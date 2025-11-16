30 Of The Worst Things Ever Served In Fancy Restaurants That Just Look Like A Scam

What better way to stand out in the competitive industry of the restaurant business than to go nuts with a Michelin-esque presentation. Is that a single meringue served on a levitating pillow? Did we get charged an extra $10 because they served our butter on a posh-looking rock?
The world of wannabe fine-dining restaurants, of course, is not a new phenomenon. Throughout the years, we’ve written about it enough times to know that we shouldn’t be expected to get this instead of a pea soup like we’ve ordered. And so, in honor of this peculiar trend, Bored Panda has curated a collection of the most outrageous fine-dining experiences out there.
#1 The Vegan Option Served At A Fancy End Of Conference Dinner
Image source: mgntylr
#2 I Ordered The Salad At The Fanciest Restaurant In Town
Image source: mortiphago
#3 These Snacks Served With Stones: Some Are Real Stones And Some Are To Eat. You Have To Guess
Image source: happy_monster
#4 Wife And I Accidentally Went To A Michelin Star Restaurant On Our Honeymoon In Ireland
Image source: SoDakZak
#5 2-Michelin-Star Restaurant Had This On Instagram. This Is The Vegetarian Option. It Is Marinated Tofu With Roasted Sweet Potatoes
Image source: Lottman420
#6 A Handful Of Raspberry Sauce At A Fancy Restaurant
Image source: pabloiswatchingyou
#7 Michelin Star Chocolate Hands
Image source: cluelesspcventurer
#8 Sushi For M’lady?
Image source: SuperJezus
#9 Have Some Gyoza With This Houseplant
Image source: bertthadonk
#10 Bread In A Versace Shoe
Image source: trublue4u22
#11 Seen In A Sushi Restaurant In My City. I Still Can’t Believe It
Image source: Ikigairamen
#12 Next Time Just Throw The Dish At Me Please
Image source: moritzmadafaka
#13 This Free Birthday Cake At A Fancy Restaurant
Image source: plumpofpoo
#14 This Is A Fancy Restaurant, Not A Supermarket Checkout
Image source: illbeyourgentleman
#15 This $10 Salad I Paid For At A Restaurant
Image source: WoundedDonkey
#16 Restaurant’s Version Of Corn On The Cob. Wouldn’t Just Be Easier To BBQ Them On The Cob?
Image source: slicedmoonstone
#17 What 20$ Gets You In A Fancy Restaurant. I Didn’t Even Know What To Do With It
Image source: UrNemisis
#18 Is It Forgivable When It’s A Michelin Star Restaurant? (De Librije In Zwolle)
Image source: jennabunnykins
#19 Marshmallow “Worms” Served On A Plant
Image source: TheLine989
#20 My Mom Asked The Waitress What Type Of Bread It Was. It’s A Rock With The Butter For The Bread
Image source: Tackle3erry
#21 Ate At Three Michelin Star Restaurant Alinea In Chicago. Dessert Painted On The Table, Edible Balloons, Table Fires… It’s An Experience
Image source: abbiebe89
#22 Rocks And Potatoes Painted To Look Like Rocks At Michelin-Starred Restaurant
Image source: mazi710
#23 At A 2-Michelin-Stars Restaurant
Image source: jazlyna
#24 Recently Sat Through A 44-Course Meal At The Atelier In Ottawa, Canada
But this one was a freaking star: “cook” at the table in liquid nitrogen, dunk into hot spicy squash soup.
Image source: 4kidsinatrenchcoat
#25 Tempura Green Beans, In A Shoe
Image source: tim4life
#26 At A Michelin-Starred Restaurant In Amsterdam, My Cocktail Arrived In A Plastic Bag
Image source: FactualGull1036
#27 Incarne (And Bones)
Image source: Federal-Roof8729
#28 Croquette In A Box Among Rocks
Image source: romaineroyalty
#29 Lab By Sergi Agola, Sintra, Portugal – Some Highlights In No Particular Order
Image source: AndyVale
#30 Appetizers On Nails At A Conference
Image source: MrsSylvney
#31 This Free Birthday Cake At A Fancy Restaurant
Follow Us