“You Know That Was A Scam Right?” People Share Different Ways They Get ‘Scammed’ In Stores

If you take a good look around, you’ll find something to smile about. But we have something that’ll make you grin like an idiot. Tumblr users have started a thread, sharing random acts of kindness they were part of, and oh my fireworks will they make you step into 2019 with the right attitude. The stories below prove that if you choose trust instead of scepticism, good things happen. Most of them are about helping someone who’s a couple of bucks short at the store, but if you can buy them happiness, why wouldn’t you? (Facebook cover image: Jason Cartwright)
Others had a lot to say on the topic as well
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us