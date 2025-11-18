Hey Pandas, Can You Name A Little-Known Film That You Absolutely Rate? (Closed)

One that has been unfairly forgotten in your eyes, perhaps it flopped when it first came out.
#1
“Truly, Madly, Deeply” with Alan Rickman and Juliette Stevens.
Puts “Ghost” to shame.
#2
The Secret of Roan Innish.
It’s a kid’s movie, live action, vased on Irish/Scottish folklore, but I know a lot of adults who were mesmorised by this film. .
#3
Empire of the Sun.
A Steven Spielberg film set in WWII China, starring Christian Bale and John Malkovich and Miranda Richardson.
Breakout the popcorn and keep the kleenex nearby, this is a film you shouldn’t miss watching.
This is the first film I ever binge-watched in 1989 when it was on HBO. I own a copy on DVD and watch at least once a year.
#4
The 13th Warrior. Slightly dodgy casting aside, Antonio Banderos playing an Arab, it is a brilliant film, suggesting a realistic basis for the Beowulf legend.
#5
Temple Grandin. It’s a really good movie, it’s definitely on the more obscure side but it is really good and is based on the life of Temple Grandin (Search her up, she’s really cool) I really like it.
#6
“Parents” (1989) with Randy Quaid is a small, but fun movie. Dark humor.
“Tusk” (2014) is more popular, but in case you’ve never heard of it, check it out. You won’t forget that one easy.
#7
Handsome Devil! It’s one of Nicholas Galitzine’s first movies. It’s an irish indie film about frienship and acceptance. It’s phenominal and feels a little bit like a comedy version of Dead Poet’s Society, all set with a more modern tone. Absolutely obsessed with it.
#8
“Slaughterhouse Five”. For Kurt Vonnegut fans.
#9
“Mind walk”, for fans of deep thought films, like “My Dinner with André”, and for anyone who’s read Fritjof Capra’s book “The Turning Point”.
#10
Amazon Women on the Moon.
1987 satire with cast/cameo of some of the biggest names in Hollywood.
If you don’t watch it, at least consider donating to the “Blacks without Soul” charity to help this devasting condition.
(now I’ve got you intrigued, so Google it it’s on YouTube)
#11
Old 70’s action film: The Towering Inferno. It doesn’t have anything deep to say but the script and scenes flow well so it’s entertaining and all of the fire and stunts were real, no CGI in the 70’s so it’s different watching it with a 21st century perspective.
#12
Eating Raoul with Eric Estrada, Mary Woronov and Paul Bartell.
#13
blackout: invasion earth
#14
Mune, for a kids’ movie, I found it beautifully made.
#15
My Brilliant Career. Totally lovely film set in Australia
