People Share The Ultimate Red Flag That Overshadows All The Green Ones, Here Are 30 Of The Most Accurate Ones

No one is perfect; no matter how much we idealize a person—be it a family member, a partner, an idol, or someone else—they ought to have flaws. At least one. And even though it’s important to try and accept people for who they are—the good and the bad included—sometimes that one flaw can outweigh all the good qualities they possess.
Redditor u/WoodenInevitable1574 recently asked the ‘Ask Reddit’ community what is one red flag in a partner that negates all the green ones, and members had plenty to share. Ranging from dishonesty to the daily number of selfies taken, their answers covered all sorts of factors that would fend them off from otherwise even the most perfect of partners. Scroll down to find them on the list below, together with some of the OP’s thoughts on the matter, which they shared with Bored Panda during a recent interview.
#1
They voted for Trump. That shows a clear lack of kindness, integrity, and intelligence.
#2
There’s a lot, but the one I have that isn’t here yet is animal cruelty, except if it’s towards a cockroach.
#3
Only respecting women they’re attracted to.
#4
Having different levels of respect for people according to their profession, status, health, finances, popularity, race, etc…
You know the ones that cozy up to their peers while yelling at the waiter that brings their food to the table, mocking a special needs customer on the other table for “fun” and/or talking trash about people with a different skin color behind their backs because how dare they?
I hate those people, and make it a point to avoid them like the plague.
#5
I have a bunch, but the one that’ll get me downvoted to hell? Extremely devout in their religion. Doesn’t matter what religion to me – if they’re seriously religious, I’m gone.
#6
Never admitting they were wrong, even in the face of evidence. Never apologizing.
No empathy for other’s distress.
#7
Racism/hate.
#8
Littering. Like , blatantly. Throwing trash out of a car window for example. It’s my pet peeve. Of course, I’d point it out to them first and see if they stopped doing it but it would still be a huge red flag to me.
#9
Anti-science.
#10
Cruelty. People can hide it pretty well sometimes but when you see it, it’s best to dip.
strawbisundae replied:
Especially animal cruelty. My old art teacher from the third highschool I attended told me (literally old, she was 72) that, how someone treats animals is often how they treat people and you do not want someone like that in your life.
#11
Absurd possesiveness („you can’t wear that“, „you cant go there“, „you cant talk to that guy“).
#12
Malicious manipulation of any form.
#13
If they ever start bragging on how “fortunate” you are to be with them and how they have a roster of people they can be with at any moment.
#14
Victim complex.
kgriff112 replied:
Just ended a friendship I’ve had with someone since kindergarten due to this.
She was always the hero or the victim (ya know, always the martyr), and it was always about her. Sad that it ended after so long but I couldn’t take it anymore, and I hated feeling like a hypocrite, calling myself her friend while growing to resent her more and more each day.
#15
How they treat boundaries. If you set one, someone is either going to test it, or they’ll actively try to help you maintain it. And if they’re the former, things will only get worse from there in how they treat you.
#16
ABUSE
#17
Extreme outburst of anger.
#18
Overbearing jealousy.
No_transistory replied:
My ex. She would go through my phone while I slept and remove and block people on my social media she didn’t want me talking to. Complimenting someone’s hair? Flirting. Smiling while talking? Flirting. Liking a photo? Flirting.
She could not stand me having female friends. The irony being most of her friends were male. She also never had anything nice to say about anyone or anything. Left a few months ago and I miss her, but damn I tried and tried and just couldn’t cope anymore.
#19
Dishonesty.
#20
The older I get, the more there are. I’m not dealing with possessiveness, unkindness towards people or animals, gaslighting or other manipulative dishonesty, rage problems, irresponsible financial habits, excessive bathroom humor… I’m sure there’s more. And I’m not in the business of changing people.
If we are talking early/first date stuff, though, I’d say being unkind or stingy with wait staff. Quick and easy pass.
#21
Misogyny.
#22
Overly sexualizing every interaction with everyone.
#23
Following anyone in the manosphere. Andrew Tate/Jordan Peterson/ Pearl for example.
#24
What they say about people behind their back.
#25
Narcissistic behaviour/ manipulation. Doesn’t matter how perfect they are otherwise. Because chances are it’s not actually the real them.
#26
Quite a few. Just being rude to people. You can be nice to people in your life,but rude to strangers and I can’t stand it.
#27
Addiction.
As a recovering alcoholic, that’s no way to live.
#28
Finding out they want something like kids several months down the road, when in the beginning they swore not wanting any and you’re concrete in not wanting any.
Like, I’m not changing my mind so make up yours and stop wasting my time and effort.
#29
Smoking
(Sorry, but kissing a smoker is absolutely gross.)
#30
Lack of communication.
