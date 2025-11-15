The Professionals Of Twitter Clap Back At An Entrepreneur Who Thinks That Abs On Women Look “Gross”

Since when are abs not attractive? It seems like entrepreneur and writer Richard Cooper believes that tight abdominal muscles are solely the domain of men. After he shared his opinion that women training to have ripped abs “gross,” the professionals of Twitter called him out for his tweet and roasted him.
Some of these comebacks are so scathing, Cooper might’ve needed to go to the internet ICU. Have a look below, dear Readers. Be sure to share your thoughts about this Twitter thread in the comments below and what you think of Cooper’s opinion. Which of the professionals’ comebacks was your personal top fave?
Historian James Fell confirmed to Bored Panda that he initiated the “righteous dog pile” on Cooper with his post. In Fell’s opinion, Cooper may have presented the opinion in his tweet as fact because “he likely believes it and because it is part of his persona/brand.” According to Fell, Cooper “champions such toxic masculinity as a product” that he then sells on to “pathetic young men who feel cheated” that life didn’t fulfill their every fantasy.
“Cooper presents himself as the ultimate male who has it all because he was a ‘real man’ who took life by the balls,” historian Fell said that the entrepreneur presents himself as an ‘alpha male’ that other men buy into.
In Fell’s opinion, people like Cooper absolutely ought to be confronted rather than ignored. “We won’t change the minds of Richard Cooper or his most ardent followers, but we challenge the toxic message to show the people that Richard victimizes are not alone, that they have support. And we also show those who are on the fence about those toxic ideas that those ideas are indeed toxic and we can sway them away from it and toward a kinder and more inclusive way of thinking,” the historian shared.
“As the famous 19th-century philosopher and British MP John Stuart Mill said, ‘Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing,'” Fell said, adding that he’s not one to sit idly by and do nothing.
We all have abdominal muscles, but not everyone’s are visible. Abs start showing up as we lose weight and reduce our body fat percentage. The less fat we have in relation to our muscles and bodymass, the more “ripped” our abs look. However, living a healthy life means living in between the two extremes of having too little or too much body fat. Less isn’t always more in this case, but too much can be dangerous to our health, too.
In a world ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic for more than a year, it makes little sense for Cooper to suggest that men don’t find abs on women attractive. If somebody’s abs are well-defined, that means that they’re not in the overweight or obese categories, BMI-wise. It also means that they have the discipline to eat and train well. The CDC explains that obesity worsens the outcomes from Covid-19, so it’s in everyone’s interest to lose a few pounds during the lockdowns.
“Having obesity may triple the risk of hospitalization due to a COVID-19 infection. Obesity is linked to impaired immune function. Obesity decreases lung capacity and reserve and can make ventilation more difficult,” the CDC warns.
“More than 900,000 adult COVID-19 hospitalizations occurred in the United States between the beginning of the pandemic and November 18, 2020. Models estimate that 271,800 (30.2%) of these hospitalizations were attributed to obesity,” the CDC adds that obesity is a very important factor when it comes to the novel coronavirus.
Reducing weight can be done by eating a healthy diet and getting lots of exercise. This is easier said than done, whoever, with so many of us are working from home and packing on the pounds. We’re moving less, we’re constantly anxious, and because a large chunk of our entertainment now is Netflix and junk food. So if anybody’s training for ripped abs, more power to you! In these difficult times, it’s an inspiration, not a drawback like some might suggest.
And here’s what some other social media users have been saying about the thread
