237 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You

Having a rough Monday? Well, we’re about to give you a little bit of comfort.
Below, Bored Panda has put together of list of people who are having a pretty bad Monday. And by pretty bad, we mean a porcupine falling from a tree to your head bad. Or having paint spill literally all over your car. Yeah, not really the best way to start the week. But hey, at least it gives us comfort.
Do you think your day was worse? Tell us about it in the comments after you vote for your favorite submissions!
#1 I Dropped It…
Image source: nocktte
#2 Only Realised They Were There After The Flash
Image source: Bosobogolo
#3 Yep, That’s Snow
Image source: Xingua92
#4 I’ve Been At Work For 4 Hours Now. I Just Saw This
Image source: SirSpankalott
#5 How To Lose At Life
Image source: reddit.com
#6 What Happens When You Go For The Rear Defrost But Hit The Sun Roof. Alaska Style
Image source: FatBaldBitterAndAngry
#7 Well, Good Morning
Image source: o0Baconer0o
#8 This Is What Happens When You Forget To Roll Your Window Up Before A Snowstorm
Image source: Bp0tt3r
#9 Oh No
Image source: Spodiz
#10 Sh*t
Image source: Mrencinas
#11 So My Sister Got Her Allergy Test Done And She Was Allergic To Everything They Tested For. Her Worst Reaction Was To Horses
Image source: lofty_ginger
#12 How’s Your Day Going?
Image source: TheDiegoFranco
#13 The Owner Of The Apartment Told Us It Will Be A Green/Blue Party. (Blue Is A German Expression For Being Drunk And Green For Weed). This Guy Thought We Make A Costume Party
Image source: fritzf
#14 Oh… Uhh… Well, Sh*t
Image source: Jertob
#15 This Guy Who Didn’t Want To Risk His Wiper Blade
#16 The F Fell Off My Ford Fiesta Flame. Now I Drive A Ford Fiesta Lame
Image source: Thechuz1337
#17 F**k This Kid In Particular
Image source: TheLeagueOfShadows
#18 A Porcupine Fell From A Tree And Fell On Her Head. The Apex Of Unluckiness
Image source: Yachtnaught
#19 Some Water Running From The Roof Got Stuck By The Paint On The Ceiling. Now What?
Image source: NSFW_PORN_ONLY
#20 Well Sh*t, Now What?
Image source: notanon
#21 This Happened To The Plane Mid-Flight. The Whole Plane Shook And Our Collective Buttholes Puckered
Image source: Rozard
#22 Today Is Not My Day
Image source: MagicalTurtleMan
#23 I Just Wanted Some Water
Image source: find_evil
#24 Halloween 1989. That’s Me On The Right. My Sister Is Behind Me And About To Have A Really Bad Day
Image source: BryanwithaY
#25 A Girl I Know Went To The Zoo And Accidentally Dropped Her Phone. She Didn’t Want It Back
Image source: PraxAttacks
#26 This Just Happened When I Took My Bananas Out Of A Bag
Image source: Flynnerrol
#27 My Mom Almost Crashed Her Car Today Cause A Snake Started Coming Out Of Her Vents While She Was Driving
Image source: Krissy_Lyn
#28 Well, Sh*t
#29 Kid On The Scooter Had A Bad Day
Image source: Syckwun
#30 On Second Thought, I Think I’ll Walk
Image source: reddit.com
#31 This Guy Having A Bad Day At Glastonbury 2017
Image source: hawkwardd
#32 I Just Walked Around The House For 10 Min, Unable To Find Where The Dog Took A Sh*t
Image source: Republicofjohn
#33 I Live In A Town Where I Have Been Waiting For This To Happen For Almost 24 Years. Today, It Finally Happened!
Image source: kamehamehameow
#34 My Housemates Thought It Would Be A Good Idea To Do This While I Was Asleep And Then Leave For The Day (With The Key). I Have A Job Interview In 2 Hours
Image source: PlungerBot
#35 I Broke My Apple Slicer And Accidentally Created A Very Dangerous Apple
Image source: StillEnjoyLegos
#36 Well, Sh*t
Image source: Lugozi
#37 Some Teacher Is Having A Bad Day At School Today
Image source: dream_monkey
#38 Now What?
Image source: kirvesperse
#39 And They Wonder Why Exercise Initiatives Fail
Image source: ahepperla
#40 Happy Birthday, Muffin!
Image source: Thisguysays
#41 Wore A Shoelace As A Belt For Work Today Out Of Desperation. Now The Office Thinks I’m The “Thong Guy”
Image source: Sydthebarrett
#42 Well This Happened Today…
Image source: SJCooke94
#43 Somebody Must Be Having A Bad Day
Image source: Captainj321
#44 Monday
Image source: PoopShootBandit
#45 Well, Sh*t
Image source: zsreportz
#46 After Years In Retail, This Is The Worst Case Scenario
Image source: AndySlot
#47 So This Actually Just Happened At My Aunt’s House
Image source: JaCobra789
#48 The Seconds Before Realising
Image source: Bierrr
#49 Worst Morning Commute Ever
Image source: theJoshuaAdam
#50 Never Sleep Outside With Cereal Guys
Image source: elley5sos
#51 Spray Tan Tears Won’t Go Away
Image source: thiscontradiction
#52 You Think Your Day’s Been Bad?
#53 They Forgot To Put Their Drain Plugs In
Image source: jagershotzz
#54 A Friend Of Mine Found Out Today Why Offices Aren’t Based Outside
Image source: Rantaloupe
#55 When All I Want To Do Is Make Spaghetti, But All Signs Point To It Not Happening
Image source: imgur.com
#56 30 Min Before The End Of My Shift
Image source: mrmyaguy
#57 So This Happened
Image source: Phoenix86
#58 Oh No
#59 Stopped Cause I Thought My Tire Popped, But I’m Pretty Sure Someone Tried To Murder Me
Image source: hordasx9
#60 The New Milk My Mom Bought Tastes Funny
Image source: nerdallure
#61 My Friend Was Curling Her Eyelashes While Walking And Tripped. This Happened:
Image source: fabulousfoureyes
#62 My Baby Ordered 94 Dollars Worth Of Pizza Off An App Called ‘Slice’ That Doesn’t Ask For Payment Info Verification When Placing An Order
Image source: Austin624
#63 Oh No
Image source: stabbyclaus
#64 When You Slice A Bread And Can’t Make The Sandwich
Image source: bluebell959
#65 I’m Not Sad I’m Working On Thanksgiving, I’m Sad My Donut Shop Is Closed
Image source: jkorpela
#66 So, This Happened This Morning In Florence
Image source: hitcha
#67 So This Just Happened
Image source: LorienStrawberries
#68 I Got Charged Per Onion Ring And Not All The Rings Cost The Same Amount
Image source: feeshodoom
#69 Someone Really Had To Wipe
Image source: HTBscribbles
#70 My Basketball Got Stuck Between The Backboard And The Wall Behind It, So I Threw A Rock At It. Then This Happened
Image source: Bobskioner
#71 Roommate Learned A Valuable Lesson Today
Image source: wordsbynight
#72 I Can’t Believe This Happened. R.I.P. My Ice Cream
Image source: youngweonhi
#73 You Know Someone’s Had A Bad Day When You Find This In The Toilet Cubical
Image source: Sagerian
#74 The Solar Eclipse Glasses I Ordered A Month Ago Finally Came! 4 Days After The Eclipse…
Image source: shotukan
#75 My First Day Of Class Starts In An Hour And The Battery To My Clippers Just Died. Well, So Much For First Impression
Image source: CptColeman
#76 So My Friends At Work Accidentally Broke A Pipe Line And As Result 30 Ton Of Flour Dropped On The Floor
Image source: Antmf
#77 Friend Of Mine Started Their Day Off Poorly
Image source: CappaWasDetated
#78 Oh Sh*t, That Wasn’t Grass
Image source: Luklaus
#79 My Sister Was Taking Pictures Of My Nephew At School & The Little Guy In The Back Looks Miserable
Image source: Htxbia
#80 Today Someone Decided To Make An Illegal U Turn At The Worst Possible Time
Image source: _zatoichi
#81 A Bad Day At Work
Image source: imgur.com
#82 Just Accidentally Played The Worst Game Ever. I Call It ‘Pear Or Potato’
Image source: barefootdoctor
#83 Homeschooling Has A Whole New Meaning
#84 My View Of Metallica From The Handicapped Section At Commonwealth Stadium In Edmonton. 7 Hour Drive For This
Image source: doctajones1989
#85 A Tractor Trailer Slammed Into The Mablevale Overpass On I-30, Causing Frozen Pizzas To Cover The Interstate, Blocking All Traffic
Image source: i/web
#86 Happy Birthday
Image source: Pot4DMasses
#87 Well, Crap
Image source: tonyalex8
#88 My Friend Said He Could Be An Olympic Diver. This Is What Happened
Image source: Matariel19
#89 Glass 1:0 Toilet
Image source: TheDancingBaboon
#90 Don’t Ask Me How This Happened, I Hate Myself Too
Image source: goth_cakes
#91 Well, Screw You Too, Fortune Cookie
Image source: WhiteY515
#92 How Was Your Monday?
Image source: imgur.com
#93 He Dropped His Doritos On The Road
#94 I’m A Baker. After Working All Morning On This Order, I Get This Text From My Boss
Image source: skillsontoast92
#95 It’s A Bad Day When…
Image source: packilvania
#96 Only Me
Image source: Brooke2469
#97 I Selected A Window Seat To Avoid Human Contact
Image source: SolomonGunnEsq
#98 Wine Tragedy
#99 At Least It’s Not Stolen
Image source: imgur.com
#100 I Made A Beast Cheesecake And Then I Dropped It
Image source: tom__kelly
#101 I’ll Never Be Someone’s Bride
#102 My Friend Works At A Bank And Today This Happened
Image source: reddit.com
#103 Walked Around All Day With A Thong Hanging Out Of My Hood. The Worst Part Is This Wasn’t The First Time
Image source: ilovegingermen
#104 This SUV Broke The Sound Barrier
Image source: BenjiSalami
#105 Decided To Go Without Underwear Today At Work, Noticed Several People Across The Room Leave Upset During Our Morning Meeting. Now I Know Why
Image source: timshannon22
#106 Seriously?
Image source: zeen
#107 Whyyy
Image source: BriannaNana
#108 Burning My Laptop
Image source: EricRich
#109 Friend Went Ice Fishing And Decided To Take A Pic Of The Ice Hole. Oops
Image source: imgur.com
#110 So I Think I Might Just Go Back To Bed… FML
Image source: theederv
#111 I Got Assigned Locker 68. Guess I Don’t Have A Locker This Year
Image source: imgur.com
#112 Not Cool, Monday. Not Cool At All
Image source: NotThatDamnDroid
#113 Oops
Image source: bkmgtpe
#114 Worst Day Ever
Image source: tama chan
#115 Well, Sh*t
Image source: imgur.com
#116 See You In Court, Palmer Paint Products
Image source: LeleTill
#117 Well, Sh*t
Image source: imgur.com
#118 This Is How A Bad Day Looks Like
Image source: reddit.com
#119 Amazon Shipped My Hot Sauce Without Any Padding
Image source: bizzaromatt
#120 Well, My Life Sucks Today
Image source: Cwowwzers
#121 140 People Booked In My Restaurant Tonight. My Only Oven. Damn
Image source: imgur.com
#122 My Friend Has The Best Luck On Airplanes
Image source: destroythenseek
#123 Oops
#124 So This Happened
Image source: heyheyhiitsme
#125 The Peel-Open Seal. Every. Single. Time
Image source: Gregorwhat
#126 I Should Have Moved My Car
Image source: TheMunnichs
#127 My Coffee Turned Out A Bit Odd This Morning. Can’t Imagine How It Could Have Happened
Image source: M5WannaBe
#128 Well, Sh*t
Image source: baloneyshoes
#129 How’s Your Monday Going?
Image source: RandomOrigin
#130 Someone’s Going Through A Really Bad Breakup If This Decision Was Made
Image source: goie
#131 Sh*t Eating Grin Gonna Get It
Image source: maestroenglish
#132 Just Came Back From Lunch To This
Image source: lilnicky261
#133 Boyfriend Bought 8 Lbs Of Jellly Bellies. Then The Bag Broke. This Was The Result. Oops
Image source: imgur.com
#134 I Think We Might Be Low On Ink
Image source: simon_wang12
#135 This Happened Outside My Buddy’s Workplace. The Student Driver Sticker Really Brings It All Together
Image source: Enkage
#136 Oops… Wrong Gurney In The Room
Image source: fulcrumbs
#137 Ooops
Image source: michaelacoletta
#138 Guess What Happened
#139 So This Happened To Me On An Escolator In Korea. One Of My Worst Fears Came True
Image source: Uncertainspy686
#140 Oops
Image source: ChefPD
#141 Someone’s Having A Bad Day
Image source: bobby904
#142 Here Is Our Daughter’s First Flight In Europe. “And We’ll Be Able To See Paris As We Fly Over It!”
Image source: Cartoonlad
#143 I Don’t Know How This Happened, I Work At A Toilet Paper Factory…
Image source: matthewdubya
#144 When You Get To Work At 5:30 Am And Someone Has Thrown Your Breakfast Away
Image source: Ellie Kumar
#145 First Winter Snow. Damn
Image source: TheFrenchCommander
#146 Yesterday I Spilled Water Into My Coin Tray. Today I Go To Feed The Meter
Image source: surviva316
#147 Well, Sh*t
Image source: imgur.com
#148 Hapy F**king Monday
Image source: imgur.com
#149 I Opened The Fridge Door And All Of My Eggs Fell Out. Good Morning, Monday
Image source: jfreels69
#150 Oh No
Image source: damiandch
#151 Thought I Was Using The Wet Wipes In My Bathroom, I Was Wrong. R.I.P. My Asshole
Image source: PacoDiez
#152 So I Walk Into My Office This Morning…
Image source: sobo19
#153 Don’t Squat While Wearing Work Pants At Work. Ever
Image source: bZeiler
#154 I Knew I Forgot Something Outside Last Night. FML
Image source: larhavoc
#155 This Happened At My Local Restaurant
Image source: pmmeyourpeacesign
#156 Every. Damn. Time
Image source: dirtbikekid1995
#157 What’s This? I’m Going Back To Bed
Image source: jjlew080
#158 Cat Puked On The Dog. Dog Proceeded To Wag His Tail Flinging It Everywhere
Image source: greetification
#159 Oh, Right. It’s Monday
Image source: imgur.com
#160 And How Do You Start Your Morning?
Image source: 5n4k3
#161 When You Positively Know You’ve Failed Your Driving Test
Image source: Humzabin
#162 4 Minutes Before I Was Supposed To Clock Out
Image source: rainbowcountry
#163 Yeah, It Is Monday
Image source: BeerMania
#164 Well, Sh*t
Image source: mdehevilland
#165 Just Washing Some Pillows
Image source: TerryCruzLeftPec
#166 Happy Start Of The Day
#167 I Was Fooling Around At Walmart And Went To The Women’s Restroom. I’ve Been Trying To Leave For 10 Mins Already, But They Keep Coming
Image source: devALMXGHTY
#168 Just Makin’ Smoothies
Image source: Haganblount
#169 Sh*t
Image source: sonnet155
#170 Well, Sh*t. Literally, Sh*t
#171 Pizza Fail
#172 How Does This Happen?
Image source: the_install_tech
#173 I Am 32-Years-Old And I Just Fell For The Oldest Trick In The Book
Image source: imgur.com
#174 It’s My Dad’s. It’s $800. I’m Going To Die
Image source: xKYL3x
#175 I Spent Months Painting These Shoes For A Friend And Realized When I Was Done That They’re The Wrong Size
Image source: joyyx3
#176 You Think You’re Having A Bad Day
Image source: Snakex77x
#177 R.I.P. My Real Life Inbox. These All Arrived Within 72 Hours Of Getting A DWI. In Other News: Drinking And Driving Is Idiotic. I Accept My Punishment And Regret My Poor Decisions. Be Safe, Kiddos. Learn From My Fail. I Did
Image source: BobaFettLived
#178 Well, Sh*t
Image source: woodsamrow
#179 My Teenage Neighbor Breaking Up With His Girlfriend. While Eating Cheetos
Image source: jroehr
#180 Noticed This At 10 Am This Morning. Looks Like It’s Going To Be One Of Those Kinds Of Days
Image source: andrewsmd87
#181 Seriously Just Finished Organizing This Kit Of Parts
Image source: CantSayIHave
#182 Just Let Me Get Those Ice Cubes
Image source: Sanguecaldo
#183 This Knife
#184 My Colleague Had An Accident Today
Image source: N90C
#185 I Just Spread This All Over My Lips Thinking It Was Chapstick
Image source: thatwatertemple
#186 Put My Beauty Blender In A Cup Of Hot Water And Left It To Soak To Clean It And My Brother Started Drinking It Thinking It Was A Cuppa X Soz X
Image source: NimffMcManus
#187 The Absolute Worst Part Of Doing Dishes
Image source: smor729
#188 Teenage Drift Fail
Image source: termanader
#189 I Was Also Having A Bad Day
Image source: sparks89
#190 I Was Somewhat Proud Of My Homemade Breakfast So I Went Looking For My Camera. Then The Ceiling Light Fell Off Precisely On The Plate, Shattering The Bulb On My Omelette
Image source: HerrMyth
#191 Well, Sh*t
Image source: Paintkiller
#192 Why For Me
#193 Yesterday I Made A Poor Decision About My Skin And The Effect Of Prolonged Sun Exposure
Image source: jleet024
#194 Well, Sh*t
Image source: PandaProject
#195 Everyone Begged To Work Outside For English
Image source: AmericanFromAsia
#196 Well, That Escalated Quickly
Image source: madget
#197 Why?
Image source: imgur.com
#198 Safe To Say He Had Enough Of Your Sh*t, Lady
Image source: LightenUpFFS
#199 And So, Monday Begins
Image source: auvr
#200 What Did Just Happened?
Image source: Archlinder
#201 I’ll Of A Sudden It Turned Into A Bad Day
Image source: ScOttyfarms2
#202 Hope Your Monday Went Better Then Mine
Image source: CoffeeMama23
#203 What A Great Day
Image source: snamie
#204 If I Made A List Of Impossible Sh*t That Would Wake Me Up At 3:00 AM On A Monday Morning This Would Top The List
Image source: Piggypruewho
#205 How I Became An “Ice Road” Trucker
Image source: zeferin
#206 Well, Sh*t
Image source: QuantumFractal
#207 Well, Sh*t
Image source: willrob
#208 3 Dollars Later
Image source: rbcMD
#209 Well, Sh*t
Image source: fumpsee
#210 Great Disappointment
Image source: reddit.com
#211 The Key Was A Little Bent, So I Tried To Correct It. I’m 650 Miles From Home
Image source: Hatchet23
#212 You Thought You Were Having A Bad Day
Image source: TheSwaggieJesus
#213 Well, Screw You, Morning
Image source: Reksh
#214 And So, Monday Ends
Image source: EVILB0NG
#215 I Am Also Having A Bad Day
Image source: reddit.com
#216 I Guess On The Bright Side, Nothing Like This Has Happened During Sex
Image source: bmacmachine
#217 Tried To Open The Ice Cream
Image source: Poo-et
#218 Well, Sh*t
Image source: FrederikTwn
#219 This Is What I Found When I Went To Leave For Work
Image source: dalemeister
#220 When You Try To Leave For Work Earlier Than Normal And Your Fridge Needs To Sacrifice The Cherry Juice Concentrate
Image source: sinisterhotdog
#221 My Oven Shattered My Hopes Of Spaghetti Squash For Dinner
Image source: captainamber
#222 This Girl Asked To Borrow My Paint. As Soon As I Hand It To Her
Image source: TarPitt
#223 Damn It
Image source: charalaffe
#224 Oops
Image source: Scooterdad
#225 Some Guy In My Office Had A Bad Day
Image source: ratbastid
#226 So I Was Using The Handicapped Stall When This Happened
Image source: Mckaymorlock
#227 So Woke Up Early To Have Time For Breakfast. Look What’s On The Ground By The Way
Image source: Darkwyntr
#228 Bad Day At Work
Image source: Rozzaj
#229 Why Though
Image source: reddit.com
#230 Well F**k You Very Much, Monday
Image source: yeahhhmuffins
#231 Help
Image source: radalienass
#232 Hoping You All Had A Better Day Than We Did
Image source: oliver_parker
#233 My Friend Usually Has His Sh*t Together, But We All Make Mistakes
Image source: thejyo
#234 This Egg Peeling Fiasco
Image source: RedBeardMark
#235 In Case Anyone Is Wondering How My Day Is Going
Image source: gatosinspace
#236 Here’s A Picture Of Me Absolutely Obliterating The Dreams Of A Young Child In Arcade Basketball
Image source: RyanLangdon_
#237 Oh No
Image source: Jayhoo89
