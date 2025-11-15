40 Times People Took Pics Only To Realize They’ve Captured ‘Giants’

Everyone wants to look their best in front of the camera. In that sense, we’re all bound to feel at least the tiniest bit of disappointment. And it’s not because we don’t look worthy of a perfect shot, but rather because a praying mantis throws an unwelcome photobomb like it’s no big deal, or because the camera is wobbly.
Sometimes, though, the whole composition is off. Whether on purpose or by accident, it can bend the picture and our minds to make us look like real-life giants.
Bored Panda has compiled the funniest pics of unsuspecting giants who make the world around them look like a miniature amusement park. Watch out, King Kong, there is some strong competition in town!
#1 Already Tall (7 Ft Or More) Friend Accidentally Takes Optical Illusion Photo
#2 My Boy Climbing An Old Rotten Tree Stump Looks Like A Giant Climbing Mountains
#3 Our Tour Guide Took This Photo Of Our Group At Angkor Wat
#4 My Friend Looks Like A Giant
#5 I Took A Few Shots At Lake Louise Today And Google Offered Me This Panorama
#6 This Picture Of A Friend Hiking Makes Him Look Like A Giant Sitting Amongst Mountains
#7 A Giant Hanging From A Waterfall
#8 The Way My Friend’s Uncle Is Sitting Makes Him Look Like A Giant
#9 This Woman Seems As If She’s A Giant Lounging In The Ocean On A Large Mountain
Image source: Ahowardusf
#10 Does This Count?
#11 Tiny Kid, Giant Dad
#12 Giant Lady Leans On Building
#13 Thank You, Google
#14 My Friends Look Like Giants
#15 We Were Taking Photos One Day On A Beach In Mexico
#16 Giant Baby
#17 My Brother Looks Like A Giant In This Easter Pic
#18 The Optical Illusion Of This Photograph Makes It Look Like There Is A Micro-Human Next To My Mate
#19 Took This Photo, Later Realized That She Looked Huge
#20 This Photo Makes Me And My Friends Look Like Giants In A Forest
#21 This Optical Illusion Makes My Friend Look Like A Giant
#22 Accidental Forced Perspective Makes Me Look Like A Giant
#23 A Giant At The Muscle Beach
#24 My Friend Took A Photo Of Me Sitting On A Wall That Ended Up Looking Like A Giant Sitting On The End Of A Pier
#25 My Grandfather Looks Like A Giant In This Photo
#26 I’m Not A Giant , I’m Just Installing New Flooring At A Pre-School
#27 The Lighting At My School’s Talent Show Made This Picture Look Photoshopped
#28 Illusion At Mt. Woodson
#29 The Miniature Shopping Carts At The Local Pharmacy Make My 11-Month-Old Son Look Like A Giant
#30 Is That A Giant Kneeling On Water?
#31 I Look Like A Giant In This Picture
#32 Photographing A Waterfall Miniature
#33 This Picture My Brother Took In Ireland Makes It Look Like He’s A Giant Walking Around The Countryside
#34 Giant Caught Standing On A Beach
#35 I Captured A Giant
#36 This Newlywed Couple In Ireland Look Like Giants
#37 My Older Sister Holding My 2 Giant Sons Around 1-Year-Old Each
My husband’s 6 ft and the shortest of the men in his family. His dad’s family is like purely Norwegian and massive (even a few ladies are over 6 ft).
And my sister is small (4’11”-5’0”).
The boys are both 90th percentile for height. My 1-year-old wears 2T clothing. My 3-year-old wears 5-6 year-old clothing.
#38 From The Angle I Took This From, My Friend Looks Like A Giant
#39 Photo Of Me Fixing Xbox Inadvertently Makes Me Look Like A Giant
#40 My Kids On A Cliff Looking At The Ocean Makes Them Look Like Giants
