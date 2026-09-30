30 Family Portraits By ‘Bora’s Photo Shop’ That Take “Picture-Perfect” To A Whole New Level

Family portraits are usually meant to capture a special moment and give you something to look back on for years… But ‘Bora’s Photo Shop’ takes that idea to a whole new level, turning ordinary family photos into dramatic scenes that look like they belong in a fantasy movie or another universe.
The artist creates personalized digital portraits featuring people, couples, families, and their beloved pets. In their work, cats can become giant celestial creatures floating through space, dogs can turn into heroic characters, and ordinary family members can suddenly find themselves surrounded by castles, planets, horses, clouds, lasers, and all kinds of bizarre settings.
The images are intentionally over-the-top, embracing the cheesy charm of vintage photo manipulation, old movie posters, fantasy artwork, and retro studio portraits. And somehow, that is exactly what makes them so much fun.
If that sounds intriguing, scroll down and see some of our favorite creations below.
More info: Instagram | borasphotoshop.com
#1
Image source: borasphotoshop
#2
Image source: borasphotoshop
#3
Image source: borasphotoshop
#4
Image source: borasphotoshop
#5
Image source: borasphotoshop
#6
Image source: borasphotoshop
#7
Image source: borasphotoshop
#8
Image source: borasphotoshop
#9
Image source: borasphotoshop
#10
Image source: borasphotoshop
#11
Image source: borasphotoshop
#12
Image source: borasphotoshop
#13
Image source: borasphotoshop
#14
Image source: borasphotoshop
#15
Image source: borasphotoshop
#16
Image source: borasphotoshop
#17
Image source: borasphotoshop
#18
Image source: borasphotoshop
#19
Image source: borasphotoshop
#20
Image source: borasphotoshop
#21
Image source: borasphotoshop
#22
Image source: borasphotoshop
#23
Image source: borasphotoshop
#24
Image source: borasphotoshop
#25
Image source: borasphotoshop
#26
Image source: borasphotoshop
#27
Image source: borasphotoshop
#28
Image source: borasphotoshop
#29
Image source: borasphotoshop
#30
Image source: borasphotoshop
Follow Us