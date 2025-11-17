People Who Were Picked On And Bullied For Their Looks Reveal Their Jaw-Dropping Transformations

Chances are, most of us know what it’s like to look and sound like a total poindexter. Braces, acne, a figure that doesn’t meet Instagram’s beauty requirements – you name it. In that sense, the newest TikTok trend of people sharing their jaw-dropping glow ups to the tune of George Michael’s “Careless Whisper” is a match made in heaven. Bye-bye, baggy sweater and braces. “We could have been so good together” but “Maybe it’s better this way,” as George Michael would say.
#1
Image source: carleegetsgnarlee
#2
Image source: life.with.stephie
#3
Image source: kikimberlyy_
#4
Image source: anthonyalanis33
#5
Image source: campayne5
#6
Image source: lottabigred
#7
Image source: baileyspinn
#8
Image source: madison.lane5
#9
Image source: 2hypechris
#10
Image source: chatyahb
#11
Image source: kantleybeth
#12
Image source: ximenasaenz4
#13
Image source: gladisgg
#14
Image source: iamorlandojames
#15
Image source: jagnew
#16
Image source: b0ng.rips
#17
Image source: blakejohns2001
#18
Image source: morgan.moyers
#19
Image source: chsenza
#20
Image source: ilikenoodlesz
#21
Image source: lxycidxwes
#22
Image source: curlyfuq
#23
Image source: skydvoss
#24
Image source: sarah.kay.law
#25
Image source: emmaa.getsfitt
#26
Image source: fitnesswiththatj
#27
Image source: miriammullins_
#28
Image source: catherine.alexius
#29
Image source: tamzintabe
#30
Image source: omfgitsdustintyler
Follow Us