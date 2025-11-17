30 Gloriously Bad Tattoos That Were Shared In Response To Grimes’ New Ink

The obvious needs to be repeated—celebrities get a ton of attention both in real-life and online. So everything that they do, say, and write has a very wide impact. But we must never forget that stars are just like (richer, possibly slightly more talented versions of) us. And they write weird internet posts, too! No, they definitely don’t always post gold, and some internet users are quick to pounce on that.

A recent post by popular Canadian singer and songwriter Claire Elise Boucher, better known as Grimes, went viral on Twitter. The celebrity shared a photo of her new tattoo with a bizarre caption, sparking a massive thread where people shared pics of strange and low-quality ink with the very same caption. Scroll down to see how much fun the internet had.

#1

Image source: lamastabo

#2

Image source: cxmxjxrxtt

#3

Image source: JUNlPER

#4

Image source: biscuittts

#5

Image source: cutehappyfungi

#6

Image source: crocnate

#7

Image source: paraplyene

#8

Image source: modelodestroyer

#9

Image source: skekpen

#10

Image source: Stauhn

#11

Image source: emodog98

#12

Image source: jondon6below

#13

Image source: cholupa_enjoyer

#14

Image source: peipnpu

#15

Image source: ebichusgf

#16

Image source: bigmoneycommie

#17

Image source: simulationslave

#18

Image source: FNaF_Funnies

#19

Image source: CamaradaHidalgo

#20

Image source: chaomix

#21

Image source: lm_sole

#22

Image source: mountbellyache

#23

Image source: BootlegButtons2

#24

Image source: StreetNightLive

#25

Image source: rxnata_

#26

Image source: cailynskindapog

#27

Image source: ProManimalUnity

#28

Image source: sadvil

#29

Image source: chococrispis_13

#30

Image source: _mrpussy

