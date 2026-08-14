Language Around Identity Keeps Evolving, And Almondsexual Is The Latest Term You Need To Know About

The LGBTQ+ abbreviation keeps getting longer. Every few years, a new letter or term sends half the internet into a spiral of confusion and the other half into a long overdue exhale of recognition. Language around sexuality and identity has been expanding at a dizzying pace, but for the people those new words belong to, the arrival of a precise label can be life-changing.
The difference between spending years trying to explain yourself in approximations and finally having a single word that says exactly what you mean is not a small thing. Almondsexual is the latest term to enter that conversation, and it is more specific than most.
Gender identity and preference is still a work in progress, with language still playing catch-up
magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Almondsexual is the term that is sweeping the internet, allowing people to better define their pattern of attraction
Think of it this way: Bisexuality is a wide net, and pansexuality is an even wider one. Almondsexuality is more like a very specific fishing rod, pointed primarily toward masculine and androgynous presentations, with a lesser but still present draw toward feminine ones. It sits under the multisexual umbrella alongside bisexuality, pansexuality, and omnisexuality.
But where those terms cast broadly, almondsexuality gets specific about the pattern. Not just who you are attracted to, but how much and in what direction. The term was coined in November 2023 by a Tumblr user (very appropriate). It is a microlabel, meaning it describes a specific variation of attraction rather than a sweeping category.
It is geared towards folks who are more attracted to androgynous and masculine-presenting people
Using the label almondsexual does not mean throwing out every other identity term a person has ever used. Someone might call themselves queer at a family dinner, bisexual on a dating profile, and almondsexual in a conversation where that level of specificity actually matters and will be understood.
It is not replacing the existing vocabulary; it is adding a drawer to the filing cabinet. The broader labels still fit. The microlabel just fits more precisely. And crucially, an almondsexual person’s orientation is completely valid regardless of who they are actually with; the label describes a pattern of attraction, not a checklist of required partners because identity never needs to be justified by behavior.
Ruby Rose is androgynous and presents more masculine, the posterchild for an almondsexual’s preferences
The name is part of a broader Gen Z internet tradition of using food metaphors to describe specific patterns of attraction. Think of it like a flavor profile. You have a primary taste, the thing you consistently reach for, and then occasionally, less frequently, something else catches your attention. The almond in almondsexual loosely reflects both the name and the flag colors associated with the identity.
This is in the same playful way that related terms like berrisexual, plumsexual and citrusexuality borrow from their respective foods, a naming convention that emerged from digital queer spaces. Berrisexual, for reference, is the counterpart, describing attraction primarily to feminine and androgynous presentations. So if almondsexuality is your thing, berrisexual is essentially the other side of the same snack bowl.
Psychologists say there are many reasons why it is important to be able to label your identity, but also warn that ‘label fatigue’ can be real
For anyone wondering why the world needs quite this many labels, psychologist David W. Wahl, PhD, will educate you. Labels like almondsexual counter ambiguity, enable self-concept, save explanations, support community building, and offer genuine psychological comfort to people whose experience has never quite had a name before.
“Once a term is widely understood, a single word does the work of a paragraph,” which is frankly a principle the English language could stand to apply more broadly. Wahl also notes that identity labels are how communities form and how people find each other. That is an argument we surely can get behind!
olegk1986 / Magnific (not the actual photo)
But just because we CAN, does that mean we SHOULD? Hinge surveyed more than 14,000 LGBTQIA+ daters and found something interesting: a growing wave of what they are calling “label fatigue.” The pressure to define oneself in fixed, precise terms is, for a significant number of people, feeling less liberating and more limiting.
25% of LGBTQIA+ daters reported experiencing label fatigue, feeling that existing labels did not quite capture their experience authentically. Among queer-identifying daters specifically, that number jumped to 48%. Which means as soon as a new label pops up, a big part of the community is saying “actually, fewer labels would be fine.”
The conclusion Hinge drew from this was the concept of a label-fluid approach, one that allows for evolution, curiosity, and connection without requiring a perfect definition upfront. Which, when you think about it, is its own kind of label, so we have come full circle. Language is complicated; people even more so.
Have you ever found that a label helped you better understand your own identity? Tell us about it in the comments!
Sadly, people in the comments still seemed to miss the point entirely
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