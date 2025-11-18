30 Recipes That People Tried After Seeing Them On TikTok And Regretted It

Social media is a great place to look for meal ideas. Nowadays, you can find recipes for almost all diet preferences: keto, vegan, vegetarian, Mediterranean, and so on. All you have to do is put two or three words into a search box and you’re bombarded with hundreds of recipes. TikTok can be great in that there’s also video instructions.
However, some recipes people share on there can be real duds. That’s what the user @imtiredofmyusername found out the hard way. They made a video about how one recipe they tried out turned out to be “inedible” and “a flop.” So people in the comments started going off about other viral recipes on TikTok that they expected to be delicious but made them gag – and not in a good way.
#1
The feta pasta needs to serve time.
I thought my husband was gonna leave me after the feta pasta.
Image source: tiffanyrose051, julz590
#2
I made ‘healthy’ cookie dough out of cottage cheese that ‘tastes JUST like the real thing!’. It did not and was horrendous.
Image source: canyouhearmebabe, Pam Menegakis
#3
me when the cucumber dipped in soy sauce tastes exactly like cucumber dipped in soy sauce
Image source: klaviers, Lucie Rangel
#4
Lasagne soup
#5
The million dollar spaghetti, everyone will pay for their crimes against my taste buds
Image source: okpretti, theshabakitchen
#6
The canned chicken crust Caesar salad pizza.
“It was pizza crust made of chicken that you put salad on, and it was supposed to be like eating a crunchy chicken tender with Caesar salad. But the chicken was so dry in order for it to get crispy
Image source: im.mariahlynn, victoriaminell
#7
Avocado basil pasta RICKY WHEN I CATCH YOU
Image source: herpaderpwow, Victoria Aleksandrova
#8
made a sesame noodle recipe, it called for 2/3 cup of peanut butter… imagine my surprise when I now have peanut butter noodles
Image source: mischievid, GoodEats YQR
#9
I tried to make cauliflower wings the other day, came out soggy, extremely stinky, and stinky x2
Image source: ziggie.cos, bob walker
#10
Cowboy casserole.. trust me
Image source: freverchanging, applesauceandadhd
#11
some “viral recipes” are afraid of seasoning and spice
Image source: how.the.turntable
#12
I have made marry me chicken 3 times thinking it was me…no it’s just bland
Image source: allisonbreanna96, Emanuel Ekström
#13
cloud bread
Image source: kiarafigi
#14
This was me with slow cooker pasta. Literally liquefied the pasta don’t reccomend
Image source: r.i._96
#15
Me with the Big Mac salad
Image source: kate.182, thejoeduff
#16
Tried to make apple crackle squares… tasted like apple suspended in an eraser.
Image source: bruce.goods, Conall
#17
I made the green goddess chopped salad. It made me gag.
I made that Green Goddess guacamole salad and it was so revolting… I’ve never made another viral recipe since.
Image source: vankide, dizzledoodle
#18
The almond milk Alfredo still makes me gag
Image source: tcovbby, Jo del Corro
#19
I made the spaghetti with the red sauce and Alfredo mixed together… have not made it since
Image source: fatchair091, Klaus Nielsen
#20
me when i tried the cup noodle ramen and milk
Image source: dahlialuxx
#21
I once made adobo chicken from a TikTok recipe and my husband and I gained like 6 lbs from the salt
Image source: merci.mademoiselle, jeffreyw
#22
Me with a soup that cost me $25 in ingredients lol
Image source: elleemeeee, Votsis Panagiotis
#23
The Oreo mug cake
Image source: burgerstains, Jill Runstrom
#24
I made ‘the best snickerdoodles ever’ and they were literally rocks, and they didn’t even flatten out, they were still ball-shaped
Image source: mitty816
#25
The chopped Italian sub tasted like a soggy salad
Image source: jazzyso1
#26
Me after finding out the viral Mac and cheese really does just taste like macaroni noodles and cheese
Image source: befuddledbarbie
#27
anything with cottage cheese
Image source: kittencapone
#28
Those caramel dumplings for me. The texture wasn’t it.
Image source: honihellcat
#29
The fried and then boiled pasta was disgusting
Image source: jahhhhgghhbvg
#30
That nasty nasty nasty disgursting sun dried tomato pasta. My friend made it for me when I went over her house. I was so depressed
