“Am I A Jerk For Being 30 Weeks Pregnant At My Sister’s Wedding?”

by

Recently, a woman turned to the AITA community on Reddit to get a family drama off her chest and find out if she is wrong in the situation.

The author nicknamed Peoplepleasingthefam has been trying for a second baby with her husband. “Once we were in the time frame of June 2023,” the Redditor wrote, referring to the time she found out would be the date of her sister’s wedding, “we decided to continue trying but assumed it would take awhile as we hadn’t gotten pregnant from Jan-March of this year.”

The author’s plans, however, took their own turn, and she is now expecting: “I will be 30 weeks for their wedding.” Now that the couple had started sharing the news with family members, it was time to tell the soon-to-be-bride.

“I expected her to be happy for me but she is incredibly angry with me,” Peoplepleasingthefam explained. Scroll down for the full story below, and share what you think of the situation in the comments.

The bride is so mad at her sister for the fact she will be 30 weeks pregnant on her wedding day that the sister now wonders if she was wrong to put her plans before her sister’s

&#8220;Am I A Jerk For Being 30 Weeks Pregnant At My Sister&#8217;s Wedding?&#8221;

Image credits: Samantha Gades (not the actual photo)

&#8220;Am I A Jerk For Being 30 Weeks Pregnant At My Sister&#8217;s Wedding?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I A Jerk For Being 30 Weeks Pregnant At My Sister&#8217;s Wedding?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I A Jerk For Being 30 Weeks Pregnant At My Sister&#8217;s Wedding?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I A Jerk For Being 30 Weeks Pregnant At My Sister&#8217;s Wedding?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I A Jerk For Being 30 Weeks Pregnant At My Sister&#8217;s Wedding?&#8221;

Image credits: Filipp Romanovski (not the actual photo)

&#8220;Am I A Jerk For Being 30 Weeks Pregnant At My Sister&#8217;s Wedding?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I A Jerk For Being 30 Weeks Pregnant At My Sister&#8217;s Wedding?&#8221;

Image credits: peoplepleasingthefam

Many people supported the author and couldn’t hold back their criticism for her family members

&#8220;Am I A Jerk For Being 30 Weeks Pregnant At My Sister&#8217;s Wedding?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I A Jerk For Being 30 Weeks Pregnant At My Sister&#8217;s Wedding?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I A Jerk For Being 30 Weeks Pregnant At My Sister&#8217;s Wedding?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I A Jerk For Being 30 Weeks Pregnant At My Sister&#8217;s Wedding?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I A Jerk For Being 30 Weeks Pregnant At My Sister&#8217;s Wedding?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I A Jerk For Being 30 Weeks Pregnant At My Sister&#8217;s Wedding?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I A Jerk For Being 30 Weeks Pregnant At My Sister&#8217;s Wedding?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I A Jerk For Being 30 Weeks Pregnant At My Sister&#8217;s Wedding?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I A Jerk For Being 30 Weeks Pregnant At My Sister&#8217;s Wedding?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I A Jerk For Being 30 Weeks Pregnant At My Sister&#8217;s Wedding?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I A Jerk For Being 30 Weeks Pregnant At My Sister&#8217;s Wedding?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I A Jerk For Being 30 Weeks Pregnant At My Sister&#8217;s Wedding?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I A Jerk For Being 30 Weeks Pregnant At My Sister&#8217;s Wedding?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I A Jerk For Being 30 Weeks Pregnant At My Sister&#8217;s Wedding?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I A Jerk For Being 30 Weeks Pregnant At My Sister&#8217;s Wedding?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I A Jerk For Being 30 Weeks Pregnant At My Sister&#8217;s Wedding?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I A Jerk For Being 30 Weeks Pregnant At My Sister&#8217;s Wedding?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I A Jerk For Being 30 Weeks Pregnant At My Sister&#8217;s Wedding?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I A Jerk For Being 30 Weeks Pregnant At My Sister&#8217;s Wedding?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I A Jerk For Being 30 Weeks Pregnant At My Sister&#8217;s Wedding?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I A Jerk For Being 30 Weeks Pregnant At My Sister&#8217;s Wedding?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I A Jerk For Being 30 Weeks Pregnant At My Sister&#8217;s Wedding?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I A Jerk For Being 30 Weeks Pregnant At My Sister&#8217;s Wedding?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I A Jerk For Being 30 Weeks Pregnant At My Sister&#8217;s Wedding?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I A Jerk For Being 30 Weeks Pregnant At My Sister&#8217;s Wedding?&#8221;
&#8220;Am I A Jerk For Being 30 Weeks Pregnant At My Sister&#8217;s Wedding?&#8221;

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Review: Better Off Ted, “Racial Sensitivity”
3 min read
Apr, 6, 2009
Dad’s Honest Review On His Daughter’s ‘Restaurant’ Goes Viral
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
German Photographer Compares 14 Fridges And Their Owners Around The World
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
30 Hilarious Tweets From Parents Who Can’t Wait For The Summer To Be Over
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Mom “Confiscates” 22YO’s Cash, Takes Underwear As They Are ‘Immoral’, Loses It When She Installs Lock
3 min read
Sep, 18, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post Your Favorite Picture From Halloween In 2022 (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.