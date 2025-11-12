237 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You

by

Having a rough Monday? Well, we’re about to give you a little bit of comfort.

Below, Bored Panda has put together of list of people who are having a pretty bad Monday. And by pretty bad, we mean a porcupine falling from a tree to your head bad. Or having paint spill literally all over your car. Yeah, not really the best way to start the week. But hey, at least it gives us comfort.

Do you think your day was worse? Tell us about it in the comments after you vote for your favorite submissions!

#1 I Dropped It…

Image source: nocktte

#2 Only Realised They Were There After The Flash

Image source: Bosobogolo

#3 Yep, That’s Snow

Image source: Xingua92

#4 I’ve Been At Work For 4 Hours Now. I Just Saw This

Image source: SirSpankalott

#5 How To Lose At Life

Image source: reddit.com

#6 What Happens When You Go For The Rear Defrost But Hit The Sun Roof. Alaska Style

Image source: FatBaldBitterAndAngry

#7 Well, Good Morning

Image source: o0Baconer0o

#8 This Is What Happens When You Forget To Roll Your Window Up Before A Snowstorm

Image source: Bp0tt3r

#9 Oh No

Image source: Spodiz

#10 Sh*t

Image source: Mrencinas

#11 So My Sister Got Her Allergy Test Done And She Was Allergic To Everything They Tested For. Her Worst Reaction Was To Horses

Image source: lofty_ginger

#12 How’s Your Day Going?

Image source: TheDiegoFranco

#13 The Owner Of The Apartment Told Us It Will Be A Green/Blue Party. (Blue Is A German Expression For Being Drunk And Green For Weed). This Guy Thought We Make A Costume Party

Image source: fritzf

#14 Oh… Uhh… Well, Sh*t

Image source: Jertob

#15 This Guy Who Didn’t Want To Risk His Wiper Blade

#16 The F Fell Off My Ford Fiesta Flame. Now I Drive A Ford Fiesta Lame

Image source: Thechuz1337

#17 F**k This Kid In Particular

Image source: TheLeagueOfShadows

#18 A Porcupine Fell From A Tree And Fell On Her Head. The Apex Of Unluckiness

Image source: Yachtnaught

#19 Some Water Running From The Roof Got Stuck By The Paint On The Ceiling. Now What?

Image source: NSFW_PORN_ONLY

#20 Well Sh*t, Now What?

Image source: notanon

#21 This Happened To The Plane Mid-Flight. The Whole Plane Shook And Our Collective Buttholes Puckered

Image source: Rozard

#22 Today Is Not My Day

Image source: MagicalTurtleMan

#23 I Just Wanted Some Water

Image source: find_evil

#24 Halloween 1989. That’s Me On The Right. My Sister Is Behind Me And About To Have A Really Bad Day

Image source: BryanwithaY

#25 A Girl I Know Went To The Zoo And Accidentally Dropped Her Phone. She Didn’t Want It Back

Image source: PraxAttacks

#26 This Just Happened When I Took My Bananas Out Of A Bag

Image source: Flynnerrol

#27 My Mom Almost Crashed Her Car Today Cause A Snake Started Coming Out Of Her Vents While She Was Driving

Image source: Krissy_Lyn

#28 Well, Sh*t

#29 Kid On The Scooter Had A Bad Day

Image source: Syckwun

#30 On Second Thought, I Think I’ll Walk

Image source: reddit.com

#31 This Guy Having A Bad Day At Glastonbury 2017

Image source: hawkwardd

#32 I Just Walked Around The House For 10 Min, Unable To Find Where The Dog Took A Sh*t

Image source: Republicofjohn

#33 I Live In A Town Where I Have Been Waiting For This To Happen For Almost 24 Years. Today, It Finally Happened!

Image source: kamehamehameow

#34 My Housemates Thought It Would Be A Good Idea To Do This While I Was Asleep And Then Leave For The Day (With The Key). I Have A Job Interview In 2 Hours

Image source: PlungerBot

#35 I Broke My Apple Slicer And Accidentally Created A Very Dangerous Apple

Image source: StillEnjoyLegos

#36 Well, Sh*t

Image source: Lugozi

#37 Some Teacher Is Having A Bad Day At School Today

Image source: dream_monkey

#38 Now What?

Image source: kirvesperse

#39 And They Wonder Why Exercise Initiatives Fail

Image source: ahepperla

#40 Happy Birthday, Muffin!

Image source: Thisguysays

#41 Wore A Shoelace As A Belt For Work Today Out Of Desperation. Now The Office Thinks I’m The “Thong Guy”

Image source: Sydthebarrett

#42 Well This Happened Today…

Image source: SJCooke94

#43 Somebody Must Be Having A Bad Day

Image source: Captainj321

#44 Monday

Image source: PoopShootBandit

#45 Well, Sh*t

Image source: zsreportz

#46 After Years In Retail, This Is The Worst Case Scenario

Image source: AndySlot

#47 So This Actually Just Happened At My Aunt’s House

Image source: JaCobra789

#48 The Seconds Before Realising

Image source: Bierrr

#49 Worst Morning Commute Ever

Image source:  theJoshuaAdam

#50 Never Sleep Outside With Cereal Guys

Image source: elley5sos

#51 Spray Tan Tears Won’t Go Away

Image source: thiscontradiction

#52 You Think Your Day’s Been Bad?

#53 They Forgot To Put Their Drain Plugs In

Image source: jagershotzz

#54 A Friend Of Mine Found Out Today Why Offices Aren’t Based Outside

Image source: Rantaloupe

#55 When All I Want To Do Is Make Spaghetti, But All Signs Point To It Not Happening

Image source: imgur.com

#56 30 Min Before The End Of My Shift

Image source: mrmyaguy

#57 So This Happened

Image source: Phoenix86

#58 Oh No

#59 Stopped Cause I Thought My Tire Popped, But I’m Pretty Sure Someone Tried To Murder Me

Image source: hordasx9

#60 The New Milk My Mom Bought Tastes Funny

Image source: nerdallure

#61 My Friend Was Curling Her Eyelashes While Walking And Tripped. This Happened:

Image source: fabulousfoureyes

#62 My Baby Ordered 94 Dollars Worth Of Pizza Off An App Called ‘Slice’ That Doesn’t Ask For Payment Info Verification When Placing An Order

Image source: Austin624

#63 Oh No

Image source: stabbyclaus

#64 When You Slice A Bread And Can’t Make The Sandwich

Image source: bluebell959

#65 I’m Not Sad I’m Working On Thanksgiving, I’m Sad My Donut Shop Is Closed

Image source: jkorpela

#66 So, This Happened This Morning In Florence

Image source: hitcha

#67 So This Just Happened

Image source: LorienStrawberries

#68 I Got Charged Per Onion Ring And Not All The Rings Cost The Same Amount

Image source: feeshodoom

#69 Someone Really Had To Wipe

Image source: HTBscribbles

#70 My Basketball Got Stuck Between The Backboard And The Wall Behind It, So I Threw A Rock At It. Then This Happened

Image source: Bobskioner

#71 Roommate Learned A Valuable Lesson Today

Image source:  wordsbynight

#72 I Can’t Believe This Happened. R.I.P. My Ice Cream

Image source: youngweonhi

#73 You Know Someone’s Had A Bad Day When You Find This In The Toilet Cubical

Image source: Sagerian

#74 The Solar Eclipse Glasses I Ordered A Month Ago Finally Came! 4 Days After The Eclipse…

Image source: shotukan

#75 My First Day Of Class Starts In An Hour And The Battery To My Clippers Just Died. Well, So Much For First Impression

Image source: CptColeman

#76 So My Friends At Work Accidentally Broke A Pipe Line And As Result 30 Ton Of Flour Dropped On The Floor

Image source: Antmf

#77 Friend Of Mine Started Their Day Off Poorly

Image source: CappaWasDetated

#78 Oh Sh*t, That Wasn’t Grass

Image source: Luklaus

#79 My Sister Was Taking Pictures Of My Nephew At School & The Little Guy In The Back Looks Miserable

Image source: Htxbia

#80 Today Someone Decided To Make An Illegal U Turn At The Worst Possible Time

Image source: _zatoichi

#81 A Bad Day At Work

Image source: imgur.com

#82 Just Accidentally Played The Worst Game Ever. I Call It ‘Pear Or Potato’

Image source: barefootdoctor

#83 Homeschooling Has A Whole New Meaning

#84 My View Of Metallica From The Handicapped Section At Commonwealth Stadium In Edmonton. 7 Hour Drive For This

Image source: doctajones1989

#85 A Tractor Trailer Slammed Into The Mablevale Overpass On I-30, Causing Frozen Pizzas To Cover The Interstate, Blocking All Traffic

Image source: i/web

#86 Happy Birthday

Image source: Pot4DMasses

#87 Well, Crap

Image source: tonyalex8

#88 My Friend Said He Could Be An Olympic Diver. This Is What Happened

Image source: Matariel19

#89 Glass 1:0 Toilet

Image source: TheDancingBaboon

#90 Don’t Ask Me How This Happened, I Hate Myself Too

Image source: goth_cakes

#91 Well, Screw You Too, Fortune Cookie

Image source: WhiteY515

#92 How Was Your Monday?

Image source: imgur.com

#93 He Dropped His Doritos On The Road

#94 I’m A Baker. After Working All Morning On This Order, I Get This Text From My Boss

Image source: skillsontoast92

#95 It’s A Bad Day When…

Image source: packilvania

#96 Only Me

Image source: Brooke2469

#97 I Selected A Window Seat To Avoid Human Contact

Image source: SolomonGunnEsq

#98 Wine Tragedy

#99 At Least It’s Not Stolen

Image source: imgur.com

#100 I Made A Beast Cheesecake And Then I Dropped It

Image source: tom__kelly

#101 I’ll Never Be Someone’s Bride

#102 My Friend Works At A Bank And Today This Happened

Image source: reddit.com

#103 Walked Around All Day With A Thong Hanging Out Of My Hood. The Worst Part Is This Wasn’t The First Time

Image source: ilovegingermen

#104 This SUV Broke The Sound Barrier

Image source: BenjiSalami

#105 Decided To Go Without Underwear Today At Work, Noticed Several People Across The Room Leave Upset During Our Morning Meeting. Now I Know Why

Image source: timshannon22

#106 Seriously?

Image source: zeen

#107 Whyyy

Image source:  BriannaNana

#108 Burning My Laptop

Image source: EricRich

#109 Friend Went Ice Fishing And Decided To Take A Pic Of The Ice Hole. Oops

Image source: imgur.com

#110 So I Think I Might Just Go Back To Bed… FML

Image source: theederv

#111 I Got Assigned Locker 68. Guess I Don’t Have A Locker This Year

Image source: imgur.com

#112 Not Cool, Monday. Not Cool At All

Image source: NotThatDamnDroid

#113 Oops

Image source: bkmgtpe

#114 Worst Day Ever

Image source: tama chan

#115 Well, Sh*t

Image source: imgur.com

#116 See You In Court, Palmer Paint Products

Image source: LeleTill

#117 Well, Sh*t

Image source: imgur.com

#118 This Is How A Bad Day Looks Like

Image source: reddit.com

#119 Amazon Shipped My Hot Sauce Without Any Padding

Image source: bizzaromatt

#120 Well, My Life Sucks Today

Image source: Cwowwzers

#121 140 People Booked In My Restaurant Tonight. My Only Oven. Damn

Image source: imgur.com

#122 My Friend Has The Best Luck On Airplanes

Image source: destroythenseek

#123 Oops

#124 So This Happened

Image source: heyheyhiitsme

#125 The Peel-Open Seal. Every. Single. Time

Image source: Gregorwhat

#126 I Should Have Moved My Car

Image source: TheMunnichs

#127 My Coffee Turned Out A Bit Odd This Morning. Can’t Imagine How It Could Have Happened

Image source: M5WannaBe

#128 Well, Sh*t

Image source: baloneyshoes

#129 How’s Your Monday Going?

Image source: RandomOrigin

#130 Someone’s Going Through A Really Bad Breakup If This Decision Was Made

Image source: goie

#131 Sh*t Eating Grin Gonna Get It

Image source: maestroenglish

#132 Just Came Back From Lunch To This

Image source: lilnicky261

#133 Boyfriend Bought 8 Lbs Of Jellly Bellies. Then The Bag Broke. This Was The Result. Oops

Image source: imgur.com

#134 I Think We Might Be Low On Ink

Image source: simon_wang12

#135 This Happened Outside My Buddy’s Workplace. The Student Driver Sticker Really Brings It All Together

Image source: Enkage

#136 Oops… Wrong Gurney In The Room

Image source: fulcrumbs

#137 Ooops

Image source: michaelacoletta

#138 Guess What Happened

#139 So This Happened To Me On An Escolator In Korea. One Of My Worst Fears Came True

Image source: Uncertainspy686

#140 Oops

Image source: ChefPD

#141 Someone’s Having A Bad Day

Image source: bobby904

#142 Here Is Our Daughter’s First Flight In Europe. “And We’ll Be Able To See Paris As We Fly Over It!”

Image source: Cartoonlad

#143 I Don’t Know How This Happened, I Work At A Toilet Paper Factory…

Image source: matthewdubya

#144 When You Get To Work At 5:30 Am And Someone Has Thrown Your Breakfast Away

Image source: Ellie Kumar

#145 First Winter Snow. Damn

Image source: TheFrenchCommander

#146 Yesterday I Spilled Water Into My Coin Tray. Today I Go To Feed The Meter

Image source: surviva316

#147 Well, Sh*t

Image source: imgur.com

#148 Hapy F**king Monday

Image source: imgur.com

#149 I Opened The Fridge Door And All Of My Eggs Fell Out. Good Morning, Monday

Image source: jfreels69

#150 Oh No

Image source: damiandch

#151 Thought I Was Using The Wet Wipes In My Bathroom, I Was Wrong. R.I.P. My Asshole

Image source: PacoDiez

#152 So I Walk Into My Office This Morning…

Image source: sobo19

#153 Don’t Squat While Wearing Work Pants At Work. Ever

Image source: bZeiler

#154 I Knew I Forgot Something Outside Last Night. FML

Image source: larhavoc

#155 This Happened At My Local Restaurant

Image source: pmmeyourpeacesign

#156 Every. Damn. Time

Image source: dirtbikekid1995

#157 What’s This? I’m Going Back To Bed

Image source: jjlew080

#158 Cat Puked On The Dog. Dog Proceeded To Wag His Tail Flinging It Everywhere

Image source: greetification

#159 Oh, Right. It’s Monday

Image source: imgur.com

#160 And How Do You Start Your Morning?

Image source:  5n4k3

#161 When You Positively Know You’ve Failed Your Driving Test

Image source: Humzabin

#162 4 Minutes Before I Was Supposed To Clock Out

Image source: rainbowcountry

#163 Yeah, It Is Monday

Image source: BeerMania

#164 Well, Sh*t

Image source: mdehevilland

#165 Just Washing Some Pillows

Image source: TerryCruzLeftPec

#166 Happy Start Of The Day

#167 I Was Fooling Around At Walmart And Went To The Women’s Restroom. I’ve Been Trying To Leave For 10 Mins Already, But They Keep Coming

Image source: devALMXGHTY

#168 Just Makin’ Smoothies

Image source: Haganblount

#169 Sh*t

Image source: sonnet155

#170 Well, Sh*t. Literally, Sh*t

#171 Pizza Fail

#172 How Does This Happen?

Image source: the_install_tech

#173 I Am 32-Years-Old And I Just Fell For The Oldest Trick In The Book

Image source: imgur.com

#174 It’s My Dad’s. It’s $800. I’m Going To Die

Image source: xKYL3x

#175 I Spent Months Painting These Shoes For A Friend And Realized When I Was Done That They’re The Wrong Size

Image source: joyyx3

#176 You Think You’re Having A Bad Day

Image source: Snakex77x

#177 R.I.P. My Real Life Inbox. These All Arrived Within 72 Hours Of Getting A DWI. In Other News: Drinking And Driving Is Idiotic. I Accept My Punishment And Regret My Poor Decisions. Be Safe, Kiddos. Learn From My Fail. I Did

Image source: BobaFettLived

#178 Well, Sh*t

Image source: woodsamrow

#179 My Teenage Neighbor Breaking Up With His Girlfriend. While Eating Cheetos

Image source: jroehr

#180 Noticed This At 10 Am This Morning. Looks Like It’s Going To Be One Of Those Kinds Of Days

Image source: andrewsmd87

#181 Seriously Just Finished Organizing This Kit Of Parts

Image source: CantSayIHave

#182 Just Let Me Get Those Ice Cubes

Image source: Sanguecaldo

#183 This Knife

#184 My Colleague Had An Accident Today

Image source: N90C

#185 I Just Spread This All Over My Lips Thinking It Was Chapstick

Image source: thatwatertemple

#186 Put My Beauty Blender In A Cup Of Hot Water And Left It To Soak To Clean It And My Brother Started Drinking It Thinking It Was A Cuppa X Soz X

Image source: NimffMcManus

#187 The Absolute Worst Part Of Doing Dishes

Image source: smor729

#188 Teenage Drift Fail

Image source: termanader

#189 I Was Also Having A Bad Day

Image source: sparks89

#190 I Was Somewhat Proud Of My Homemade Breakfast So I Went Looking For My Camera. Then The Ceiling Light Fell Off Precisely On The Plate, Shattering The Bulb On My Omelette

Image source: HerrMyth

#191 Well, Sh*t

Image source: Paintkiller

#192 Why For Me

#193 Yesterday I Made A Poor Decision About My Skin And The Effect Of Prolonged Sun Exposure

Image source: jleet024

#194 Well, Sh*t

Image source: PandaProject

#195 Everyone Begged To Work Outside For English

Image source: AmericanFromAsia

#196 Well, That Escalated Quickly

Image source: madget

#197 Why?

Image source: imgur.com

#198 Safe To Say He Had Enough Of Your Sh*t, Lady

Image source: LightenUpFFS

#199 And So, Monday Begins

Image source: auvr

#200 What Did Just Happened?

Image source: Archlinder

#201 I’ll Of A Sudden It Turned Into A Bad Day

Image source: ScOttyfarms2

#202 Hope Your Monday Went Better Then Mine

Image source: CoffeeMama23

#203 What A Great Day

Image source: snamie

#204 If I Made A List Of Impossible Sh*t That Would Wake Me Up At 3:00 AM On A Monday Morning This Would Top The List

Image source: Piggypruewho

#205 How I Became An “Ice Road” Trucker

Image source: zeferin

#206 Well, Sh*t

Image source: QuantumFractal

#207 Well, Sh*t

Image source: willrob

#208 3 Dollars Later

Image source: rbcMD

#209 Well, Sh*t

Image source: fumpsee

#210 Great Disappointment

Image source: reddit.com

#211 The Key Was A Little Bent, So I Tried To Correct It. I’m 650 Miles From Home

Image source: Hatchet23

#212 You Thought You Were Having A Bad Day

Image source: TheSwaggieJesus

#213 Well, Screw You, Morning

Image source: Reksh

#214 And So, Monday Ends

Image source: EVILB0NG

#215 I Am Also Having A Bad Day

Image source: reddit.com

#216 I Guess On The Bright Side, Nothing Like This Has Happened During Sex

Image source: bmacmachine

#217 Tried To Open The Ice Cream

Image source: Poo-et

#218 Well, Sh*t

Image source: FrederikTwn

#219 This Is What I Found When I Went To Leave For Work

Image source: dalemeister

#220 When You Try To Leave For Work Earlier Than Normal And Your Fridge Needs To Sacrifice The Cherry Juice Concentrate

Image source: sinisterhotdog

#221 My Oven Shattered My Hopes Of Spaghetti Squash For Dinner

Image source: captainamber

#222 This Girl Asked To Borrow My Paint. As Soon As I Hand It To Her

Image source: TarPitt

#223 Damn It

Image source: charalaffe

#224 Oops

Image source: Scooterdad

#225 Some Guy In My Office Had A Bad Day

Image source: ratbastid

#226 So I Was Using The Handicapped Stall When This Happened

Image source: Mckaymorlock

#227 So Woke Up Early To Have Time For Breakfast. Look What’s On The Ground By The Way

Image source: Darkwyntr

#228 Bad Day At Work

Image source: Rozzaj

#229 Why Though

Image source: reddit.com

#230 Well F**k You Very Much, Monday

Image source: yeahhhmuffins

#231 Help

Image source: radalienass

#232 Hoping You All Had A Better Day Than We Did

Image source: oliver_parker

#233 My Friend Usually Has His Sh*t Together, But We All Make Mistakes

Image source: thejyo

#234 This Egg Peeling Fiasco

Image source: RedBeardMark

#235 In Case Anyone Is Wondering How My Day Is Going

Image source: gatosinspace

#236 Here’s A Picture Of Me Absolutely Obliterating The Dreams Of A Young Child In Arcade Basketball

Image source: RyanLangdon_

#237 Oh No

Image source: Jayhoo89

