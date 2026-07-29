These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

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They like to say that what you don’t know can’t hurt you. But those people have probably not spent much time on the internet. Because here, sometimes all it takes for your blissfully ignorant bubble to burst is someone willing to call out your mistake.

But what if the mistake isn’t yours? What if the very person doing the correcting is the one whose blissfully ignorant bubble requires bursting? That’s where things really get interesting…

So interesting, in fact, that people have dedicated entire corners of the internet to sharing these spectacular misfires. In this list, we’ve gathered a few particularly humiliating examples, all of which were shared in the People Incorrectly Correcting Other People group on Facebook.

They’re a reminder that when it comes to the internet—and especially when it comes to correcting others—it pays to be certain you’ve got your facts straight. Or, as the saying goes, you better check yourself before you wreck yourself.

#1

These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Kimberly Shand

It seems a lot of people get an unhealthy amount of joy out of correcting other people online. So much so that journalist Sarah Todd calls it “one of the many unexpected side effects of the internet,” one that reveals “just how many people lose the capacity for emotional self-regulation when confronted with a misused semicolon.”

Psychotherapist Stacey Alvarez, LMFT, takes this even further, calling correcting others online “a defining feature of digital interaction.”

What both Alvarez and Todd point to is the peculiar culture of correction online, where calling out other people’s mistakes can feel almost irresistible—and can look very different from the way we might handle the same slip-up IRL.

These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

#2

These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Deb Pend

#3

These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Carrie Scott Glasgow

Todd uses an endearing example from The Princess Diaries (2001) to illustrate her point: the scene where Mia takes a giant bite of a frozen palate cleanser at a fancy dinner and immediately regrets it. Rather than let her suffer alone, her two dinner companions dive in too, wincing through their own mouthfuls of “frozen green stuff,” as Todd puts it.

“They know the young princess has made a mistake, but rather than make her feel ashamed, their instinct is to make her feel less alone,” Todd explains. “In this way, they are the exact opposite of people who make other people feel bad about their grammar and punctuation on the internet.”

Granted, this is a scene from a movie—and a gloriously unrealistic one at that. But I’d like to believe it reflects something we’re at least more inclined to do when we’re face-to-face with someone rather than faced with a screen: consider their embarrassment before calling attention to their mistake. Sometimes that means swallowing our pride and letting a harmless error slide; other times, it means pointing it out quietly and respectfully rather than turning it into a spectacle.

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Ryuku Kintaro

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Fitz Eorðcyn

But that courtesy tends to evaporate the moment social media platforms, comment sections, and forums enter the picture.

Online, Alvarez says, correction stops being a private matter. “What might once have been a private clarification is now a public performance,” she explains, “and correction has shifted from an occasional act into a cultural reflex.”

She explains that this is partly because of how we’ve come to think about correction itself. Because we live in an age shaped by misinformation, disinformation, and rapidly circulating half-truths, “calling things out” has taken on a new kind of moral weight. To correct someone is framed as an act of care. To stay silent, by contrast, starts to look like enabling harm.

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Bianca Sumfinrandom

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Angus Cameron

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Tarryn Jay Wilson

Under that framework, Alvarez says, correction isn’t just tolerated; it becomes virtuous. And the more visible, decisive, and confident the correction, the more virtuous it seems.

And this framing, she notes, isn’t entirely wrong: misinformation does cause real, lasting damage, and silence, in some cases, really can function as a kind of complicity. A culture that values truth, she argues, also has to make room for correcting falsehoods.

But something has shifted in how that correction actually plays out: “The line between protecting accuracy and policing people has blurred,” Alvarez says. Correction, she explains, is no longer always about the information itself. Just as often, it becomes about something else entirely—asserting authority, demonstrating superiority, or regulating how other people speak, think, or show up online.

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Angus Cameron

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Gregory Logro Bolide

#11

These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Kyle JW

Similarly, Todd suggests, “maybe the shock and fury expressed by some online commenters over a misspelled word is actually performative. It’s one thing to notice and even feel pained by a typo; it’s another to announce your pain to the world.”

And perhaps that’s what makes examples like the ones in this list so satisfying. There’s a particular kind of irony in coming in hot to school someone else on a mistake, only to reveal that the real mistake was yours all along. Maybe it’s karma. Maybe it’s the internet’s way of keeping us humble.

But either way, when the tables turn and the “corrector” becomes the corrected, all that confidence makes the backfire all the more spectacular—the kind of moment that’s simply too good not to screenshot.

Let us know which of these had you cringing the most!

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Harmony Whicker

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Cynthia Dallas Windesheim

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Joanna ‘Puma’ Raymond

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Ayunina Prihatiningsih

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Hailey DeMarre

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Emily Higgs

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Doug Dennison

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Izzy Kerwood

#20

These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Miles McFadden

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Jenny Bromfield

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Chris Stock

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Heather Moore Sheppard

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Mary Smilie

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Rachel Schwartz

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Poppy Kia

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Elena Melgar Fuentes

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Sarah Ratliff

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Timothy C Gray

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Amie Gillies

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Zubair Mohammed

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Linc Murray

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Shaun Holzbach

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Kevin McKenna

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Kendell Leigh Ann Jarrell

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Russell Barrett

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Jordan Brassard

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Ken S Huang

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Claire Baxter-Dunlavey

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Hailey Berry

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Dylan Luhowy

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Austin Danger Durling

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Dave Andrew

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Becky Copson

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Tom Saywell

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Amanda Duncan

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: GayPeacock6018

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Kara Boggs

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Christopher Gorman

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Jenn Frederick

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Beth Ellis

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Vicki Renee Gamble

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Majken Longlade

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Blake Finley

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Pink Girly💕

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Kaitlin Courrier

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Dwana Back-Lamberson

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Ellie Payne

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Lindsey Wilson

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Dave Berger

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Bryan Lopuck

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Dutch Lockett

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Dalyvis anonimas

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Ben Slocock

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Sabrina Marie

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Matthew Parker

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Ande Rockwood

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: Thomas Snyder

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These 69 Know-It-Alls Should Have Checked Themselves Before Correcting Someone Else (New Pics)

Image source: AJ Lau

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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