic can be hehehe” And without blinking this chick goes “Yeah, totally, that’s why I left extra early today, so I could be here on time” My boss gave a sheepish chuckle and said something like “Great so we know you’re responsible” I had to duck behind the bar so she wouldn’t see me shaking with silent laughter.
Anyway, since then my boss has now started arriving early and/or not fooling around in the back when they arrive, making them wait for no reason. It has been hilarious watching her rush out all welcoming and “Can I get you a water, coffee? Make yourself comfortable and I’ll be right there!” She’s actually managed to hire some of the best candidates we had apply. Now I’m brainstorming other ways to train my boss.
Image source: Waddiwasiiiii
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