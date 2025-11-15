30 People Share How They Deal With Scam Callers And Some Of Them Are Truly Creative

by

Never before has it been so unsafe to answer a call from an unknown number. The worldwide pandemic has made phone scammers and robocalls more desperate and proactive. They target the most vulnerable of us, all hit by the financial and emotional burdens brought by an unprecedented crisis. Three out of 4 Americans said they were targeted by phone scammers over the past year, reported this survey.

In addition to staying alert at all times when your phone rings, some people are arming themselves with humor and see it as a sort of entertainment. Like the comedian Joe Heenan, who recently tweeted, probably sarcastically, how much he “loves spam calls.”

“I pretend I’m an old Scottish woman desperate to pay them. My record’s an hour,” Joe wrote in a post which went viral with 39.3K likes. More people joined the thread to share their own tips and tricks on dealing with scammers, which are honestly quite funny.

That doesn’t mean, though, that phone scams should be viewed lightheartedly. Whenever you’re unsure about the caller, you’re likely to be much safer not answering it than regretting getting into a robocall bonanza.

30 People Share How They Deal With Scam Callers And Some Of Them Are Truly Creative

#1

30 People Share How They Deal With Scam Callers And Some Of Them Are Truly Creative

Image source: Misexpen

#2

30 People Share How They Deal With Scam Callers And Some Of Them Are Truly Creative

Image source: ToniHargis

#3

30 People Share How They Deal With Scam Callers And Some Of Them Are Truly Creative

Image source: ThatJacquiOne

#4

30 People Share How They Deal With Scam Callers And Some Of Them Are Truly Creative

Image source: WeegieFifer

#5

30 People Share How They Deal With Scam Callers And Some Of Them Are Truly Creative

Image source: parmpernel

#6

30 People Share How They Deal With Scam Callers And Some Of Them Are Truly Creative

Image source: RealCariari

#7

30 People Share How They Deal With Scam Callers And Some Of Them Are Truly Creative

Image source: Shep00A9

#8

30 People Share How They Deal With Scam Callers And Some Of Them Are Truly Creative

Image source: TomMcClelland4

#9

30 People Share How They Deal With Scam Callers And Some Of Them Are Truly Creative

Image source: maggieleat

#10

30 People Share How They Deal With Scam Callers And Some Of Them Are Truly Creative

Image source: Denirogers

#11

30 People Share How They Deal With Scam Callers And Some Of Them Are Truly Creative

Image source: LadyTippyToes

#12

30 People Share How They Deal With Scam Callers And Some Of Them Are Truly Creative

Image source: KarenHeard

#13

30 People Share How They Deal With Scam Callers And Some Of Them Are Truly Creative

Image source: johnlgough

#14

30 People Share How They Deal With Scam Callers And Some Of Them Are Truly Creative

Image source: twattybanjo

#15

30 People Share How They Deal With Scam Callers And Some Of Them Are Truly Creative

Image source: Solerina2

#16

30 People Share How They Deal With Scam Callers And Some Of Them Are Truly Creative

Image source: bigpaulwales

#17

30 People Share How They Deal With Scam Callers And Some Of Them Are Truly Creative

Image source: Sylverster67

#18

30 People Share How They Deal With Scam Callers And Some Of Them Are Truly Creative

Image source: MilleSaisonsUK

#19

30 People Share How They Deal With Scam Callers And Some Of Them Are Truly Creative

Image source: Andysrevenge1

#20

30 People Share How They Deal With Scam Callers And Some Of Them Are Truly Creative

Image source: tillyvintage

#21

30 People Share How They Deal With Scam Callers And Some Of Them Are Truly Creative

Image source: UniversalExile

#22

30 People Share How They Deal With Scam Callers And Some Of Them Are Truly Creative

Image source: AndyVale

#23

30 People Share How They Deal With Scam Callers And Some Of Them Are Truly Creative

Image source: BrickHousewall

#24

30 People Share How They Deal With Scam Callers And Some Of Them Are Truly Creative

Image source: UniversalExile

#25

30 People Share How They Deal With Scam Callers And Some Of Them Are Truly Creative

Image source: mmt_williams

#26

30 People Share How They Deal With Scam Callers And Some Of Them Are Truly Creative

Image source: WhovianMummah

#27

30 People Share How They Deal With Scam Callers And Some Of Them Are Truly Creative

Image source: RaidsMacaroni

#28

30 People Share How They Deal With Scam Callers And Some Of Them Are Truly Creative

Image source: futureisorange

#29

30 People Share How They Deal With Scam Callers And Some Of Them Are Truly Creative

Image source: BrianTheHack

#30

30 People Share How They Deal With Scam Callers And Some Of Them Are Truly Creative

Image source: ButchTwizzles

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Hand-Carve Feathers Into Intricate Designs Using Scalpels And Eye Surgery Scissors (30 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Girl Brags About Her “Millions” On Twitter, But The Internet Brutally Shuts Her Down
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The 100 Season 2 Episode 3 Review: “Reapercussions”
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2014
Hey Pandas, What’s A Movie You Think Is Overrated? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Feel Like The Laziest Palaeontologist Ever With These Dino Mugs
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Vets Save Man’s Dog From Cancer, He Thanks Them With A $6M Super Bowl Ad
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.