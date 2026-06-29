“Like A Painting”: This Wholesome Photo Trend Between Strangers Has The Internet In A Chokehold

Some 50 years ago, we could hardly have imagined always having a camera in our pockets. Nowadays, we take pictures of everything: our salads, a cute bee outside, panoramic views during vacations, and even document the progress of pimples on our faces. Some research suggests that an average adult has about 1,598 photos in their camera roll.
But some photos we take might turn out to be accidental masterpieces. One recent trend on TikTok has people sharing snapshots they took of strangers that looked so good they wished they could send them to the subjects in the photos. It all started when the user @lincaitt shared a photo a stranger had taken of her on the streets of Paris, and AirDropped it to her. Amazed by the result, others rummaged through their camera rolls and found similar pics they took of strangers that ended up looking like accidental paintings.
Image credits: lincaitt
#1 They Left Before I Could Show Them
Image source: giova’s house
#2 Still Deciding Whether Or Not To Send This To The Host Of Our Bed & Breakfast
Image source: Ricardo
#3 This One Is My Fav. It’s Like The Stages Of Love
Image source: Rem
Moments like these are incredible and prove to us that, as one commenter noted, a stranger can look at a person and see art. Some of the photographs people shared here look like they’ve been taken by professional photographers, but they are, in fact, just accidental snaps someone took on their phone on the street.
While snapping a candid photo like this might seem intrusive, it reflects our innate tendency to people-watch. Experts explain that we, as humans, are social creatures and want to connect and understand others. Observing them is one thing we can do — if we’re too shy or anxious to approach them, we people-watch and get to know them in a non-intrusive way. It also helps us develop empathy, as we often imagine ourselves in that person’s or people’s shoes as we observe them.
#4 This Photo I Took At The Istanbul Airport I Still Look And Smile
Image source: meeriyamrodriguez
#5 I Regret It Everyday, Not Getting This Picture To Them (Geneva, Switzerland)
Image source: Anne
#6 They Don’t Even Know This Photo Exists
Image source: farkas_sara_
Photographing strangers is similar to people-watching. We get to imagine stories behind two people sitting in a rowboat, creating backgrounds for them as characters and treating the moment like a painting. This is what candid street photography is like. Street photographs look for those uninhibited moments when people don’t know they’re being photographed.
American photographer Joel Meyerowitz called this “bruising the scene.” A photographer’s job, according to him, was to be like a magician wearing an invisibility cloak if they wanted a candid photograph. When a contact is made, you might get a story, consent, and background on your subject, but there’s something magical in not knowing any of it and letting the moment and its subjects speak for themselves.
#7 I Wish I Knew Who These People Were Every Day I Took It Off My Hotel Balcony
Image source: l3losom
#8 Looks Like A Painting I Wondered Who They Were
Image source: ꧁ fiona ꧂
#9 I Took This On My Canon Camera At Haleakala National Park In April And I Wish These Girls Could See It
Image source: josceysaunders
In this day and age, many people might not want to be photographed without their consent. In many countries, it’s legal to take pictures of people in public places, like on the street. Others, however, such as France, Brazil, South Korea, Switzerland, and Spain, require that a photographer obtain consent from their subject.
Yet, when we ask the people, a slight majority prefer that strangers not take their pictures. Over 50% of respondents in a 2021 academic survey disagreed that it is okay to photograph people on the street. Many worry that their faces will appear on the internet without their consent, as 60% believed a photographer should obtain consent before publishing the photos.
#10 I Tried But She Couldn’t Understand Me
Image source: Chiccaonatrip
#11 Eiffel Tower 2018.. They’ve Never Left My Mind
Image source: Emma🐞
#12 I Took This One Of A Mum And Her Baby At The Trevi Fountain Last Year, It Was Too Precious Not To Capture
Image source: Ella
It’s natural to worry about surveillance when everyone around has a camera in their pocket. It’s important to remember that people have the right not to be seen, even if the moment they’re in looks aesthetically pleasing. Social media tends to romanticize the mundane with trends like this, but many people believe that, as long as the photographer’s intentions are right, privacy concerns are unnecessary.
#13 Also Regret Not Sending This
Image source: Claire Hamilton
#14 I Regret Not Sending This One
Image source: star🌟
#15 Me And My Friends Watching The Sunrise And This Man Coming Up To Us To Send It To Us
Image source: Reag GH
It’s probably safe to assume that many of the “photographers” on this list would gladly delete the photos if their subjects asked. Many artists and professional photographers operate by the same logic. Sally Eden, an artist at Chelsea College of Art, had a TikTok account where she posted videos of strangers as part of her BA Exhibition.
According to her, “the series focuses on reflection and appreciation for the small moments that are so often overlooked within everyday life.” And while some may argue that she’s breaching people’s privacy, she’s not doing anything illegal.
#16 I Still Love This Photo From 2023
Image source: ๔คאคภคгค•
#17 They’ll Never Even Know
Image source: Moonlight 🌙
#18 My Contribution. Had To Snap A Pic Of This Sweet Couple I Saw In Spain. It’s My Fav Pic From My Trip
Image source: Ab
As trainee solicitor Danielle Campbell explained to Huck magazine, freedom of expression in journalism, art, and literature is protected as an exemption in UK data and privacy laws, at least. “At present, the UK has no strict guidelines on filming strangers and posting it online,” Danielle explained, “but in an ever-changing world, it is likely we will start to see cases of this nature beginning to appear.”
#19 I Think About All The Stories They’ve Probably Shared
Image source: mittenandmiles
#20 Wish I Could Have Sent This To Them
Image source: JOSIE🪼
#21 A Really Sweet Girl Airdropped This To My Sister, Aunt And I
Image source: Wednesdayisbeauty 🦋⭐️
Do you have any photographs of this kind in your camera rolls, Pandas? Have you ever come across a moment so beautiful between strangers that you couldn’t help but immortalize it in a photograph? Share your similar pictures with us in the comments! And if you’re in the mood for more gorgeous photography, check out our previous publications on urban street photography and these surreal portraits that blend faces, nature, and architecture.
#22 Always Wish I Could’ve Sent This Photo To This Family
Image source: stacy
#23 Wish I Coulda Sent To Them
Image source: hannah >:)
#24 Took This One In Switzerland
Image source: simaoerika
#25 Airdropped This To The Two People Sketching — It Looks Like A Photo But It’s A Mirror
It was unintentional but perfect. They loved it.
Image source: Mandibles
#26 This Girl On Her Pink Bike Zipped By At Perfect Time. She Doesn’t Know It Exists
Image source: Bribaby78910
#27 I Never Got To Share This One
Image source: Lynsey
#28 A Stranger Took This Picture Of Me At The Aquarium The Other Day And I’ve Cried Real Tears About It
Image source: kayl
#29 Wish I Knew How To Airdrop
Image source: telo small
#30 A Girl Air Dropped Me This While I Was Solo Traveling And I’ll Never Forget It
Image source: Maria
#31 A Woman Snapped This Of Me And My Husband – It Was My Due Date And We Were At A Wedding
Image source: Ashlea Dale
#32 This One That I Took In Switzerland
Image source: Deascanon
#33 I Cherish This Airdropped Photo Of Me In Morroco Travelling Solo And Super Shy To Ask Anyone For A Photo
Image source: Byjjacqz
#34 They Will Probably Never See It But I Wish I Had Sent It
Image source: Apolline 𓇼
#35 I Took This Pic Of A Couple Last Year I Hop They R Still Together
Image source: Wyam_InPraha
#36 Someone Took This Of Me And My Ex Best Friend Having A Moment
We don’t talk anymore but I just needed to share this somewhere.
Image source: tori?
#37 I Was Never Able To Find This Group Of Friends After Taking This Photo In Arches
Image source: michaeldermott
#38 Just Quietly Watching My Oldest Son Fall In Love For The First Time
Image source: littlemissford
#39 One Of My Favorite Pictures
Image source: atheer
#40 A Lady Sent This To Me Of My Husband And Son
Image source: heavenleightrell
#41 In Jordan One Day, During Sunset Time, Don’t Know Them But It Was So Beautiful
Image source: IRS
#42 How I Feel About This Couple I Saw While I Was In Jamaica
Image source: K
#43 I Love This Pic And Wish I Could’ve Sent This To Them
Image source: michigandanielle
#44 I Was In A Rush And They Don’t Know This Pic Exists
Image source: Stories by Della
#45 Took This In New York Last Year
Image source: ✨Julia (tv)✨
#46 Made This Photo Of A Couple In Porto 🥺
Image source: Charlotte
#47 Idk Them But I Hope They’re Friends Forever
Image source: ⋆˚࿔ may 𝜗𝜚˚⋆
#48 Airdropped This In Sicily Last Year
Image source: Eva
#49 Took This On A Boat Of A Random Man And Never Got To Send It To Him
Image source: nia
#50 Took This Photo Of An Older Couple Looking At The Ocean From Afar. I Now Regret Walking Over And Offering To Send It To Them!
Image source: 🖤
#51 While I Was In Spain I Quickly Snapped This Photo Of This Beautiful Bride Who Was Admiring Her Bouquet At Park Guell In Spain. I Wasnt Able To Airdrop So I Tried Going Up To Her But The Crowds Came In And I Lost Her
Image source: B
#52 I Was On The Seine And Saw Them Above And Had To Take A Pic
Image source: Claire Cici Go
#53 Didn’t Catch Her, But I Wish I Did
Image source: Francy
#54 Young And Old Love In Florence Italy 🥹
Image source: Briana
#55 I’m Afraid She Will Never Know
Image source: 賢
#56 I Did This And I Couldn’t Find Them
Image source: Julia
#57 Wish I Could’ve Got This Photo To Them
Image source: Sarah
#58 Maybe They Will See This From Minneapolis
Image source: mindimizer
#59 I Got This Picture In Chicago (She Was Soo Happy To Have A Picture With Her Kids)
Image source: kira👻
#60 Airdropped It To Them As They Got Down
Image source: juliering
#61 Took Some Courage But They Were So Happy With This Picture
Image source: marly.alida
#62 Found The Couple On A Facebook Group And Was Able To Share This Photo With Them
Image source: Sidequest
#63 Wish I Could Send This To Them!
Image source: Marina🦋
#64 A Family Picnicking In Austria
Image source: StefanieC
#65 They’re Both In Their 90s Asleep In The Afternoon Shade
Image source: Trish James
#66 I Wish I Got To Send This Photo To The Couple In It
Image source: Bear
#67 I’m Just Too Shy To Tell Them
Image source: twistedririx
#68 This Couple Had Taken 0 Photos Together That Day And Were So Grateful To Finally Have One
Image source: caitlyn
#69 The Way The Light Hits Their Hands Just Perfectly
Image source: Dod
#70 Photo I Took Of A Lady Watching Sunset, Philippines
Image source: yssa?
#71 Caught This Moment Between A Mother And Her Baby In A Park In Vienna, Forever Regret Not Sending It To Her
Image source: becs🌟
#72 When I Was In Italy
Image source: Em
#73 Idk It Makes Me Feel Happy
Image source: Jumanji 🇵🇸
#74 I Can Finally Share This 🥹
Image source: 𝓜
#75 The Graffiti Said Love Wins. I Hope They’re Still Together & Happy 🥺
Image source: Kiani💫🔮
#76 I Took This Picture Of A Couple In Venice. By Far One Of My Favourite Pictures. They Loved It 🥹
Image source: Erin Bleakley
#77 Loved This Moment In NYC!
Image source: isabellarose.777
#78 I Accidentally Took This Pic In A Club, I Wonder If They Are Still In Love?
Image source: Em✨
#79 No Idea Who They Are ❤️in Prague
Image source: 🌙
#80 Took This In Doha
Image source: Khadi
Follow Us