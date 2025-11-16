35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)

by

Our homes are sacred places. We decorate them exactly how we like so we feel comfortable and at peace when we enter them. And after an exhausting week of traveling or a long day at work, nothing beats the relief of coming home and finally being able to relax. The thing about our homes, though, is that they can be just as unique as we are. They can be incredibly dreamy or wild enough to go viral, but one thing’s for sure: for every personality quirk found in the world, there is an equally interesting way of expressing that trait through our homes. Whether they feature bizarre paint colors, unusual architecture, or questionable choices in furniture, there are plenty of houses out there that are just begging to be shamed. And if you love to mock all of the weird homes out in the world, we’ve got the perfect list for you…

We’ve gathered some of the strangest and most hilarious posts from the “That’s It, I’m House Shaming” Facebook group down below to show you exactly what not to do when you become a homeowner. Keep reading to also find an interview with Kristin Wilson, one of the creators of this popular Facebook group. 

Everyone has their own taste, so you might actually enjoy some of these creative choices, or at least respect their boldness, but for the most part, Facebook users take pleasure in roasting these unique houses. Be sure to upvote the pics that you find most atrocious, and then let us know in the comments what your absolute deal breakers would be when purchasing a home. And if you’re interested in viewing even more of the world’s strangest and ugliest houses, you can check out Bored Panda’s last article featuring a similar Facebook page right here.

#1

35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Rebecca Duncan

#2

35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Minds

#3

35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Shonna McElvany Hunter

#4

35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Sparkl

#5

35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Tanya Morrow

#6

35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Luxury Destination

#7

35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Zillow Gone Wild

#8

35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Historical Homes of America

#9

35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Kristin Wilson

#10

35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Seth A. Goodman

#11

35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Phaedra King

#12

35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Zillow Gone Wild

#13

35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Minds

#14

35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Rebecca Duncan

#15

35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Nickie Scott Robertson

#16

35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Phaedra King

#17

35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Rebecca Duncan

#18

35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Minds

#19

35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Shweta Majumdar

#20

35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Dace Pētersone

#21

35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Nicki Smith

#22

35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Dasun Weerasinghe

#23

35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Minds

#24

35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Zillow Gone Wild

#25

35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Kristin Wilson

#26

35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Ashley Hoover

#27

35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Jason Galaz

#28

35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Tracy Arthur

#29

35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Minds

#30

35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Dee Paige

#31

35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Minds

#32

35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Ivona Bradley

#33

35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Amy Virgilio

#34

35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Minds

#35

35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: Abigail Antoniak

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Made Over 300 Comics This Year And Posted Every Single One, Here Are Some Random Samples For Some Laughs
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 14-October-2025
3 min read
Oct, 13, 2025
This Mother And Daughter Duo Is Creating Stunning 3D Chalk Art To Make Neighbors Smile (20 Photos)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Psych 5.06 “Viagra Falls” Review
3 min read
Aug, 19, 2010
Top 7 Thomasin Mckenzie Movies and TV Shows
3 min read
Oct, 25, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.