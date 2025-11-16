30 Of The Worst Things Ever Served In Fancy Restaurants That Just Look Like A Scam

by

What better way to stand out in the competitive industry of the restaurant business than to go nuts with a Michelin-esque presentation. Is that a single meringue served on a levitating pillow? Did we get charged an extra $10 because they served our butter on a posh-looking rock?

The world of wannabe fine-dining restaurants, of course, is not a new phenomenon. Throughout the years, we’ve written about it enough times to know that we shouldn’t be expected to get this instead of a pea soup like we’ve ordered. And so, in honor of this peculiar trend, Bored Panda has curated a collection of the most outrageous fine-dining experiences out there.

#1 The Vegan Option Served At A Fancy End Of Conference Dinner

30 Of The Worst Things Ever Served In Fancy Restaurants That Just Look Like A Scam

Image source: mgntylr

#2 I Ordered The Salad At The Fanciest Restaurant In Town

30 Of The Worst Things Ever Served In Fancy Restaurants That Just Look Like A Scam

Image source: mortiphago

#3 These Snacks Served With Stones: Some Are Real Stones And Some Are To Eat. You Have To Guess

30 Of The Worst Things Ever Served In Fancy Restaurants That Just Look Like A Scam

Image source: happy_monster

#4 Wife And I Accidentally Went To A Michelin Star Restaurant On Our Honeymoon In Ireland

30 Of The Worst Things Ever Served In Fancy Restaurants That Just Look Like A Scam

Image source: SoDakZak

#5 2-Michelin-Star Restaurant Had This On Instagram. This Is The Vegetarian Option. It Is Marinated Tofu With Roasted Sweet Potatoes

30 Of The Worst Things Ever Served In Fancy Restaurants That Just Look Like A Scam

Image source: Lottman420

#6 A Handful Of Raspberry Sauce At A Fancy Restaurant

30 Of The Worst Things Ever Served In Fancy Restaurants That Just Look Like A Scam

Image source: pabloiswatchingyou

#7 Michelin Star Chocolate Hands

30 Of The Worst Things Ever Served In Fancy Restaurants That Just Look Like A Scam

Image source: cluelesspcventurer

#8 Sushi For M’lady?

30 Of The Worst Things Ever Served In Fancy Restaurants That Just Look Like A Scam

Image source: SuperJezus

#9 Have Some Gyoza With This Houseplant

30 Of The Worst Things Ever Served In Fancy Restaurants That Just Look Like A Scam

Image source: bertthadonk

#10 Bread In A Versace Shoe

30 Of The Worst Things Ever Served In Fancy Restaurants That Just Look Like A Scam

Image source: trublue4u22

#11 Seen In A Sushi Restaurant In My City. I Still Can’t Believe It

30 Of The Worst Things Ever Served In Fancy Restaurants That Just Look Like A Scam

Image source: Ikigairamen

#12 Next Time Just Throw The Dish At Me Please

30 Of The Worst Things Ever Served In Fancy Restaurants That Just Look Like A Scam

Image source: moritzmadafaka

#13 This Free Birthday Cake At A Fancy Restaurant

30 Of The Worst Things Ever Served In Fancy Restaurants That Just Look Like A Scam

Image source: plumpofpoo

#14 This Is A Fancy Restaurant, Not A Supermarket Checkout

30 Of The Worst Things Ever Served In Fancy Restaurants That Just Look Like A Scam

Image source: illbeyourgentleman

#15 This $10 Salad I Paid For At A Restaurant

30 Of The Worst Things Ever Served In Fancy Restaurants That Just Look Like A Scam

Image source: WoundedDonkey

#16 Restaurant’s Version Of Corn On The Cob. Wouldn’t Just Be Easier To BBQ Them On The Cob?

30 Of The Worst Things Ever Served In Fancy Restaurants That Just Look Like A Scam

Image source: slicedmoonstone

#17 What 20$ Gets You In A Fancy Restaurant. I Didn’t Even Know What To Do With It

30 Of The Worst Things Ever Served In Fancy Restaurants That Just Look Like A Scam

Image source: UrNemisis

#18 Is It Forgivable When It’s A Michelin Star Restaurant? (De Librije In Zwolle)

30 Of The Worst Things Ever Served In Fancy Restaurants That Just Look Like A Scam

Image source: jennabunnykins

#19 Marshmallow “Worms” Served On A Plant

30 Of The Worst Things Ever Served In Fancy Restaurants That Just Look Like A Scam

Image source: TheLine989

#20 My Mom Asked The Waitress What Type Of Bread It Was. It’s A Rock With The Butter For The Bread

30 Of The Worst Things Ever Served In Fancy Restaurants That Just Look Like A Scam

Image source: Tackle3erry

#21 Ate At Three Michelin Star Restaurant Alinea In Chicago. Dessert Painted On The Table, Edible Balloons, Table Fires… It’s An Experience

30 Of The Worst Things Ever Served In Fancy Restaurants That Just Look Like A Scam

Image source: abbiebe89

#22 Rocks And Potatoes Painted To Look Like Rocks At Michelin-Starred Restaurant

30 Of The Worst Things Ever Served In Fancy Restaurants That Just Look Like A Scam

Image source: mazi710

#23 At A 2-Michelin-Stars Restaurant

30 Of The Worst Things Ever Served In Fancy Restaurants That Just Look Like A Scam

Image source: jazlyna

#24 Recently Sat Through A 44-Course Meal At The Atelier In Ottawa, Canada

But this one was a freaking star: “cook” at the table in liquid nitrogen, dunk into hot spicy squash soup.

30 Of The Worst Things Ever Served In Fancy Restaurants That Just Look Like A Scam

Image source: 4kidsinatrenchcoat

#25 Tempura Green Beans, In A Shoe

30 Of The Worst Things Ever Served In Fancy Restaurants That Just Look Like A Scam

Image source: tim4life

#26 At A Michelin-Starred Restaurant In Amsterdam, My Cocktail Arrived In A Plastic Bag

30 Of The Worst Things Ever Served In Fancy Restaurants That Just Look Like A Scam

Image source: FactualGull1036

#27 Incarne (And Bones)

30 Of The Worst Things Ever Served In Fancy Restaurants That Just Look Like A Scam

Image source: Federal-Roof8729

#28 Croquette In A Box Among Rocks

30 Of The Worst Things Ever Served In Fancy Restaurants That Just Look Like A Scam

Image source: romaineroyalty

#29 Lab By Sergi Agola, Sintra, Portugal – Some Highlights In No Particular Order

30 Of The Worst Things Ever Served In Fancy Restaurants That Just Look Like A Scam

Image source: AndyVale

#30 Appetizers On Nails At A Conference

30 Of The Worst Things Ever Served In Fancy Restaurants That Just Look Like A Scam

Image source: MrsSylvney

#31 This Free Birthday Cake At A Fancy Restaurant

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Thread Is Dedicated To Exposing Things That Make No Sense, Here Are 60 Of Them
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Everything We Know about The Flash Season 7 So Far
3 min read
Jan, 24, 2021
Hawaii Five-0
Hawaii Five-0 Season 5 Episode 16 Review: “Nanahu (Embers)”
3 min read
Feb, 21, 2015
Hey Pandas, When Have You Gotten The Angriest? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Photographed This Eerie Abandoned Mansion In Norway
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 09-October-2025
3 min read
Oct, 8, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.