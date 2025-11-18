People Share The Moments That Ended A Friendship, Here Are The 30 Most Interesting Posts

It’s both a beautiful and sometimes sad thing that we as humans are constantly changing. This often means that our relationships also change with us. The result is that, over time, people we thought were close to us might end up showing their true colors.
Someone asked the internet “People who fell out with their best/close friend, what killed it?” and netizens shared their stories. From simply drifting apart, to huge disagreements and fights, all sorts of things ended up causing friendships to simply fall apart. So get comfortable as you read through, upvote your favorites, and share your own thoughts below.
#1
Friends for 20 years. Helped her with rides, money, cloths ect. The first time I asked her for anything was after my husband had brain surgery and needed meds the local pharmacy didn’t have. I couldn’t leave him alone and could not take him with me so I asked her to watch him for an hour. She said no she wanted to go to the store with her bf.
I never talked to her again. And thank goodness she didn’t have the balls to show up to my husband’s funeral.
Image source: softshoulder313, Piron Guillaume
#2
They discovered their boyfriend was making fake accounts and inappropriately contacting minors (average age being 8) and didn’t leave. I immediately ended the friendship. She went on to marry him and have a little girl. Still makes my stomach turn…
Image source: muselessiam, Patrick Tomasso
#3
She adopted a pitbull, let it off leash immediately during the very first meeting with my dog, and her dog instantly attacked mine. Almost ripped her ear off. I had to literally beat the s**t out of that pitbull to get it to release my dog. My ex best friend just stood there screaming and did nothing. The next day she reported MY DOG to the county as the aggressor. Luckily my dogs vet vouched that she was a sweet, completely non aggressive dog. She also submitted evidence of all of the injuries my dog had, while the pitbull only had injuries from ME, when I had to beat it to stop it from murdering my dog. Luckily my dog ended up having her name cleared, but that instantly [ended] a 12 year friendship. I never spoke to her again
Image source: trick_tickler, Yohan Cho
#4
They were brainwashed by Qanon.
Image source: thyartmetal, Kelly
#5
I was bff with mine from age 16 to 30. It slowly became apparent that she was a narcissist. I loved her anyway stupid me. When we were 30 we were all out at a restaurant and I went to use the bathroom. For some reason I could hear her voice clear as day and she was taking so much s**t about me! I came out of the restroom, dropped some money on the table and told her to suck my a*s. I left and never looked back. She tried to message me to tell me I was crazy. I blocked her. Last 13 years without her have been great
Image source: anon, Adrien Olichon
#6
My son was delayed. Hers was not. Her son was roughly a year younger and there were constant snide comments about how much sooner her son hit milestones than mine did. I gave her the benefit of the doubt that maybe she didn’t mean it the way it came across and I was just touchy. And then she called my 2 year old stupid because he was mostly nonverbal. She got told to f**k off.
Image source: TransportationOk4914, Caleb Oquendo
#7
I cared more about the relationship than she did. I’m not gonna beg anyone to be my friend.
Image source: Superkittymeowmeow, Charles
#8
I can’t be the kind of friend most people want. depression, I’m always slow to respond, I don’t want to go out often. Also time doesn’t seem to affect how I feel about friends, but people think it’s weird to get back in touch after a couple years and act the same. It’s on me tbh
Image source: smileymom19, MART PRODUCTION
#9
I’m a man, my best friend was a woman. I loved her like a sister, it was never sexual. She got married and her husband didn’t like the idea of a male best friend. She tried to fight for me, but I willingly stepped away.
Image source: anon, Dương Nhân
#10
He cheated on his girlfriend a bunch. I couldn’t support that, but at the end of the day it was none of my business. He acted like it was no big thing and said, “I just need to get some strange every now and then. Afterwards our relationship is stronger than ever.” Whatever, man. None of my business.
But THEN she cheated on him and it led her to finally leave him. He acted like it was the biggest betrayal he’d ever faced and he couldn’t understand what would make her do such a thing to him. Again, none of my business, but at some point i just had to ask myself if that’s really the kind of person I wanted in my life.
I don’t.
Image source: Daveezie, Priscilla Du Preez
#11
She warned me about my fiancé at the time, now ex-wife, and I didn’t listen to her. My fiancé didn’t like that and told me to pick her or my friend. I picked my fiancé and then she eventually cheated on me multiple times including while we had an infant at home. Never been more wrong in my life.
Image source: thegodfaubel, Ron Lach
#12
She blew off my wedding to go to burning man with some dude that dumped her shortly after.
Image source: rebeccakc47, Bry Ulrick
#13
His wife insulted me for over 10 years and he never said anything to stop her or stood up for me. I ain’t gonna ask him to choose between me and the mother of his children.
Image source: Mindctrlr, cottonbro studio
#14
Introducing my absolute best friend of years to my other friends. They created their own friend group without me:)
Image source: hallie-173, Helena Lopes
#15
I got divorced because my ex was hitting my son (2 at the time). I knew my then friend was extremely religious but it had never affected our friendship until that point. Apparently I should have tried to work it out ¯_(ツ)_/
Image source: HezaLeNormandy, cottonbro studio
#16
Nothing at all, and that is the saddest part. No big fight, no disagreement, no nothing. One day they met their now spouse and suddenly that was it. Since then radio silence
Image source: Showfina, Jeremy Wong
#17
Apparently me being gay. oh well
Image source: DeannaBeeee, Margaux Bellott
#18
I worked with them. They were very lazy and constantly started drama between myself and our coworkers. Lost pretty much all the respect I had for them.
Image source: AmericanTitan07, cottonbro studio
#19
She literally turned into her mother, only caring about appearances. At 23. I couldn’t take the judgment any more.
Image source: Obi1NotWan, Kristina Paukshtite
#20
She found new, cooler, less ugly friends and suddenly I was “an embarrassment” to be around
Image source: furiousfran, cottonbro studio
#21
We were best friends in high school. I moved in with him in 2015 because I needed a place to stay, and his father offered to let me rent out a spare bedroom for super cheap.
Within five months, my friend made a romantic/sexual pass at me. I was not interested. This eventually escalated into fighting every day, which ended with him threatening to slit my throat with a knife.
I left that night and have never looked back.
Image source: allycatraz, Maria Orlova
#22
I got pregnant and had a baby. She is still single and was/is jealous (we are in our mid 30s and I know she is worried that it won’t happen for her). She totally ghosted me during my pregnancy and postpartum which really hurt tbh.
Image source: hibiscus416, Camylla Battani
#23
It was my fault. I have bipolar, and I wrecked her 21st birthday party while I was manic.
I apologised, but I’d done too much damage and she told me she didn’t want to see or hear from me again.
That was decades ago, and we haven’t spoken since.
Image source: FormalMango, Alex Green
#24
showing me that we had different definitions of loyalty and always knowing that I couldn’t trust her to have my back, even though she undoubtedly knew I had hers
Image source: Weak_Ad1605, Priscilla Du Preez
#25
I met the best friend I’ve ever had in high school and we remained super close in college but during our last year I became very depressed and withdrew super hard socially. It took a few years for me to bounce back and by then we had grown too far apart. We’ve spoken about it and she says she understands but we’ve never really recovered. There is too much distance.
It’s honestly one of my bigger regrets in life. I miss her all the time.
Image source: yekirati, Sofia Alejandra
#26
Best friends for 12 years. She was a complete bridezilla.
Long story short, I was maid of honor and was expected to pay for multiple showers, ended up paying for part of her dress, and was asked to plan/pay for the entire bachelorette trip. I was in the process of building a house so I said no to the parties and trip (paying not planning/attending) and was swiftly booted from the wedding.
Funny part was, the guy had been cheating on her and she knew and told me she was gonna leave him. She didn’t. She cheated on him back. He found out while I was with them, they broke up. Couple weeks later I got a call they were engaged. So bizarre.
Image source: accomplishedswan44
#27
Realizing that he was a s**t friend who saw me as lesser than him, and he used that as justification to try and completely control my life
Image source: yeetgodmcnechass, Zhyar Ibrahim
#28
He developed romantic feelings for me. One night he decided to drunk message my husband about how lucky he was to have me, he better treat me well, etc. Had to cut him off and end the friendship completely.
Image source: anon, Jonas Leupe
#29
school ended. Never heard from her again lol
Image source: Overall_Expert8667, kyo azuma
#30
I suspected her husband could be abusive, asked her if she was safe, and she flipped on me for “accusing” her husband of something like that. I told her I’d have done it again. For context it’s an arranged marriage.
Well I guess… irreconcilable differences in fundamental values.
Image source: raccoononthetree, Karolina Grabowska
Follow Us