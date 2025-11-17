35 People Describe The Biggest Culture Shock They Have Ever Encountered

When people leave the comfort of their home and familiar surroundings to visit (or stay at) an unfamiliar environment, the adjustment period can be fairly intense, especially if the two locations are completely different, such as going from a small rural area in the US to a large Asian metropolis.
But we can also experience the uncertainty, confusion, and anxiety that comes with this change even when moving from one place to another within the same country.
So when the question “What is the biggest culture shock you have ever faced?” was posted on Quora, people who have gone through it immediately started sharing their stories. We collected the most interesting ones to show you that sometimes, no matter how much research you do, there are things you simply can’t prepare for!
#1
I am an Indian living in United States since last six months. These two countries are very different in many ways which we already know. I am going to write about the cultural shock I faced at personal level.
I was born with deformity in one of my arms so I definitely don’t look like a normal person. And, I grew up around people who inadvertently made me feel I wasn’t one of them. Going to any public places would make me so conscious as everyone’s eyes would be on me. They would stare at me all the time, would feel sorry for me, ask me questions. Sometimes I would not be in a mood to give any explanation, but would still do just because I don’t want to be rude. After all these years, I started living with a belief that anything of this would never change.
I moved to US, and, it’s been six months, not a single person has looked at me as something was wrong with me, not a single person has asked me any question about why I am like this, not a single person thought or made me realize that I am not normal.
I appreciate them for respecting every individual as they are. This has definitely made me a lot more confident person than I ever was.
Image source: Vidhi Zala
#2
I would like to share my culture shock experience after I came to Germany from India in 2016.
(The incident is not exactly about me, but I witnessed this).
It was my 2nd day in Germany and I had to travel to the university for completing some paperwork formalities. I chose to travel by local public transport bus. It was peak hour time so the bus is fully occupied by passengers. I was standing in the bus and after 5 minutes the bus stopped at one stop. The driver got off from his driving seat, stepped down from the bus, and came to the middle door of the bus. The reason he came was to help a handicapped person to get on the bus by unfolding a wheelchair ramp
All people were there, nobody made any noise nor any angry faces. I was stunned by looking at the scene that happened. Because in my country I have never seen such a gesture by a bus driver to help a handicapped person and that too during peak hours in a crowded bus.
The second cultural shock was just after 5 minutes when I stepped down from the bus at my destination stop. I saw the same person crossing the two-lane road on Zebra Crossing using his wheelchair. All the cars (more than 8–10) stopped on both sides of the road. There was no noise, no horn nothing. After the person successfully crossed the road, vehicles went off.
This moment really gave me goosebumps, that how can people behave so nicely and show such gestures and follow rules.
Image source: Sagar Shimpi, Metropolitan Transportation Authority
#3
Right here in the United States. I am a white woman, born in 1948, raised in Ohio. When I was around 16–17 years old, I took a bus to Florida. When I got off the bus, I had to go to the bathroom, so I stepped into the first bathroom I saw that said “women.” I then left the bathroom and stopped at the water fountain for a drink of water. Imagine my shock when I turned around and found a group of people yelling at me and telling me to get out of town and saying I was a very sick person, etc. I had used the “colored” bathroom and drinking fountain! I had never heard of such a thing and to this day (52 years or so later), I still find it disturbing.
Image source: Constance Ericson
#4
A month back I moved to Brussels. Just after checking into my guest house, I came out to see if I could buy anything to eat.
So, I stand on the side of the road near the zebra crossing. There were no crossing light signals, so I kept standing thinking I would cross the road when its empty.
30 seconds on the road and I see cars are piling up. I have no clue, WHY?. 1 minute and I start wondering.
Then I see the the person first in the line calls me up. I thought he might be asking for direction. I reach out to him, he screams something in FRENCH.
I reply: English?
He went on like: “Cross the road, you stupid!”.
I ran across the road, stopped and realised they were stopping for me so I can cross the road. Pedestrians first.
Well, I couldn’t blame myself too. Dude I am from India, I am not used to such respect on the roads.
I try that in India, I might never see the road again.
Image source: Hursh Gupta
#5
When travelling around Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam I saw how much people appreciate immaterial things compared to the UK. One night in Vietnam I stayed up drinking with friends and convinced them to come to the beach to watch the sunrise, thinking we’d be the only ones there. The beach was packed with families & the children played all around. When the sun came up the whole beach burst into applause. It was such an amazing moment & made me realise in England people are too busy to look at the sky and appreciate the beautiful things in life, and I vowed to not become like that again.
Image source: Grace Amanda
#6
Castles in Germany
I have never actually seen such castles. These kinds of structures always seemed magical to me. When I saw that there were such structures in Germany, I realized that castles were not just fairy tales.I was very excited when I first saw it.I’ve never seen anything like this before. I felt like I was living in the middle ages.
Image source: DARK, Jonny Caspari
#7
Japanese Toilets.
Well what’s all the hype about a toilet?
As the airplane arrived in Narita Airport, I, customarily, for some reason, go to the toilets. (I dislike using the plane’s toilets when we’re near landing)
Big surprise.
When I opened that cubicle, I nearly got disoriented. Random buttons in separate menu screens astounded me.
I mashed all the buttons and I realized that there was a heater, a bidet water sprayer when you have to take a dump, and on some toilets, they open automatically when you come in. They even have an option to play music to help you concentrate when… doing your stuff!
I literally said “OH MY GOD!” in the cubicles, and pretty much everyone knew that I was a tourist, but you know what? Screw them. Lemme enjoy my time with this gracious toilet.
I was literally in front of the Lamborghini of Toilets. Let me bask in all the glory.
EDIT: Forgot to mention that the music mainly masks the sound you make when relieving yourself or taking a dump
Image source: Markkus G. Rossfeldt, sari
#8
Hello all, I am an Indian and I visited Pakistan 4 year ago. The biggest culture shock I faced in Pakistan was how nice the people were to me despite being an Indian. I visited Lahore with my grandfather (he lived in Lahore before partition) and the people would always ask if we were Indian (we were Sikhs so I guess they can tell by the turban). I remember the first time it was when we visited a dhaba and the guy came to take our order, he asked us if we’re from India and when we said yes these were his exact words: “Tussi sadda mehmaan ho, tusi muft ke liye hi kha sakade ho” (You are our guest, you can eat free). We refused the offer but had no choice. This happened everytime, I had heard many stories of people talking about their grandparents in Punjab (india) and talked a lot about their friends before partition from elders. People there were very nice, I wish I could go again if getting visa was not so hard. Aside from visa, the biggest issue was trying to understand the Urdu-influenced Punjabi, otherwise it was amazing experience for me.
Image source: Anonymous
#9
There’s a pop-On one side, every meal is potato based. On the other, it seems not a single meal is eaten without a tomato in the form of sauce, pizza, salad, etc.
I grew up on the potato side. Every day was a form of potatoes – usually roasted as a side with a form of meat. To switch things up, there were also boiled potatoes, mashed potatoes, potato pancakes, and so many more I can’t think of.
Then I crossed the line. Obviously I’d had tomatoes in the form of pasta sauce or marinara, but never to the frequency or variety that they have on the other side of the border (yes, I’m being dramatic. Bare with me).
culture line in Europe called the tomato-potato line.
It was like my taste buds had exploded. Every meal had a new flavor and depth that I had never experienced. The tomatoes were different too – better quality, grown near to the location rather than being shipped hundreds of miles. So much more spice and taste can be incorporated into a tomato based dish.
Though I may be biased, I then vowed to never stay in potato territory for food. I learned to cook, reducing my potato consumption to maybe once a month, and have since relished in the variety of foods there are to try from so many different cuisines.
Image source: Rose Orvil
#10
I lived in the Netherlands for a couple of years then and my Dutch boss invited me to her wedding. There was a beautiful ceremony in a romantic castle and after that we were served some tiny snacks and petit fours.
After that we took a group picture and then the wedding manager announced that those who have a fork and a knife pictogram in their wedding invitation could proceed to the dinner hall and the rest can go home and thanks for coming.
So there we were, hungry and stuck in the middle of nowhere. Until one of our colleagues called her husband to pick us up by car and bring to the nearest train station where we bought ourselves döner kebab.
I still don’t get it, why should someone treat their guests differently. If you can’t afford a wedding dinner for everyone, it’s perfectly ok with me. You can go for an intimate wedding with your family or close friends or just serve cake, I don’t care. But not treating your guests equally completely blows my mind even 20 years later.
Image source: Anna Kesselman, Photos by Lanty
#11
Plastic surgery in Korea.
I know it sounds quite normal as so many people now are doing it. It seems like not a big deal but allow me to explain a little bit.
What shocked me is how many Korean people obsess with changing very small parts of their looks. They can always point out something they dislike about their looks and usually, it is something that wouldn’t even be noticed by others.
One of my coworkers decided that she wants her forehead to look a bit more round so she spent over $5000 to take some fat from her butt (she’s skinny, the butt was the only place to take that fat of course) to put on her forehead. I heard the liposuction was very painful.
At first after the surgery, her forehead looked swollen and after two months, it looked exactly like her ‘original’ forehead. I mean, what’s the point of going through that much pain and money to get a change that is not noticeable?
Image source: Zhen Yan, JAFAR AHMED
#12
While walking on the streets of Tokyo, I realised that the streets are cleaner than any place I have seen (except Iceland of course).
This was not the culture shock though.
I was shocked when I couldn’t find a bin on the street to dispose off the empty bottle of water I had grabbed.
One of the locals in the hostel told me that they have very few bins on the streets.
It amazes me how the Japanese are still able to keep the streets so clean.
I have been to quite a few places around the world but I am yet to see the Japanese level of commitment to cleanliness.
Image source: Abhinav Pathak
#13
Not the biggest but the most recent – I learned that Americans don’t tend to have electric kettles in their homes.
Every home in the U.K. has a kettle. (It may even be true to say that every home in Europe has a kettle, though I can’t absolutely confirm that.) When you move, the kettle is the last thing to be packed and the first thing to be plugged in at your new house.
The fact that some Americans don’t have kettles is the clearest possible indicator of the differences in our cultures.
Image source: Clare Celea, Phenyo Deluxe
#14
In China, whether it is in movies, TV series, or comics, when characters need to cover their face, they always cover the lower half of your face. But the opposite is true in the United States
Image source: Samuel Whyte
#15
I am an Indian who worked in DUBAI for 6 months.
Unfortunately, the holy month of Ramadan fell in between the time I was there.
The biggest cultural shock in my life is that during ramadan, no one is allowed to consume anything in public by law, not even allowed to drink water. And mind you, the temperature in a “CONVENIENT” 50 degrees centigrade.
Respecting one’s customs is a good thing but forcing people to crave for water in such an uncomfortable weather is not just a shock but I felt that the law was itself archaic and unscientific. So dont get fooled by the glitz and buildings, Dubai is still middle east.
I am not a muslim and still I was forced to follow such practice.
All the muslims are supposed to follow the ramadan style of fasting by law.
So “RAMADAN IN DUBAI” was my biggest cultural shock.
I am going anonymous because I dont want to get jailed at the GCC airports for badmouthing the region. Frankly I dont expect much rationality and a fair treatment from the judicial systems there.
Image source: Anonymous
#16
*Eating up the banana leaf*
My friend from MIT was going to Tamil Nadu with me. He was a complete American and didn’t know ‘Indian stuff’.
We went to one of the local restaurants and ordered a full set of meal.
In Tamil Nadu, food is served on a banana leaf. So when we went there, he was perplexed but didn’t ask me a question.
When we had finished our meals, I told him to stay here and take care of our belongings while I go to the washroom, and then we swap.
While I was not there, he started chewing the whole banana leaf
Image source: Yash Mehta, John Walker
#17
I moved to the US after getting married. My husband and I went to a restaurant on the very first day for lunch. We parked the car and went inside. Without waiting I simply walked and took a chair for myself at a table. I could see everybody staring at me like I’ve done a big crime. I turned around and found my husband standing near the door and laughing. Out of embarrassment I stood up, placed the chair back in place and walked away.
So then I came to know that a designated person specifically asks us how many people are there to dine and leads us to our table. You should enter only with him and not grab a table greedily.
I am from India and getting the table norm is: You walk in. Scan the area like a hawk. Find an empty table (sometimes an empty chair also would suffice). Sit and order your food.
#18
First few days in Australia. Friends invite me to go to the beach.
Friend reminds me, “Don’t forget your thongs!”
“Wait, what?! Thongs?!”
Thongs in Australia:
Image source: Peter Kennedy, Vi Vi
#19
I took a trip to Egypt. I chatted with a shopkeeper in Luxor. After ten minutes of pleasant conversation, he asked me if I was married. I said, no I have never been married. He said “You POOR woman! You have never been able to find a husband? I can solve your problem! Let’s get married! We will be a perfect couple.” I learned that this is normal, that American women will get marriage offers after a ten minute courtship. Egyptian men work fast. They let you know right away what they want. In the hotel, in Cairo, I walked down the hall and smiled at one of the employees. He sprinted over to me and wrapped his arms around me. I learned that smiling and eye contact with get women instant attention. Egyptian culture is different than USA.
Image source: Human Psychology Facts
#20
When I visited Germany and went to the local swimming pool. After paying, I was directed toward a door. I walked in and found myself in a big locker room. Thing is, it wasn’t the men’s locker room. It was a joint locker room. There were cubicles most people were going into to change, but some were changing right out in the open. There were separate showers for males and females, but while I was showering I witnessed several women, in their bathing suits, come into the male showers to talk to their male friends or family members as they were showering. Nobody batted an eye at this or found it unusual. Then, walking into the sauna area, everyone was naked, and it was mixed gender. I had heard that was how it was before this, but actually experiencing it was a bit strange at first.
Image source: Human Psychology Facts
#21
I was in a nice hotel in Japan. I got in the elevator with a young Japanese woman. When the door opened, I waited for her to exit. She did not move.
I gestured for her to go. To my surprise, in perfect English she said
“In Japan, the man always goes first.”
I saw this custom in action, as groups of Japanese were men first and women following behind.
Image source: Wayne O Evans, Gustavo Fring
#22
The first time I went to China on business, I casually strolled down Nanjing Road in Shanghai surrounded by sophistication and passerbys wearing Chanel and Prada.
Suddenly, a woman carrying a baby, dressed top-to-bottom in brand clothing stopped, lifted the baby up in the air allowing him/her to defecate. I was so shocked that had to stop and looked at the scene in horror. The baby didn’t wear a diaper under the onesie but rather had a deliberately made opening.
Surely, I thought this to be the exception vs. the rule until I saw it everywhere across China — moms allowing their children to go on the street and picking up their poops like we pick up after our pets.
In China, it is socially acceptable for kids to urinate and poop anywhere on the streets. Sometimes, you just see a kid while walking, squat and go!
Image source: Dino Dionne, Tuan PM
#23
It was when I went to Iran.
I was at a hotel and having breakfast. I poured some tea and the sugar was nowhere to be found. So I asked the waiter for it and was waiting for the crushed sugar that I’ve been using my whole life. Instead, he came back with small cubes of sugar..
So I took one and put it in my cup of tea and started stirring to dissolve it. But unfortunately, my tea got cold and the sugar cube was still intact.
And that’s when someone told me that I was supposed to keep the cube in my mouth and just sip my tea over it. I never got used to that and was never given crushed sugar for my tea even when I asked for it explicitly.
Image source: Shifa Mujahid, Robert Anderson
#24
Visiting Maharashtra for the first time.
I’m your regular UP guy.
The girls here in UP have to stay alert and aware of their environment. Most girls don’t take a stroll here unless with a group of friends or if her male relative is accompanying her.
But the Maharashtra is another picture, I had seen young girls and women loved to take a stroll in the night at 10.00PM after they finished their meal.
The girls usually go alone, and they don’t have to worry about their safety. It was like Iiving in other part of world.
In my stay here in Maharashtra, I have seen guys are more respectful toward females.
Imagine, if you walked up to your crush and ask her out, she rejected you’ll be furious. But Maharashtra guys take a ‘no’ respectfully and let the girl. I had yet to met a guy who stalked the girl or harrased her because she rejected him.
Caste system.
Although, there are lot of castes here. People don’t love to have their caste badge displayed.
Everyone mix with everybody, people don’t stuck to their castes.
Female empowerment.
Parents don’t discrimate among their daughters and sons.
Maharashtrian girls marry later, as that of UP. (The girls are usually married here when they turns 19)
Average Maharashtrian girl marries at 24, and surprising thing they are not forced into marriages. Parents make sure, their child will got best education irrespective of gender.
Image source: Anonymous
#25
Yes. They have two faucets. One feels like walking on the surface of the Sun, and the other as they say, is your ex-girfriend’s heart.
You cannot have anything in the middle.
They do not combine in one pipe like in the rest of the world, so you have to alternate between the two, and see how it feels to have frostbites and 2nd degree burns at the same time.
Meanwhile a letter from UK arrives.
Bloody hell! My Hogwarts invitation!!
Silvana,
Firstly, we call them “taps” not “faucets”. We should know, we invented the language.
Secondly, a day may come when my Kingdom will work on improving the plumbing system to a more advanced technology, but it is not this day.
Also, my dearest Prince William has already delighted us with 2 perfect children, so we do not require your genetic material.
Yours Brexitly,
Queen E.
Image source: Silvana Popa
#26
I had heard that London is very expensive. When I landed there, after couple of hours, I went in a local chicken shop (as they call it, it’s basically a fried chicken shop) to get something to eat. I gave the order and asked ‘how much’? The guy on the counter said “Three forty nine” and I thought “Oh My God, London really is expensive man… A chicken burger for three hundred and forty-nine pounds.” I said sorry, I did not bring the money and went out of the shop to stay hungry rather than spending 350 pounds on a chicken burger.
In Pakistan, we do not use hundred most of the times when we are telling the price. For example, if the price is 150, I would say one fifty rather than one hundred and fifty.
Later I discussed this with a friend and you can imagine what would have happened.
The burger was 3 pounds and 49p.
Image source: Sheheryar X. Bhatti
#27
Dong chim or poop needle
Dong chim is a popular prank that is played all over Korea. It involves using your index fingers to poke someone between the bum cheeks with as much as force one can muster.
This bizarre prank is very common amongst the children of all ages and is treated as normal amongst the adults as well. It is believed to have originated in Japan where it is popularly known as Kancho which literally translates to Enema
In the above image – a statue in one of the Korean cities representing the most played prank in Korea.
This prank is not only popular in Korea but is also very popular in Japan and Taiwan.
This prank is so popular that even video games are made on the Dong chim. The players are given an option to poke their fingers in the bottom of – the mother-in-law, gangsters prostitutes, ex-girlfriends and ex boyfriends.
Just to know about it is kind of a shock. I feel lucky that I did not get a chance to experience it
Image source: Sarthak Khatri
#28
I just visited New Delhi, India for the first time, and here are the things that shocked me.
India is not the best place to visit during a pandemic and here is why. People spit literally anywhere and everywhere. You will find spit literally at every step you take on the street. It is so normal that no one is bothered by it.
Uber drives just casually spit from the car windows. Similarly, street vendors would casually spit on the pavement while they are talking to customers. This applies to everyone; the random people on the street, people at the hotel, people you see outside the malls etc. For the most part of the trip, I remember feeling anxious all the time because I was too scared of getting sick. We needed a negative PCR to go back to our country and I could not really enjoy the trip because I was paranoid and freaking out all the time.
We also went to see Taj Mahal and you cannot enter with any kind of food or drink. They had a bin next to the entrance for this which was completely covered in red spit inside and out. The whole area was covered in spit as well. I honestly cannot understand how people can be so carefree at a time like this. Pandemic or not, it is just unhygienic and disrespectful to others walking on the street.
Image source: Sabooty Babooty Pie
#29
I would like to share the cultural shock that my mother-in-law faced.
She recently visited us, here in Canada.
We took her for an outing on the other day she landed. As we stopped at a crossing, she saw a homeless, so she asked me for some change.
The homeless started to bless my MIL in English.
My mother-in-law closed the car window and turned to us saying, “wow, here beggars also speak English.” She continued, “if she can speak in English, why don’t she get a job?”
I had to explain her that in Canada most of the people speaks English. It’s just considered a language here, not like India where it is considered as one of the major skills.
For many Indian still speaking fluent English means that the person is qualified to get a decent job.
She also shared it with her friends on whatsapp.
Image source: Kandarp Joshi
#30
I landed in Malaysia for the first time in 2010. After settling-in myself at residence, I called my friend who picked me up to catch up further. I told him let’s have tea and he took me to a local Malay stall that sells tea.
We ordered “Take away” and the guy hands me over this plastic bag full of hot tea with a straw.
I was totally shocked as to who drinks hot tea with a straw? Apparently, Malaysians. To top it off, some of the locals ask to add ice and call it ice-tea.
It was very shocking culturally experiencing it but I got used to it with time.
Image source: Muddassir Masihuddin
#31
Ok so I read many answers to this question. But most of them were which they encountered outside their native country but I encountered it within my country and that too just a month ago.
My aunt recently shifted from Delhi to Ahmedabad. So in my December vacations we went to visit her.
My aunt told me that in Ahmedabad before marriage the girl can go and live with the boy’s family (on special occasions like Diwali or New Year) for few days with whom she is going to get married.
Based upon her stay, the girl can make her decision if she really wants to marry that guy or not.
And this is practiced by majority of people over there before marriage no matter from which background you are.
Whereas in Punjab or Chandigarh nothing of this sort happens.
But this cultural difference wasn’t a shock instead it felt so good to know that such practices also prevail!
Image source: Bhavya Malhotra
#32
After landing in Copenhagen airport I was looking for a drinking water tap to refill my waterbottle.
I couldn’t find a tap around me, so I went to a security personnel and asked her.
Me: “ where can I get water? “
She: “ It’s there “
She pointed her finger towards a toilet.
I didn’t get her. I thought she didn’t understand my question or my accent. So I asked her again.
Me: “ I mean drinking water “
She: “Yes.. vand.. It’s there”
I didn’t dare to ask her again. I went straight to the toilet and searched the premises.
She saw me roaming clueless and came to me.
She: “ see mister, you can either buy a water bottle for 60 krone in the store or fill from the tap in the washroom. It’s the same water. “
Same water? Seriously?
I stepped inside the toilet and was shocked to see many people filling their bottles directly from handwash taps inside the toilet.
I know water quality in Denmark is great, but not to the extent that they supply that even to the toilets.
Image source: Mohan Dev Sukumar
#33
The biggest culture that I have really shocked is eating food with hands in India.
after washing your hands, you should eat food with your right hand.Indian culture, the left hand is commonly viewed as dirty and unsanitary, and therefore rude to eat with. Avoid serving, eating, or touching any of the food with your left hand.
and the other point is that Avoid letting the food touch your palms. Hold the food near the tips of your fingers when you’re bringing it to your mouth.
That is a good experience, If you travel in India don’t be afraid .Try it!
Image source: Jack Ball, shankar s.
#34
In Norway I saw this
It is a common thing to put on train doors to indicate that this carriage will not have a conductor.
Coming from a less developed country this was a huge WTF for me.
You mark on which carriages tickets will not be checked???
It is like writing on it “Travel in this carriage for free! No one will check tickets here!”
Why would you make it so extremely easy for people to cheat??
Image source: Rita Jóñer
#35
Cultural shock in U.S!
I see girls with bare legs wearing skirts when its like -10C outside. I asked one – don’t you feel cold? She said no, cuz i am hot ;)
Image source: Maiwand Asakzai, jasmin chew
