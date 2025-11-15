40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They’ve Captured ‘Giants’

by

Everyone wants to look their best in front of the camera. In that sense, we’re all bound to feel at least the tiniest bit of disappointment. And it’s not because we don’t look worthy of a perfect shot, but rather because a praying mantis throws an unwelcome photobomb like it’s no big deal, or because the camera is wobbly.

Sometimes, though, the whole composition is off. Whether on purpose or by accident, it can bend the picture and our minds to make us look like real-life giants.

Bored Panda has compiled the funniest pics of unsuspecting giants who make the world around them look like a miniature amusement park. Watch out, King Kong, there is some strong competition in town!

#1 Already Tall (7 Ft Or More) Friend Accidentally Takes Optical Illusion Photo

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

Image source: pixelpoetry

#2 My Boy Climbing An Old Rotten Tree Stump Looks Like A Giant Climbing Mountains

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

Image source: AidenAsh15

#3 Our Tour Guide Took This Photo Of Our Group At Angkor Wat

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

Image source: skibblez_n_zits

#4 My Friend Looks Like A Giant

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

Image source: Nvr2Much

#5 I Took A Few Shots At Lake Louise Today And Google Offered Me This Panorama

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

Image source: MalletsDarker

#6 This Picture Of A Friend Hiking Makes Him Look Like A Giant Sitting Amongst Mountains

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

Image source: Pork_9

#7 A Giant Hanging From A Waterfall

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

Image source: basshead541

#8 The Way My Friend’s Uncle Is Sitting Makes Him Look Like A Giant

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

Image source: rex1991

#9 This Woman Seems As If She’s A Giant Lounging In The Ocean On A Large Mountain

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

Image source: Ahowardusf

#10 Does This Count?

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

#11 Tiny Kid, Giant Dad

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

Image source: ziggystarfist

#12 Giant Lady Leans On Building

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

#13 Thank You, Google

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

Image source: skoser

#14 My Friends Look Like Giants

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

Image source: KidKuiper

#15 We Were Taking Photos One Day On A Beach In Mexico

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

Image source: SarahPalinsBallsack

#16 Giant Baby

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

#17 My Brother Looks Like A Giant In This Easter Pic

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

Image source: josephninety

#18 The Optical Illusion Of This Photograph Makes It Look Like There Is A Micro-Human Next To My Mate

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

Image source: emmaensign

#19 Took This Photo, Later Realized That She Looked Huge

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

Image source: clarkhodgins

#20 This Photo Makes Me And My Friends Look Like Giants In A Forest

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

Image source: marcusbrothers

#21 This Optical Illusion Makes My Friend Look Like A Giant

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

Image source: speedota

#22 Accidental Forced Perspective Makes Me Look Like A Giant

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

Image source: bradcrc

#23 A Giant At The Muscle Beach

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

Image source: tomatopickle

#24 My Friend Took A Photo Of Me Sitting On A Wall That Ended Up Looking Like A Giant Sitting On The End Of A Pier

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

Image source: LitZippo

#25 My Grandfather Looks Like A Giant In This Photo

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

Image source: sjm2525

#26 I’m Not A Giant , I’m Just Installing New Flooring At A Pre-School

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

Image source: giceman715

#27 The Lighting At My School’s Talent Show Made This Picture Look Photoshopped

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

Image source: mirandaconpete

#28 Illusion At Mt. Woodson

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

Image source: Mrithu

#29 The Miniature Shopping Carts At The Local Pharmacy Make My 11-Month-Old Son Look Like A Giant

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

Image source: ZeroBugBounce

#30 Is That A Giant Kneeling On Water?

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

Image source: therealjshaff

#31 I Look Like A Giant In This Picture

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

Image source: PabloVermicelli

#32 Photographing A Waterfall Miniature

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

Image source: RealMCKenzie

#33 This Picture My Brother Took In Ireland Makes It Look Like He’s A Giant Walking Around The Countryside

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

Image source: Julius__PleaseHer

#34 Giant Caught Standing On A Beach

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

Image source: YourLocalDutchGuy

#35 I Captured A Giant

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

Image source: John Cornell

#36 This Newlywed Couple In Ireland Look Like Giants

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

Image source: explodingkitteh

#37 My Older Sister Holding My 2 Giant Sons Around 1-Year-Old Each

My husband’s 6 ft and the shortest of the men in his family. His dad’s family is like purely Norwegian and massive (even a few ladies are over 6 ft).

And my sister is small (4’11”-5’0”).

The boys are both 90th percentile for height. My 1-year-old wears 2T clothing. My 3-year-old wears 5-6 year-old clothing.

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#38 From The Angle I Took This From, My Friend Looks Like A Giant

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

Image source: IlluminatiFetus

#39 Photo Of Me Fixing Xbox Inadvertently Makes Me Look Like A Giant

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#40 My Kids On A Cliff Looking At The Ocean Makes Them Look Like Giants

40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They&#8217;ve Captured &#8216;Giants&#8217;

Image source: phathiker

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Lord Buckethead” Needs to Trend after Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
3 min read
Jun, 12, 2017
Fairytales Brought To Life In Our Beloved Kiev
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
50 Funny Animal Posts That Will Leave You With The Biggest Smile
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Chuck 4.06 “Chuck Versus The Aisle of Terror” Review
3 min read
Oct, 25, 2010
Amazon Is Now Selling An Igloo You Can Build In Your Backyard
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Artist Who Made People Cry With Her ‘Good Boy’ Comics Just Released A New One About A Dog, Says It Was Painful To Draw
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.